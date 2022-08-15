Read full article on original website
Related
Nearly 600 animals waiting for adoption at Collier County Animal Shelter
More animals are coming in, than animals being adopted out at the animal shelter in Collier County.
businessobserverfl.com
Sanibel Island restaurant starts anew after fire
Burnt to a crisp really isn’t a phrase you want to hear in any restaurant situation, but especially when it comes to a kitchen fire. Unfortunately, that’s the situation The Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel Island finds itself in after an after-hours kitchen fire erupted Aug. 6. The restaurant, known, according to a statement, for its "American-style food and fun, offering over 300 menu items," has been closed since.
WINKNEWS.com
Vacation resort coming Burnt Store Rd in Cape Coral
The proposed development of the Lake Shadroe vacation resort is coming to Cape Coral. The resort would be at 218 Burnt Store Road, next to the Burnt Store Tavern boat ramp. If approved here is what the community should expect. White Stone Development wants to build the Lake Shadroe resort...
Cape Coral homes overwhelmed with weeds, causing issues for neighbors cleaned up
Just two days after Fox 4 highlighted two vacant homes overgrown with weeds, even causing rodent problems for one neighbor, have now been cleaned up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gulfshorebusiness.com
Vacation resort proposed for northwest Cape Coral
White Stone Developments LLC, a Cape Coral-based real estate developer, announced the proposed development of a resort in northwest Cape Coral. In July, the City of Cape Coral accepted permits from White Stone to begin construction of Lake Shadroe Resort. Once approved, construction will begin on the 48-unit, four-floor resort development complete with a marina, pool with jacuzzi, a private mini-beach, retail stores, a restaurant and tiki lounge, a coffee shop franchise and a bait and tackle shop. The development will be at 218 Burnt Store Road on property purchased in March for $2.75 million, and upon approval is expected to be completed and open to the public by early 2025.
capecoralbreeze.com
Bubble curtains being installed in Cape canals
After months of waiting on the permitting, the bubble curtains are finally being installed throughout the city to prevent the toxic blue-green algae from entering the canals. Last week, the city held a media event where the first bubble curtains were installed by divers in the Plato Canal in the southeast Cape.
Cape Coral homeowners dealing with two abandoned homes in neighborhood
For at least three years, a Cape Coral neighborhood has been trying to figure out what to do about two vacant homes. A neighbor says he's seen rats and snakes coming from one property.
capecoralbreeze.com
Construction on Siesta Lakes set to begin by end of year
A $120 million Class-A residential rental community is slated to arrive in Cape Coral in the near future. Construction of “Siesta Lakes” on 26-acre site just off of Pine Island Road is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year and feature more than 400 apartment units.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents upset with rising utility bills
A community is outraged over their rising utility bills, and one man is petitioning against a local electric company. So far, the petition has more than 1,000 signatures and continues to grow. Families all across Cape Coral are struggling, and the petition proves that many can’t handle the increase.
WINKNEWS.com
New eye in the sky downtown Fort Myers begins Friday
There are measures keeping people safe in downtown Fort Myers, but one of the big changes begins Friday. Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s mobile surveillance center is in place to pinpoint trouble and crime happening in the area. Thursday night at Celsius nightclub on Main Street, Fort Myers police...
capecoralbreeze.com
Proposed car wash near Mast Canal still an issue
Residents living near a proposed car wash on Santa Barbara Boulevard are far from finished expressing their concerns to the Cape Coral City Council. During the regular meeting at City Hall Wednesday, several residents returned to continue their argument against the proposed Tommy’s Car Wash as they did at the meeting on Aug. 3.
WINKNEWS.com
Frog Watch keeps an eye on SWFL’s frog population
Frogs symbolize fertility in ancient Egypt, Luck in Japan and in some Native American cultures, the frog symbolizes rain. But in Southwest Florida, they’re all about water quality. Heidi Randall is a first-time frog watcher. And the croaking creatures already love her. “So frogs are an indicator species. When...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coastalbreezenews.com
Rookery Bay Classic Car Show Gets New Location
The Fourth Annual Rookery Bay Classic Car Show will be held from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Florida SouthWestern State College, 7505 Grand Lely Drive, Naples. Hosted by Island Automotive to support Friends of Rookery Bay, the event will have over 140 cars representing everything from pre-1930s antiques, icons from the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s, muscle cars from the ‘60s and ‘70s, and exotic/high performance race cars from yesterday and today. The day will include vendors, activities, entertainment, and food trucks.
NBC 2
Exotic Lizard found wandering in Fort Myers neighborhood
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A massive lizard was spotted Monday, wandering through the Briarcliff neighborhood of Fort Myers. It’s called a Monitor Lizard, one of several species of exotic reptiles that are popular pets in Florida. FWC said it’s likely an escaped pet, which is what can lead to them becoming invasive.
capecoralbreeze.com
Local USA Dance chapters to hold event for National Ballroom Week
USA Dance Chapters 6123 (Cape Coral) and 6049 (Fort Myers) will be holding a Semi-Formal Dance with Buffet for National Ballroom Week Saturday, Sept. 17, at Rhythm in Motion Dance Studio 912 Del Prado Blvd., Cape Coral. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dancing and the buffet from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Crews install new bridge for Margaritaville Resort
Part of Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach was shut down until early Friday morning to make room for a new pedestrian bridge at the incoming Margaritaville Resort.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Pints for Parrots, BaconFest, more
The annual Pints for Parrots event is 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at KC's Parrot 41 in East Naples and benefits The Hyacinth Macaw Project in Brazil to help the world’s largest macaws, which has faced increased threats from wildfires. KC's Parrot 41, 3340 Tamiami Trail E., will donate...
WINKNEWS.com
Watch: Shark swims close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach
A shark was caught on cam by a WINK News viewer swimming close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples. Nikola V. captured it all on video earlier week. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
WINKNEWS.com
Person and dog inside when Cape Coral home catches fire
A person and dog were in a building when it caught on fire in Cape Coral Tuesday evening. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, the fire began in the attic at 2218 SE 27th Terrace. The fire department reached out to the Red Cross because they’re unsure if the...
WINKNEWS.com
Details released in North Fort Myers animal facility under investigation
Wildlife investigators cited a North Fort Myers wildlife facility and seized animals after they found feces festering in animal enclosures and standing water with apparent mosquito infestations. In one case, an investigator with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said four dead rats were decomposing over a bird enclosure...
Comments / 0