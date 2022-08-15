John Edward Bertolla was born to John P. And Irene Bertolla on May 21, 1948, at Providence Hospital in Mobile, Alabama. He passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at The Retreat in Mobile, Alabama. He is survived by his loving wife, Mae Bertolla, his sons, Adam (Stacee) Bertolla, Ray (Julie) Bertolla, and Keith (Ashleigh) Bertolla, his daughter, Courtney Bertolla Henderson, and stepson Toby (Jessica) Pryear, his grandchildren, Lexee Bertolla, Allee Bertolla, Gatlin (Cami) Bertolla, Grayson Bertolla, Gavin Bertolla, Lucy Bertolla, Haley Pryear, Jaiden Peterson, and Jared Jackson, great-grandchildren Rhett and Kathleen Bertolla, and Braylon and Brightyn Williams, and his loving sister, Madeline (Benny) Darby. He is preceded in death by his parents, John P. and Irene Bertolla, grandson, Forrest Henderson, and stepson, Richard Page.

ROBERTSDALE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO