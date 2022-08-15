Read full article on original website
Public Safety Budget
The Polaris Dawn demonstration team came to the Tyler Historic Aviation Museum to train for those shows, and they brought unusual aircraft with them. Every year after the first day of school, Jesse picks up Jacob and takes him to the Dairy Queen in Canton for a Blizzard. From Kindergarten to senior year of high school, Jesse and Jacob have sat in the same seats, ordered the same treats, and bonded over a Blizzard.
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district
The City of Tyler's Adriana Rodriquez tells us more about the kind of murals the city will be receiving art submissions for. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Hallsville Fire Marshal Bert Scott who says this small amount of rain hasn’t made it any safer to burn and burn bans will not be lifted because of it.
Arabella of Longview resident honored for artistic talents, giving back
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Sarah Seuss, a resident of Arabella of Longview, has been creating art for more than 40 years. “I enjoy my painting, its just something so relaxing,” she said. Wednesday was her moment as her artwork was showcased for residents and visitors. Nekeita Fluellen is the...
Boil water notice issued by East Texas Municipal Utility District
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Municipal Utility District has issued a boil water notice for all customers north of I-20 and in Owentown. The public water system suffered a “catastrophic water main break” at 2:30 a.m. according to the boil notice. All water service has been...
Group of pilots train for future airshows in Tyler
City of Tyler program allows employees to bring babies to work
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to support their employees, the City of Tyler is allowing parents to bring their babies to work. The pilot program is designed to support employees of working families with the transition to parenthood by allowing them to bring their infant children to work with them until they are about six months old.
Recent rain not enough to lift East Texas burn bans
WHITEHOUSE COMMUNITY CENTER KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-17-22
Storm blows roof off Maydell VFD
Whitehouse to see new community center, other benefits from new budget
WebXtra: Hawkins leadership has sticker shock over cost of street resurfacing
2 teens killed in Alba crash
ALBA, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed that two teenagers were killed on US 69 in a crash. According to DPS, a 16-year-old boy from Alba and an 18-year-old, identified as Ginger Durham of Mineola, died in the crash. The preliminary investigation shows a 2005...
How to keep your kids safe from food-borne illness at school
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As kids head back to school, Parents may want to keep in mind a few safety tips when packing their kid’s lunch. A food safety expert from the USDA, Kenneth King, tells me the main causes of food born illnesses is hygiene and maintaining safe internal food temperatures.
Catalytic converter thefts increasing in East Texas
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a crime on the rise that most East Texans wouldn’t think to look for, but it can happen in minutes: catalytic converter theft. Several happened in the Longview area recently, and police want drivers to take precautions to keep from becoming the next victim.
Tyler’s proposed budget focuses on public safety funding
Major wreck closes FM 346 at CR 122 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A major crash has occurred in Smith County Wednesday evening. According to our reporter at the scene, the wreck, which is near the intersection of FM 346 and CR 122, has closed down traffic in both directions while first responders work at the scene. Flint-Gresham...
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death
Wood County fire marshal says burn ban still in effect despite rain
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Marshal Tully Davidson said that residents need to remember that the county remains under a burn ban. Davidson said that he’s received several calls from people who live in the county asking if they are allowed to burn now that some rain came through the area.
Hawkins city officials taken aback by high cost for resurfacing roadway
DRIVING AND DEMENTIA KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-17-22
