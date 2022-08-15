Read full article on original website
State initiative to allow more veterans in classrooms
The Military Veterans Teacher Certification Pathway, which will allow veterans without a bachelor’s degree but with some college credits to teach in the classroom, could help widen the pipeline of potential teachers for Lee County schools. “It opens that pathway to get more teachers in the classroom that haven’t...
ESSER funds continue to support students, staff
The School District of Lee County continues to use federal stimulus grant funding, ESSER funds, to support staff and students. Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier said the school district does not get money with ESSER funds, as there are no receipt dollars. He said the federal government passes the money to the state.
Northwest Regional Library schedules programs for September
Next month’s roster of activities at Northwest Regional Library offers topics for all ages. The following activities are free to the public:. Free informal, conversation sessions for adult ESOL/ESL students. Knit and Stitch. 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7. A casual, self-guided group of knitters and crocheters gather to share...
Vote Gambino
Dr. Joseph Gambino will put the people first. He will tell it like it is with true transparency. He will put the people first, not like those bankrolled by the developers, builders and real estate firms. Joseph will, in his own words of priorities: “Protecting Lee County from over development...
Consultants make EnerGov recommendations
The EnerGov permitting system in the city of Cape Coral has produced more headaches than permits in the nearly six months it has been in service. Cape Coral City Council does not want problems, but answers. On Wednesday, during its regular meeting at City Hall, a consulting firm gave an assessment of the situation as well as some long-term solutions to stabilize the system.
Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson to address Republican Women’s Club
Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson will be the featured speaker at the Fort Myers Republican Women’s Club Tuesday, Sept. 20. The luncheon is held in the Helm Club at The Landings, South Fort Myers. The public is invited to attend the luncheon and the mayor’s presentation, which will include...
Law enforcement supervisors graduate from Florida Leadership Academy held at CCPD
The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute announces the graduation of 41 first-line supervisors from the Florida Leadership Academy, Class 51. These graduates serve in leadership roles representing 27 criminal justice agencies throughout the state. The graduates met for four week-long sessions at the Cape Coral Police Department in Cape Coral,...
Local USA Dance chapters to hold event for National Ballroom Week
USA Dance Chapters 6123 (Cape Coral) and 6049 (Fort Myers) will be holding a Semi-Formal Dance with Buffet for National Ballroom Week Saturday, Sept. 17, at Rhythm in Motion Dance Studio 912 Del Prado Blvd., Cape Coral. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dancing and the buffet from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Construction on Siesta Lakes set to begin by end of year
A $120 million Class-A residential rental community is slated to arrive in Cape Coral in the near future. Construction of “Siesta Lakes” on 26-acre site just off of Pine Island Road is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year and feature more than 400 apartment units.
Proposed car wash near Mast Canal still an issue
Residents living near a proposed car wash on Santa Barbara Boulevard are far from finished expressing their concerns to the Cape Coral City Council. During the regular meeting at City Hall Wednesday, several residents returned to continue their argument against the proposed Tommy’s Car Wash as they did at the meeting on Aug. 3.
Bubble curtains being installed in Cape canals
After months of waiting on the permitting, the bubble curtains are finally being installed throughout the city to prevent the toxic blue-green algae from entering the canals. Last week, the city held a media event where the first bubble curtains were installed by divers in the Plato Canal in the southeast Cape.
Lee County Property Appraiser mails TRIM Notices
Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell issued the annual Truth In Millage (TRIM) Notices for 2022 property values today. The TRIM Notice shows property owners the assessed value of their property and how much they can expect to pay in property taxes this year. The notice also details the process...
Cape Coral High School to enshrine first members of Athletic Hall of Fame
Cape Coral High School is creating an Athletic Hall of Fame to forever enshrine student-athletes, staffers and others who made their mark during their time at the school. The inaugural class includes one principal, one athletic director, one state championship team, three contributors, two coaches and 13 student-athletes. The inductees...
Choral Artistry to hold Summer Sing Festival
All community singers are invited to join Choral Artistry at its annual Summer Sing Festival for a casual evening of reading settings of well-known Gloria compositions, including those of Vivaldi, Ramierez, Robert Ray, Argento, and even something from Bach’s B Minor Mass. Led by conductor Dr. Trent Brown, Summer...
High school football teams get ready to go
It’s that time of year once again where shoulder pads are being strapped, chin straps are being tightened and high school football programs start chomping at the bit to get back onto the field. Friday nights are about to get turned up across Southwest Florida as countless talented teams...
Cape man found guilty of possession of controlled substance
Guillermo Garcia Hembree, 43, of Cape Coral, was found guilty as charged of possession of a controlled substance, following a two-day trial in Lee County. He was immediately sentenced to two years in prison,followed by three years of drug offender probation. In May 2021, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded...
