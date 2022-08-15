ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

7220sports.com

Wyoming NIL Marketplace Now Live

LARAMIE -- Wyoming Athletics announced Wednesday the launch of the Official NIL Marketplace of Wyoming powered by Opendorse. UW is one of the first licensed school marketplaces in college sports. Wyoming’s platform provides a single marketplace to send supporters to access student-athletes and offer compliant opportunities. Now, Wyoming fans,...
LARAMIE, WY
7220sports.com

Wyoming soccer season begins with road swing at UNC, Oregon State

LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming soccer team begins its season on the road. The Cowgirls travel to Northern Colorado on Thursday at 7 p.m. for their season opener before battling Oregon State on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Corvallis. UW is fresh off a 2021 fall season that saw...
LARAMIE, WY
7220sports.com

Cowboys Enjoy Themselves On and Off The Court in Greece

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Aug. 17, 2022) – The Wyoming Cowboys headed to Greece for their Foreign Tour from July 24 to Aug. 4. Jeff Linder's squad did some sightseeing and then played three contests. Wyoming walked away with three wins in Greece to go along with some great memories. The...
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: Tom Lacock Wins As Best Wyoming Election Guesser

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tom Lacock of Cheyenne, was one of three contestants who just had one race wrong in Tuesday’s Wyoming primary in the contest conducted by Cowboy State Daily to see who is the best. Lacock’s day job is with AARP where he handles communications and state advocacy.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Here Are All of the Asian Restaurants in Laramie

As a fan of food in general, and Asian food in particular, I am so thankful that Laramie has a pretty good amount of Asian restaurants. The variety of it too, keeps me sane and not have to drive so far to satisfy my cravings. Here's a list of all the Asian Restaurants in town! They are not in any particular order.
LARAMIE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

School District Hires Three Administrators

Laramie County School District #1 has announced the hiring of three new administrators, following approval by the Board of Trustees. Jeff Hatcliff was recommended to the Board of Trustees to be the next assistant principal of Central High School and he was approved during the board meeting on Aug. 15.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

I Wanna Rock! Cheyenne Has Two Great Rock Shows This Weekend

Are you ready to rock? If you are, this weekend is all yours. Two great bands that both started in the late 90s/early 00s will be hitting two separate stages this weekend to test your eardrums. Puddle Of Mudd and Buckcherry both have tons of songs you know and I'm pretty sure if you were planning on seeing two concerts in a weekend, these two, back-to-back would be a great way to spend a weekend.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Sherrif’s office continues to investigate after Bocanegra released

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - We continue with a follow-up update on the Bocanegra case. 42-year-old Rocsand Bocanegra was charged with second-degree homicide for allegedly stabbing 58-year-old Jess Smith in his residence on Aug. 8th at around 5:30 a.m. The event allegedly happened with about six other witnesses in...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Albany County Sheriffs Election: Appelhans Faces Senior in Nov.

Albany County's Primary Elections ended around 7 p.m. yesterday. In the wake of the count, the two sheriff candidates came out on top. Aaron Appelhans, the current Albany County Sheriff, has won the sheriff nomination for the Democratic Party and will move on to the General Election in November. Appelhans will face off against Republican candidate Joel Senior in the 2022 General Election.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

