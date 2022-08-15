ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gregg County, TX

KLTV

Public Safety Budget

The Polaris Dawn demonstration team came to the Tyler Historic Aviation Museum to train for those shows, and they brought unusual aircraft with them. Every year after the first day of school, Jesse picks up Jacob and takes him to the Dairy Queen in Canton for a Blizzard. From Kindergarten to senior year of high school, Jesse and Jacob have sat in the same seats, ordered the same treats, and bonded over a Blizzard.
CANTON, TX
KLTV

Boil water notice issued by East Texas Municipal Utility District

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Municipal Utility District has issued a boil water notice for all customers north of I-20 and in Owentown. The public water system suffered a “catastrophic water main break” at 2:30 a.m. according to the boil notice. All water service has been...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Group of pilots train for future airshows in Tyler

As one of the last remaining unaffiliated universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation. Camp Gladiator trainers to hold memorial workout for fallen deputy. Updated: 23 minutes ago. The deputy’s death hits home for Camp Gladiator because Bustos’ wife, Gloria, has been...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

City of Tyler program allows employees to bring babies to work

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to support their employees, the City of Tyler is allowing parents to bring their babies to work. The pilot program is designed to support employees of working families with the transition to parenthood by allowing them to bring their infant children to work with them until they are about six months old.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Recent rain not enough to lift East Texas burn bans

Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking. City of Tyler program allows employees to bring babies...
MINEOLA, TX
KLTV

WHITEHOUSE COMMUNITY CENTER KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-17-22

Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy’s children on first day of school. “Our goal this morning was to show up for the Bustos family," said Lt. Matt Lazarine with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Updated: 38 minutes ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Hawkins...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

Storm blows roof off Maydell VFD

Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. We have had a...
KLTV

2 teens killed in Alba crash

ALBA, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed that two teenagers were killed on US 69 in a crash. According to DPS, a 16-year-old boy from Alba and an 18-year-old, identified as Ginger Durham of Mineola, died in the crash. The preliminary investigation shows a 2005...
ALBA, TX
KLTV

How to keep your kids safe from food-borne illness at school

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As kids head back to school, Parents may want to keep in mind a few safety tips when packing their kid’s lunch. A food safety expert from the USDA, Kenneth King, tells me the main causes of food born illnesses is hygiene and maintaining safe internal food temperatures.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Catalytic converter thefts increasing in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a crime on the rise that most East Texans wouldn’t think to look for, but it can happen in minutes: catalytic converter theft. Several happened in the Longview area recently, and police want drivers to take precautions to keep from becoming the next victim.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tyler’s proposed budget focuses on public safety funding

As one of the last remaining unaffiliated universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation. Camp Gladiator trainers to hold memorial workout for fallen deputy. Updated: 52 minutes ago. The deputy’s death hits home for Camp Gladiator because Bustos’ wife, Gloria, has been...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Major wreck closes FM 346 at CR 122 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A major crash has occurred in Smith County Wednesday evening. According to our reporter at the scene, the wreck, which is near the intersection of FM 346 and CR 122, has closed down traffic in both directions while first responders work at the scene. Flint-Gresham...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Wood County fire marshal says burn ban still in effect despite rain

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Marshal Tully Davidson said that residents need to remember that the county remains under a burn ban. Davidson said that he’s received several calls from people who live in the county asking if they are allowed to burn now that some rain came through the area.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Hawkins city officials taken aback by high cost for resurfacing roadway

KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Hemphill school board president, Kim Scales, about the creation of knives crafted from the gymnasium floor as mementos. An East Texas town is facing a whopper of a price tag to resurface eight blocks of roadway. Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy’s...
HAWKINS, TX
KLTV

DRIVING AND DEMENTIA KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-17-22

Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy’s children on first day of school. “Our goal this morning was to show up for the Bustos family," said Lt. Matt Lazarine with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Updated: 37 minutes ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Hawkins...
SMITH COUNTY, TX

