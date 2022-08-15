Read full article on original website
Practice Report: LSU Fall Camp Day 14
Kelly spoke at length on the quarterback situation, John Emery's eligibility in question
Watch: Luke Fickell Updates QB Battle, Final Thoughts on Fall Camp at Higher Ground
UC's head coach didn't give anything away after a day where one passer was clearly the best on the field.
Los Angeles Rams waive tight end Kendall Blanton
The Los Angeles Rams waived tight end Kendall Blanton along with four other players on Saturday. The Rams also parted
NFL・
