Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Black medical students report more belonging, greater confidence in scholastic abilities in HBCU schools
A new study focused on Black medical students finds those attending historically Black medical schools report a greater sense of belonging and greater confidence in their scholastic abilities than those in predominantly white medical schools. A survey administered three times during study participants' second year of medical school compared the...
5 Most Affordable Ivy League Colleges
In the world of higher education, eight names ring out louder than all the rest. The Ivy League schools -- the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard University, Princeton University, Dartmouth College,...
The 10 Best Colleges for STEM Majors
A better student loan experience. Get started today. College graduates with degrees in STEM fields are some of the most sought-after candidates on the job market. That’s little surprise, as the science, technology, engineering and math coursework help prepare students for many of the country’s most in-demand jobs, including nurses, statisticians and computer security specialists.
Corvias and Wayne State University Announce 2022 Scholarship Recipients
DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Corvias and Wayne State University (WSU) today announced the two recipients of the 2022-2023 Wayne State Corvias Endowed Scholarship. This scholarship program is made possible by an endowment established by Corvias to support students financially as they pursue their higher education degree. Recipients of the scholarship will receive $6,250 per semester, for a total of $12,500 for the academic year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005678/en/ Nicole Wallace, an upper classman, currently majoring in political science and minoring in law and Arabic. (Photo: Business Wire)
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Choosing a Major in College: What to Know
Choosing a major is one of the most important decisions a college student can make. The choice can have a lasting effect on a student's life, shaping work experiences, earnings and professional skills down the line. When trying to find the best fit for their primary area of study, students...
Comments / 0