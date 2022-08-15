Read full article on original website
7220sports.com
Wyoming NIL Marketplace Now Live
LARAMIE -- Wyoming Athletics announced Wednesday the launch of the Official NIL Marketplace of Wyoming powered by Opendorse. UW is one of the first licensed school marketplaces in college sports. Wyoming’s platform provides a single marketplace to send supporters to access student-athletes and offer compliant opportunities. Now, Wyoming fans,...
7220sports.com
Wyoming’s Un-Sweet 16: No. 8 CSU’s Bell Twins vs. No. 9 Karl Benson
LARAMIE -- There's a few things that can land you on a list like this one. Beating Wyoming with regularity certainly makes you a thorn in the side. Making stupid decisions will also draw the ire of fans. Being an all-round jerk will do it, too. This is our version...
cowboystatedaily.com
One Last Ride For Deceased Rider at Wyoming’s Tom Horn Days; Suicide Prevention Group Formed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bucking bronc at a rodeo is a common sight. What is less common is a bucking bronc spreading the ashes of a rider. That is what took place during the 3rd Annual Tom Horn Days in Bosler, Wyoming this past...
7220sports.com
Wyoming soccer season begins with road swing at UNC, Oregon State
LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming soccer team begins its season on the road. The Cowgirls travel to Northern Colorado on Thursday at 7 p.m. for their season opener before battling Oregon State on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Corvallis. UW is fresh off a 2021 fall season that saw...
7220sports.com
Cowboys Enjoy Themselves On and Off The Court in Greece
LARAMIE, Wyo. (Aug. 17, 2022) – The Wyoming Cowboys headed to Greece for their Foreign Tour from July 24 to Aug. 4. Jeff Linder's squad did some sightseeing and then played three contests. Wyoming walked away with three wins in Greece to go along with some great memories. The...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Tom Lacock Wins As Best Wyoming Election Guesser
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tom Lacock of Cheyenne, was one of three contestants who just had one race wrong in Tuesday’s Wyoming primary in the contest conducted by Cowboy State Daily to see who is the best. Lacock’s day job is with AARP where he handles communications and state advocacy.
Here Are All of the Asian Restaurants in Laramie
As a fan of food in general, and Asian food in particular, I am so thankful that Laramie has a pretty good amount of Asian restaurants. The variety of it too, keeps me sane and not have to drive so far to satisfy my cravings. Here's a list of all the Asian Restaurants in town! They are not in any particular order.
thecheyennepost.com
School District Hires Three Administrators
Laramie County School District #1 has announced the hiring of three new administrators, following approval by the Board of Trustees. Jeff Hatcliff was recommended to the Board of Trustees to be the next assistant principal of Central High School and he was approved during the board meeting on Aug. 15.
county17.com
‘Today, Wyoming has spoken’: Harriet Hageman vows to ‘not waste any time’ as state’s likely new U.S. representative
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — When Harriet Hageman first faced a raucous crowd for her election night party at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center minutes after her primary win was all but confirmed, she captured the mood of the event with a simple, direct opening phrase. “Today, Wyoming has spoken.”
I Wanna Rock! Cheyenne Has Two Great Rock Shows This Weekend
Are you ready to rock? If you are, this weekend is all yours. Two great bands that both started in the late 90s/early 00s will be hitting two separate stages this weekend to test your eardrums. Puddle Of Mudd and Buckcherry both have tons of songs you know and I'm pretty sure if you were planning on seeing two concerts in a weekend, these two, back-to-back would be a great way to spend a weekend.
Something New is Opening This September: Boardwalk Mercado
Hey Laramie! Have you heard? Something new is coming to Laramie this September!. The Boardwalk, located at 1951 Snowy Range Rd, will be opening “Boardwalk Mercado,” next month. With Mercado meaning Market in Spanish, what do we think is going on?. What is it?. Boardwalk Mercado is a...
Traffic Update: Accident on I-80 Near Laramie
There has been an accident on I-80 west bound near bottom of summit. The accident is not blocking traffic, but might cause delay and slow in traffic.
2022 Unofficial Laramie County and Wyoming Primary Election Results
Polls will close at 7 p.m. across Wyoming for the state's 2022 primary election. Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee at 4 p.m. issued this statement on local voting so far today:. Laramie County, WY - Primary Election turnout as of 4 p.m., Aug. 16, 2022. A total of 10,637 voters...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Sherrif’s office continues to investigate after Bocanegra released
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - We continue with a follow-up update on the Bocanegra case. 42-year-old Rocsand Bocanegra was charged with second-degree homicide for allegedly stabbing 58-year-old Jess Smith in his residence on Aug. 8th at around 5:30 a.m. The event allegedly happened with about six other witnesses in...
Black Dog Animal Rescue Hosts 3rd Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic on August 28, 2022
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) will host their third Community Vaccine Clinic of the year on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The clinic will take place from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm at BDAR’s location in Cheyenne - 2407 E. 9th Street. Vaccines and microchips will be available for cats...
Albany County Sheriffs Election: Appelhans Faces Senior in Nov.
Albany County's Primary Elections ended around 7 p.m. yesterday. In the wake of the count, the two sheriff candidates came out on top. Aaron Appelhans, the current Albany County Sheriff, has won the sheriff nomination for the Democratic Party and will move on to the General Election in November. Appelhans will face off against Republican candidate Joel Senior in the 2022 General Election.
