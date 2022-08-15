Read full article on original website
Long Time Downtown Evansville Deli Announces They Are Closing
A popular downtown lunch spot is closing. More Than Three-Decades Serving the Evansville Area. If you've been downtown, there's a good chance you've heard of Bits & Bytes (and if you haven't you're definitely missing out)! Bits & Bites is a small deli that serves sandwiches and salads for lunch. They have been in business and serving the Evansville area for 36 years! Now that is quite the legacy!
Friends of Sinners to host 13th annual Unchained event
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Friends of Sinners, a local drug recovery program, is hosting its 13th annual Unchained event. A news release says the event will happen in Owensboro, August 20, at Chautauqua Park. The event begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. The organization says there will be live Christian musicians, a […]
Kentucky State Fair Chooses ‘Your Favorite Cake’ Winner and Here’s the Recipe
You can ask my family and they will agree, I'm not much of a cooker. By that, I mean that I don't spend a lot of time in the kitchen. When I do make something, nine times out of ten, it's pretty good. The problem isn't that I'm not a good cook, it's that I don't do it enough.
Locally-Owned Newburgh, Indiana Pub & Grill Featured on ‘America’s Best Best Restaurants’
If there's one thing that we can all agree on, it's the fact that the internet has made it very easy to seek out new restaurants to try. Another thing we can agree on is - If something has been determined as 'America's Best', we need to try it. What...
This Weekend: Aug. 18-21
The dog days of summer are winding down, but that doesn’t mean the events in Tri-State are. Get out and explore a plethora of fun events for kids and adults this weekend. Join Downtown Evansville and Myriad Brewing Company for a one-night-only craft beer pop-up experience in the 400 block of Main Street. Purchase tickets — the $15 per-ticket price increases to $20 tomorrow —to enjoy craft beers, live music, giant yard games, and more. Admission includes a commemorative mug and tickets for two eight-ounce beers. Attendees must be over 21 years old.
Organizers expect higher turnout this year for 47th annual Frog Follies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Frog Follies Auto Show is right around the corner. The event will showcase pre-1949 street rods. Organizers estimate that close to 3,000 street rods will be at this year’s event. The previous year had a low turnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they hope to see attendance go back to normal this year.
Kentucky Man Wins ‘Granddad of the Year’ With Sweet Daily Tradition for His Grandsons [PHOTOS]
A Kentucky man should totally win Granddad of the Year. He created a daily tradition with his grandson and we think it's the sweetest thing EVER!. If you are lucky enough to still have your grandparents around you are absolutely blessed. My grandparents lived on a very large farm. From sun up to sun down, they worked in the fields and Grandmother worked around the house and in the kitchen. What I do know is every single time I came to visit my Granddaddy would stop what he was doing in the fields and come to scoop me up in his arms. It never failed. He was always right there to give me a big hug and tell me how very much he loved me.
Owensboro nonprofit in need of donations and volunteers for upcoming yard sale fundraiser
Owensboro, Kentucky-based nonprofit Wendell Foster is seeking donations and volunteers for its upcoming Fall Yard Sale fundraising event. The organization, which serves people with disabilities, will hold the community yard sale event on Friday, Sept. 7, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ahead of the event, Wendell Foster says all...
EXCITING! Blanco Brown is Bringing ‘The Git Up’ to Owensboro, KY on Friday
This is going to be an action-packed weekend in downtown Owensboro. It's HydroFair weekend and there will be two days of hydroplane racing action on the Ohio River Saturday and Sunday, August 20th and 21st. The weekend's going to be kicked off in incredible fashion at Friday After 5 on Friday evening. Owensboro is going to be welcoming Blanco Brown to town.
Big Things Planned During Street Legends Car Show This Weekend in Owensboro, Kentucky
Join hundreds of auto enthusiasts at Diamond Lake Campground & Resort for the 16th Annual Street Legends Car Show. Over $3,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs, and proceeds from the event will benefit local children's charities. It's going to be a beautiful weekend when hundreds of classic cars,...
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: August 19-21
It’s the time of year for loud boats ripping across the water, and the Owensboro HydroFair is here to deliver! Taking place August 19-21, the HydroFair will bring you a weekend of hydroplane racing like you’ve never seen before. More than 60 teams from across the US and Canada will compete for some exciting racing on the Ohio River, with boats topping speeds of 170 MPH. You can enjoy the Owensboro HydroFair for free or reserve a spot in the comfort of an air-conditioned space at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Evansville Thrift Store Expands to Boonville With Sales Helping Local Animal Shelters
I love a good thrift store find! Nothing is better than scoring a good deal, except maybe when that good deal also helps local animals in need!. Enter Petunia's Resale for Rescue, they opened in their Evansville location on Evansville's north side in 2021 with a mission to help local animal shelters.
Here’s when you can walk across the scenic Blue Bridge
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — If you’ve always wanted to walk or bike across the Blue Bridge, now’s your chance! The Glover Cary “Blue Bridge” is going to be closed to vehicle traffic Saturday, August 20. Officials say the annual Bridge Day event will return as part of the Owensboro HydroFair weekend. The Blue Bridge will […]
Free day of dental care coming to Madisonville
In Madisonville, a free day of dental care is coming on Friday. Baldwin Dental Group will be hosting their 7th annual ‘Dentistry From the Heart Day’ for the Madisonville community on Friday. “We know there’s a need right here at home," said Dr. Ben Baldwin, owner of Baldwin...
EXCITING! The Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad are Coming to Owensboro
Some fun concert news from the RiverPark Center in downtown Owensboro. Early next year, you'll get the chance to see two great 90s country bands in one night. The Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad are coming to town. The Kentucky Headhunters are probably best known for their 1990 hit "Dumas...
OPD: Woman missing from Owensboro, could be in a hotel
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to locate a missing adult. Police say Sarah Alice Wiseman-Nicely, 35, from Owensboro, has gone missing. Police say the last contact with Wiseman-Nicely was by phone on August 13. OPD suspects she could be staying at hotels in the Owensboro area. Police say she […]
Local companies help Owensboro veteran's family receive new appliances
A Tri-State veteran and his family received a generous donation on Wednesday. Members of Ray's Heating and Air, Goodman, and Alstadt were all on the west side of Owensboro, Kentucky, helping install multiple home improvements for a veteran and his family. Wayne McElvain served our country for years in the...
Owensboro family awarded ‘Military Makeover’, receives new HVAC
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ray’s Heating and Air partnered with Goodman to offer a ‘Military Makeover’ for one Owensboro family. Wayne McElvain and his familiy were gifted with a brand new high-efficiency heating and air conditions system which included installation. McElvain was nominated by a family friend...
Whitesville, KY Teenagers Win the Friday Night Fight Talent Contest in Owensboro
The 2022 Friday Night Fight talent contest is in the books and the finale, held in downtown Owensboro last Friday night at Friday After 5, was an action-packed and thrilling fight to the finish. WBKR's Friday Night Fight is presented by the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center and FA5. Earlier...
