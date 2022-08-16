ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbellsville, KY

wnky.com

Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
Golden Alert issued for missing Glasgow man

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help finding a missing man. According to the department, 85-year-old Melvin Lemmons was last seen Saturday morning around 7:50 a.m. in a white Ford Ranger with Kentucky Tag 079 RJH on Gamon Avenue. Police said he was last seen wearing...
clayconews.com

FATAL COLLISION ON THE WESTERN KENTUCKY PARKWAY IN GRAYSON COUNTY

LEITCHFIELD, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 18, at approximately 8:30 A.M. hours CDT, KSP Post 4 received a call from Grayson County dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the 103 mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway in Grayson County.
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs woman indicted in Wayne County

A Russell Springs woman was indicted by a Wayne County grand jury this week. According to Z93 in Monticello, Chelsey Andrew of Russell Springs was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation. Andrew was one of 26 indicted on charges from the Wayne County...
wcluradio.com

PHOTO: Glasgow native serves aboard USS Chancellorsville

PHILIPPINE SEA – Fire Controlman 3rd Class Tyler Milsten, from Glasgow, Ky., counts target hits during small arms training on the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62). Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is...
Two arrested after pursuit in Glasgow ends in Adair County

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit on Thursday. Brandon Shaw, of Park City, was charged with speeding, reckless driving, two counts of first-degree assault, eight counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, failure to maintain required insurance, no operator’s license, failure to comply with sex offender registration, first-degree fleeing or evading police, two counts of disregarding stop sign, two counts of failure or improper signal, failure to give right of way to emergency vehicle, failure to give oncoming vehicle half of highway, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of open alcohol beverage container in a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear.
wdrb.com

KSP: Hardin County man killed in Grayson County two-vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Grayson County on Thursday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway near the 103 mile-marker around 8:30 a.m. Police said a 2003 Jeep Liberty...
WBKO

Barren County approves property tax cut

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - They say in life there are two things that are guaranteed, death and taxes, and if you’re a Barren County resident you may be seeing significant changes next time you head to the sheriff’s office to pay your property taxes. “I proposed to...
westkentuckystar.com

Murray Police searching for missing teen

Murray Police are asking for help locating a missing teen girl. Officers said that 15-year-old Jayda Williams was last seen wearing light gray pajama shorts with a light gray long sleeve shirt. She may have had a change of clothes, as well. The other clothes could be a black t-shirt and jeans. Williams also has a diamond stud in her nose.
adairvoice.com

Scheel arrested on drug charges

Gage Scheel of Adair County was arrested Wednesday evening after Columbia Police officers investigated a suspicious vehicle at the Columbia Christian Church’s park pavilion, just off North Reed St. Sgt. Drew Conn was the arresting officer and K9 Matt alerted officers on the scene. A search of the vehicle...
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested on menacing, other charges

A Russell Springs man was arrested late Wednesday night on several charges, including assault on a police officer, according to jail records. Mark Jonczy, age 62, was arrested by Deputy Ronnie Golden with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on charges of menacing, resisting arrest, and third degree assault on a police officer.
wnky.com

Edmonson County woman needs life-saving stem cell donor match

EDMONSON, Ky.-54-year-old Robin Gipson is fighting for her life. “If I don’t have the treatment, it’s just gonna get worse. I don’t have the energy I had before,” said Gipson. She has cancer in her spleen and a bone marrow failure disorder called Myelodysplastic Syndrome. She...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY

