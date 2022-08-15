Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Over 21% of Southwest Florida rentals are vacant
A new study from Help Advisor says the rental vacancy rate in the Fort Myers area is 21.2%. That’s the highest percentage of any city in the nation and it’s not a good thing if you’re a landlord. This means for projects that are under construction right...
capecoralbreeze.com
Consultants make EnerGov recommendations
The EnerGov permitting system in the city of Cape Coral has produced more headaches than permits in the nearly six months it has been in service. Cape Coral City Council does not want problems, but answers. On Wednesday, during its regular meeting at City Hall, a consulting firm gave an assessment of the situation as well as some long-term solutions to stabilize the system.
WINKNEWS.com
City of Naples passes ordinance requiring landlords give 60-day notice of 5%+ rent increases
Your landlord will soon have to give you a notice if they want to raise your rent in Naples. The ordinance passed at city council Wednesday night six to one requires landlords to notify renters of a 5% increase in their rent. Landlords must give a 60-day notice in advance...
capecoralbreeze.com
Construction on Siesta Lakes set to begin by end of year
A $120 million Class-A residential rental community is slated to arrive in Cape Coral in the near future. Construction of “Siesta Lakes” on 26-acre site just off of Pine Island Road is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year and feature more than 400 apartment units.
capecoralbreeze.com
Proposed car wash near Mast Canal still an issue
Residents living near a proposed car wash on Santa Barbara Boulevard are far from finished expressing their concerns to the Cape Coral City Council. During the regular meeting at City Hall Wednesday, several residents returned to continue their argument against the proposed Tommy’s Car Wash as they did at the meeting on Aug. 3.
capecoralbreeze.com
Vote Gambino
Dr. Joseph Gambino will put the people first. He will tell it like it is with true transparency. He will put the people first, not like those bankrolled by the developers, builders and real estate firms. Joseph will, in his own words of priorities: “Protecting Lee County from over development...
WINKNEWS.com
Punta Gorda’s ‘Rat House’ open for bids until September
Bidding is now open for the infamous “Rat House” on Belaire Court in Punta Gorda, recently appraised for $440,000. The home is being sold as is. While it may look OK from the curb, looks can be deceiving. It has been empty for nearly a decade and the city says the house’s rat problem has been dealt with, but neighbors don’t seem to believe that.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Suncoast Aluminum Furniture facility sells for $5.9 million
Indian Creek Ranch purchased a fully-leased 55,000-square-foot leased industrial complex at 6293-6295-6297 Thomas Road in Fort Myers from Suncoast Aluminum Furniture for $5.9 million. Jim McMenamy with RE/MAX Realty Group Commercial Division represented the buyer, and Maddie Sawatzky with Colliers International represented the seller.
Marconews.com
Short-term rental issue remains noise for City Council
The fight over a ballot referendum to further regulate vacation rentals on Marco Island is tearing the small town apart, pitting neighbor against neighbor and sparking a smear campaign on social media. Despite being warned that council members have heard it all, residents on both sides continued the fight Monday night at the council meeting forcing the council to double the allotted time for public comment.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Treeline corridor proposed residential community denied permission to advertise
A proposed residential development on the northeast corner of Treeline Avenue and Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers was met with overwhelming opposition by hundreds of community members and some local government leaders. The developers, The Davis Group, asked Fort Myers City Council for permission Monday night to advertise the amendment...
businessobserverfl.com
Organization connected to luxury Naples developer buys Sarasota condos for $9.4M
An LLC with ties to Naples luxury developer The Ronto Group has purchased nearly 20 individual condominiums in three Sarasota condominium buildings adjacent to one another. According to Sarasota County property records, WSR-GGP LLC bought 17 units in total at 495, 449 and 325 Golden Gate Point, paying between $500,000 and $635,000 for each. The company paid $9.425 million for the condos, an average of about $554,400.
capecoralbreeze.com
Farm To Table
The School District of Lee County received a $100,000 grant that will help expand its school gardens. The district currently has approximately 48 gardens of some sort at all school levels, ranging from traditional to butterfly gardens. Some of the gardens are supported by such individuals as the cafeteria manager,...
Cape Coral homeowners dealing with two abandoned homes in neighborhood
For at least three years, a Cape Coral neighborhood has been trying to figure out what to do about two vacant homes. A neighbor says he's seen rats and snakes coming from one property.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents upset with rising utility bills
A community is outraged over their rising utility bills, and one man is petitioning against a local electric company. So far, the petition has more than 1,000 signatures and continues to grow. Families all across Cape Coral are struggling, and the petition proves that many can’t handle the increase.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Central Bank announces new location in Naples
Missouri-based Central Bank opened at 3701 Tamiami Trail N., Suite 100, in Naples as a full-service financial institution providing traditional banking services, mortgage loans, commercial and personal loans, private banking, investment management and trust services. Central Bank, as part of Central Bancompany, was recently ranked 16th in Forbes magazine’s Best Banks in America for 2022. It has 265 locations in more than 75 communities throughout Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Colorado, North Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Florida. The wealth management divisions are comprised of Central Trust Company and Central Investment Advisors, with combined assets of more than $12 billion.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples property sells for $3 million
VALO Holdings Group 3550 Westview LLC purchased 3550 Westview Drive in Naples from 3550 Westview Drive LLC for $3,045,000. Bryan Flores of KOVA Commercial Group represented the buyer and seller.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Immokalee property sells for $2.36 million
Ursus Holdings LLC purchased 612 N. 11th St. in Immokalee from S&A Rodriguez Realty Group LLC for $2.36 million. Felipe Arcila and Todd Sabin of KOVA Commercial Group represented the seller.
capecoralbreeze.com
State initiative to allow more veterans in classrooms
The Military Veterans Teacher Certification Pathway, which will allow veterans without a bachelor’s degree but with some college credits to teach in the classroom, could help widen the pipeline of potential teachers for Lee County schools. “It opens that pathway to get more teachers in the classroom that haven’t...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers’ rental vacancy rate was highest in U.S. in Q2
Fort Myers posted a 21.2% rental vacancy rate in the second quarter of 2022, leading all U.S. cities by a stark margin, according to a study from HelpAdvisor based on August’s U.S. Census Bureau Population Survey/Housing Vacancy Survey. With a 6.7% jump from 2021, Fort Myers’ rental vacancy is more than twice the rate in all but three other U.S. cities. Toledo, Ohio, was next with a 13.6% rental vacancy rate and Birmingham, Alabama, followed with 12%.
Marconews.com
Letters to the Editor, Aug. 16
The Aug. 23 home regulation ballot initiative on Marco Island is bad for Marco Island residents. There is nothing to prevent this bill from being extended to condos and subject them to the same onerous rules if it passes. Ridiculous rules such as posting evacuation plans inside each bedroom, restricting...
