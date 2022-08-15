ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

My 1053 WJLT

Long Time Downtown Evansville Deli Announces They Are Closing

A popular downtown lunch spot is closing. More Than Three-Decades Serving the Evansville Area. If you've been downtown, there's a good chance you've heard of Bits & Bytes (and if you haven't you're definitely missing out)! Bits & Bites is a small deli that serves sandwiches and salads for lunch. They have been in business and serving the Evansville area for 36 years! Now that is quite the legacy!
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Friends of Sinners to host 13th annual Unchained event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Friends of Sinners, a local drug recovery program, is hosting its 13th annual Unchained event. A news release says the event will happen in Owensboro, August 20, at Chautauqua Park. The event begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. The organization says there will be live Christian musicians, a […]
OWENSBORO, KY
evansvilleliving.com

This Weekend: Aug. 18-21

The dog days of summer are winding down, but that doesn’t mean the events in Tri-State are. Get out and explore a plethora of fun events for kids and adults this weekend. Join Downtown Evansville and Myriad Brewing Company for a one-night-only craft beer pop-up experience in the 400 block of Main Street. Purchase tickets — the $15 per-ticket price increases to $20 tomorrow —to enjoy craft beers, live music, giant yard games, and more. Admission includes a commemorative mug and tickets for two eight-ounce beers. Attendees must be over 21 years old.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Organizers expect higher turnout this year for 47th annual Frog Follies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Frog Follies Auto Show is right around the corner. The event will showcase pre-1949 street rods. Organizers estimate that close to 3,000 street rods will be at this year’s event. The previous year had a low turnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they hope to see attendance go back to normal this year.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Kentucky Man Wins ‘Granddad of the Year’ With Sweet Daily Tradition for His Grandsons [PHOTOS]

A Kentucky man should totally win Granddad of the Year. He created a daily tradition with his grandson and we think it's the sweetest thing EVER!. If you are lucky enough to still have your grandparents around you are absolutely blessed. My grandparents lived on a very large farm. From sun up to sun down, they worked in the fields and Grandmother worked around the house and in the kitchen. What I do know is every single time I came to visit my Granddaddy would stop what he was doing in the fields and come to scoop me up in his arms. It never failed. He was always right there to give me a big hug and tell me how very much he loved me.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

EXCITING! Blanco Brown is Bringing ‘The Git Up’ to Owensboro, KY on Friday

This is going to be an action-packed weekend in downtown Owensboro. It's HydroFair weekend and there will be two days of hydroplane racing action on the Ohio River Saturday and Sunday, August 20th and 21st. The weekend's going to be kicked off in incredible fashion at Friday After 5 on Friday evening. Owensboro is going to be welcoming Blanco Brown to town.
OWENSBORO, KY
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: August 19-21

It’s the time of year for loud boats ripping across the water, and the Owensboro HydroFair is here to deliver! Taking place August 19-21, the HydroFair will bring you a weekend of hydroplane racing like you’ve never seen before. More than 60 teams from across the US and Canada will compete for some exciting racing on the Ohio River, with boats topping speeds of 170 MPH. You can enjoy the Owensboro HydroFair for free or reserve a spot in the comfort of an air-conditioned space at the Owensboro Convention Center.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Here’s when you can walk across the scenic Blue Bridge

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — If you’ve always wanted to walk or bike across the Blue Bridge, now’s your chance! The Glover Cary “Blue Bridge” is going to be closed to vehicle traffic Saturday, August 20. Officials say the annual Bridge Day event will return as part of the Owensboro HydroFair weekend. The Blue Bridge will […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Free day of dental care coming to Madisonville

In Madisonville, a free day of dental care is coming on Friday. Baldwin Dental Group will be hosting their 7th annual ‘Dentistry From the Heart Day’ for the Madisonville community on Friday. “We know there’s a need right here at home," said Dr. Ben Baldwin, owner of Baldwin...
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Woman missing from Owensboro, could be in a hotel

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to locate a missing adult. Police say Sarah Alice Wiseman-Nicely, 35, from Owensboro, has gone missing. Police say the last contact with Wiseman-Nicely was by phone on August 13. OPD suspects she could be staying at hotels in the Owensboro area. Police say she […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Local companies help Owensboro veteran's family receive new appliances

A Tri-State veteran and his family received a generous donation on Wednesday. Members of Ray's Heating and Air, Goodman, and Alstadt were all on the west side of Owensboro, Kentucky, helping install multiple home improvements for a veteran and his family. Wayne McElvain served our country for years in the...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

OWENSBORO, KY

