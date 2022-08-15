ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

capecoralbreeze.com

Bubble curtains being installed in Cape canals

After months of waiting on the permitting, the bubble curtains are finally being installed throughout the city to prevent the toxic blue-green algae from entering the canals. Last week, the city held a media event where the first bubble curtains were installed by divers in the Plato Canal in the southeast Cape.
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Proposed car wash near Mast Canal still an issue

Residents living near a proposed car wash on Santa Barbara Boulevard are far from finished expressing their concerns to the Cape Coral City Council. During the regular meeting at City Hall Wednesday, several residents returned to continue their argument against the proposed Tommy’s Car Wash as they did at the meeting on Aug. 3.
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Construction on Siesta Lakes set to begin by end of year

A $120 million Class-A residential rental community is slated to arrive in Cape Coral in the near future. Construction of “Siesta Lakes” on 26-acre site just off of Pine Island Road is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year and feature more than 400 apartment units.
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

State initiative to allow more veterans in classrooms

The Military Veterans Teacher Certification Pathway, which will allow veterans without a bachelor’s degree but with some college credits to teach in the classroom, could help widen the pipeline of potential teachers for Lee County schools. “It opens that pathway to get more teachers in the classroom that haven’t...
FLORIDA STATE
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
capecoralbreeze.com

Early voting about to end; Primary Election day Tuesday

Lee County voters who prefer to cast their ballot early have just a couple days left to do so, with vote-by-mail well underway. Early voting for the Aug. 23 primary elections started Aug. 13 and will run each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Saturday, Aug. 20. Early...
LEE COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson to address Republican Women’s Club

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson will be the featured speaker at the Fort Myers Republican Women’s Club Tuesday, Sept. 20. The luncheon is held in the Helm Club at The Landings, South Fort Myers. The public is invited to attend the luncheon and the mayor’s presentation, which will include...
FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

September programs set at Cape Coral Lee County Public Library

Next month’s roster of activities at Cape Coral Lee County Public Library offers topics for all ages. Free informal, conversation sessions for adult ESOL/ESL students. “Big Little Lies” meets “The Witches of Eastwick” in this gloriously entertaining and knife-sharp feminist revenge fantasy about three women whose midlife crisis brings unexpected new powers, putting them on a collision course with the evil that lurks in their wealthy beach town.
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Choral Artistry to hold Summer Sing Festival

All community singers are invited to join Choral Artistry at its annual Summer Sing Festival for a casual evening of reading settings of well-known Gloria compositions, including those of Vivaldi, Ramierez, Robert Ray, Argento, and even something from Bach’s B Minor Mass. Led by conductor Dr. Trent Brown, Summer...
FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Local USA Dance chapters to hold event for National Ballroom Week

USA Dance Chapters 6123 (Cape Coral) and 6049 (Fort Myers) will be holding a Semi-Formal Dance with Buffet for National Ballroom Week Saturday, Sept. 17, at Rhythm in Motion Dance Studio 912 Del Prado Blvd., Cape Coral. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dancing and the buffet from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Northwest Regional Library schedules programs for September

Next month’s roster of activities at Northwest Regional Library offers topics for all ages. The following activities are free to the public:. Free informal, conversation sessions for adult ESOL/ESL students. Knit and Stitch. 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7. A casual, self-guided group of knitters and crocheters gather to share...
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Farm To Table

The School District of Lee County received a $100,000 grant that will help expand its school gardens. The district currently has approximately 48 gardens of some sort at all school levels, ranging from traditional to butterfly gardens. Some of the gardens are supported by such individuals as the cafeteria manager,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Vote Gambino

Dr. Joseph Gambino will put the people first. He will tell it like it is with true transparency. He will put the people first, not like those bankrolled by the developers, builders and real estate firms. Joseph will, in his own words of priorities: “Protecting Lee County from over development...
LEE COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Consultants make EnerGov recommendations

The EnerGov permitting system in the city of Cape Coral has produced more headaches than permits in the nearly six months it has been in service. Cape Coral City Council does not want problems, but answers. On Wednesday, during its regular meeting at City Hall, a consulting firm gave an assessment of the situation as well as some long-term solutions to stabilize the system.
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Cape Coral High School to enshrine first members of Athletic Hall of Fame

Cape Coral High School is creating an Athletic Hall of Fame to forever enshrine student-athletes, staffers and others who made their mark during their time at the school. The inaugural class includes one principal, one athletic director, one state championship team, three contributors, two coaches and 13 student-athletes. The inductees...
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

ESSER funds continue to support students, staff

The School District of Lee County continues to use federal stimulus grant funding, ESSER funds, to support staff and students. Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier said the school district does not get money with ESSER funds, as there are no receipt dollars. He said the federal government passes the money to the state.
LEE COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

High school football teams get ready to go

It’s that time of year once again where shoulder pads are being strapped, chin straps are being tightened and high school football programs start chomping at the bit to get back onto the field. Friday nights are about to get turned up across Southwest Florida as countless talented teams...
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Lee County Property Appraiser mails TRIM Notices

Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell issued the annual Truth In Millage (TRIM) Notices for 2022 property values today. The TRIM Notice shows property owners the assessed value of their property and how much they can expect to pay in property taxes this year. The notice also details the process...
LEE COUNTY, FL

