Two families lose their homes after burning letter sparked a bedroom fire at East Central duplex

KHQ Right Now
Head-on collision in Nine Mile Falls set both vehicles alight, 3 injured in crash
NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. - Two vehicles collided head-on at west Burnett Rd. in Nine Mile Falls on Friday afternoon, injuring three and setting both vehicles alight. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), numerous emergency vehicles were called to the scene, including Spokane County Fire District 5 (SCFD5) after one of the vehicles caught fire. The vehicle was reported to be fully involved, and the second vehicle caught light soon after. Emergency crews reported the powerline above the two vehicles also briefly burned.
KHQ Right Now
All evacuations lifted for Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - All evacuations have been lifted for the Wagner Road Fire, according to Whitman County Emergency Dispatch. A spokesperson with the Department of Natural Resources said the fire's acreage is now up to 4,000 acres and the fire is 0% contained. At least 100 firefighters are working...
KHQ Right Now
Suspect seriously injured in deputy-involved shooting in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is on administrative leave after a deputy-involved shooting in North Spokane Sunday morning. It is standard procedure for deputies to be put on leave during investigations into deputy-involved shootings. According to SCSO undersheriff John Nowels, two deputies responded...
KHQ Right Now
Whitman Fire District crews respond to wildfire near Ewan
Crews from all 13 fire districts in Whitman County responded to the Wagner Road Fire on Thursday. The Washington State Fire Marshal's office estimates the fire to be 800 acres and growing. Level 3 evacuations are in place.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County: 78-year-old Gerald Krug found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Gerald Krug has been located in the area of Challis, Idaho. He is safe, and his family has been contacted. Last Updated: Aug. 19 at 2:30 p.m. A Silver Alert has been activated for 78-year-old Gerald Krug. Krug was last seen at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 18...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley stabbing suspect identified with tips from public
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) reported the suspect of a stabbing on Tuesday was identified and arrested, thanks in part to tips provided by the public. According to SVPD, the victim was walking on the 10300 block of Sprague Avenue when an unknown assailant approached him...
KHQ Right Now
Emergency rent assistance application portal will close Aug. 19
SPOKANE, Wash. - An emergency rent assistance application portal available to tenants and landlords in Spokane will close Aug. 19, after running out of funding. It received more than 500 applications after it reopened on Aug. 11. The portal is one of three such portals in the city. A portal...
KHQ Right Now
'Pow'Waw Food Truck' brings Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene
The "Pow'Waw Food Truck' opened in June, bringing Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene. It features mostly a pre-settler Native diet, but with the modern twist of fry bread.
KHQ Right Now
KPBX Kids' Concerts return to River Park Square with free family sing-alongs and crafts
Live KPBX Kids’ Concerts are back this September! Join Spokane Public Radio in-person on Saturday, September 17 at 1 p.m. in the atrium of River Park Square, 808 W. Main Ave for the first live Kids’ Concert in more than two years. Local musicians Jen Edgren and Jim...
KHQ Right Now
Hot temperatures through the weekend
One more day of triple digit temperatures in Spokane! Daytime high temperatures will remain in the upper 90s throughout the weekend. For the beginning of the work week, a system change will drop high temperatures into the low 90s. Spokane air quality is moderate this morning as is much of the region including the North Idaho Panhandle. It definitely still feels like August!
KHQ Right Now
Unity in the Community highlights the cultural melting pot of Spokane
Unity in the Community returns to Spokane Saturday, Aug. 20. It highlights the cultural diversity of the region, featuring performances, booths and food.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County Sheriff's Office: Suspect physically placed in handcuffs after resisting arrest
A suspect, wanted on Assault 4 (DV) and Obstructing charges, failed to follow numerous commands and physically resisted arrest as the lone Deputy tried to take him into custody. After requesting emergency assistance, the suspect was eventually placed in handcuffs once additional help arrived. On August 18, 2022, at approximately...
KHQ Right Now
Pullman serial rapist sentenced to life in prison
PULLMAN, Wash. - Serial rapist Kenneth Downing was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, according to a press release from the Whitman County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. The release said Downing will not be eligible for parole for almost 24 years. In July, Downing pleaded guilty to four counts of...
KHQ Right Now
CAUTION: Video shows moments before Freeman High School shooting
CAUTION: The judge in the Caleb Sharpe sentencing on Friday released the video from the hallways inside Freeman High School that showed the moments before and after Caleb Sharpe opened fire on students. It presented the newsroom with a very sensitive topic: Do we air it/post it/both? News leadership huddled...
KHQ Right Now
'Significant' increase in fentanyl overdoses in Kootenai County
POST FALLS, Idaho - A major warning from Post Falls first responders came on Thursday after a significant increase in fentanyl overdoses. Post Falls Police Captain Mark Brantl says they’ve seen a huge increase in overdoses. 20% of deaths this year were related to fentanyl overdoses. So far this...
KHQ Right Now
Coeur d'Alene teacher accused of 'inappropriate' relationship with former student posts $100k bail
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - 48-year-old William Keylon, a Lake City High School (LCHS) teacher, is now out of jail after posting a $100,000 bail on Thursday. According to the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, Keylon had an "inappropriate" relationship with a former student which started in 2012, when the student was learning at LCHS.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Indians to host Special Olympics Washington softball fundraiser
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Special Olympics team is getting a one-of-a-kind opportunity to play softball on one of Spokane's most recognizable ballfields, alongside some real-life heroes. The Spokane Pacers–mostly consisting of students from Spokane Community College's PACE program–is taking the diamond by storm. "We did soccer in the...
KHQ Right Now
Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe speaks out to court for first time
SPOKANE, Wash. - For the first time since his trial began, Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe sat in front of the courtroom to speak. Friday marked the final day of proceedings before Sharpe is handed his sentencing after pleading guilty in January to premeditated murder, three counts of attempted murder and second-degree assault.
KHQ Right Now
Lead investigator testifies in trial of former Spokane police officer Nathan Nash
Former Spokane Police Department officer Nathan Nash, charged with raping two women while on duty, appeared in court for the second day of his trial Aug. 18. The trial is expected to continue for two weeks.
KHQ Right Now
Prep football: Rigby runs roughshod over Coeur d'Alene; Lakeland opens up winner
Brady Packer caught two touchdown passes from Luke Flowers and the defending Idaho 5A state champion Rigby Trojans beat the Coeur d'Alene Vikings 24-0 in the season opener for both teams at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on the campus of the University of Montana on Friday. Rigby's defense created four turnovers, including...
