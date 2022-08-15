Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Man assaults Racine County deputies, arrested after being tased 5 times
A man pulled over for speeding in Racine County was arrested after assaulting officers on Wednesday. Deputies say he was bitten by a K9 officer three times and tased five times before being arrested.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man fired at neighbor 3 times over parking, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Remington Burage, 32, of Milwaukee faces multiple charges after prosecutors say he fired at his neighbor on three separate occasions. It started as a dispute over a parking spot. Burage faces five charges, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon; stalking, use of a dangerous...
WISN
Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
15-year-old fatally shoots Racine teen over gang conflict, complaint says
A 15-year-old from Racine was recently charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Racine boy. Zontell M. Junior, 15, is facing one felony count of first-degree intentional homicide.
YouTuber finds skeletal remains in abandoned Milwaukee building
The Milwaukee Police Department is working to identify skeletal remains that were found in an abandoned building last week.
Man shot and killed near 28th and McKinley
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting near 28th and McKinley. A 39-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the shooting.
9-year-old boy shot near 10th and Chambers in Milwaukee
A nine-year-old boy was shot near 10th and Chambers in Milwaukee on Wednesday. According to Milwaukee police, the shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mom shot by neighbor 'in front of my children'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mom is sharing her story after she was shot by her next-door neighbor in front of her young children Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Courtland. Milwaukee police confirmed an arrest after the shooting, but formal charges had not been filed as of Wednesday. Gertrude Byrd...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man shot Tuesday night in possible domestic violence dispute at 36th & Locust
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 9:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 36th & Locust Streets. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, though his condition is listed as serious. This incident is possibly domestic violence...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shootings that happened early Tuesday morning, Aug. 16. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 2:55 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. 83rd and Florist.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 37th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 36, was shot near 37th and North Monday evening, Aug. 15. Police said the shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. The man showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Officials work to ID skeletal remains found in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Efforts are underway to identify skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Police were dispatched to the vacant building, located near MLK Drive and Burleigh Street, around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 10.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Argument triggers gunfire near 18th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 18th and Atkinson on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16. Officials say the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. – and was the result of an argument. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information is urged...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man dead at MacArthur Square Park, probable overdose
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 42, was found dead in MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse Tuesday morning, Aug. 16. Milwaukee police said Tuesday the man's death didn't appear to be suspicious. The medical examiner said this was a probable drug overdose. The death occurred at a growing...
WBAY Green Bay
Wauwatosa Police release videos, calls from fatal attack on Oshkosh woman
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have released video of a fatal attack on an Oshkosh woman in Wauwatosa. Sunita Balogun, 47, was attacked and run over by her own vehicle. It happened last October near a hotel in Wauwatosa. WBAY partner station WISN placed an open records request with Wauwatosa...
wlip.com
Teen Charged in Racine Homicide
RACINE, WI (WLIP)–A teenager is in custody in the murder of another teen. Racine police report that a 15 year old male was arrested Saturday in the shooting death of 16 year old Quentin Smith. He was shot around 8:30 PM Friday in a driveway near the 1900 block...
WISN
Milwaukee man shot and killed in alley
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old man near 76th and Nash streets. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced deceased on the scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and appear to be argument...
Fox 32 Chicago
Wauconda student brought loaded gun to high school: police
WAUCONDA, Ill. - A Wauconda High School student was arrested Thursday for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school. Shortly before dismissal, police say school staff was informed of a possible weapon in the building. Immediately, school staff and the Wauconda High School resource officer took the suspected male student...
CBS 58
Fatal weekend shooting in Harambee neighborhood under investigation by Milwaukee police
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 10:34 p.m. in the Harambee neighborhood near Buffum and Clarke Streets. The first shooting victim was a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman who sustained fatal gunshot injuries and was pronounced deceased on-scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver in fatal crash during pursuit had no license, prosecutors say
Anthony Hernandez, 19, of Milwaukee faces charges in connection with a fatal crash during a police pursuit that happened July 28. Prosecutors say he was driving a stolen car and shouldn't have been behind the wheel in the first place because he's never had a valid license. Additionally, he was out on bond for driving a stolen car.
Fox 32 Chicago
