wdrb.com
Fans return to Friday night football, Central Hardin honors longtime announcer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- High school football fans packed the stands around Kentucky on Friday night as the fall season kicked off. Central Hardin took on DeSales High School before a packed crowd in Hardin County. "Football for us is a little bit of normal," Principal Tim Isaacs said. "And...
In Your Backyard: Kentucky's only year-round horror and Halloween shop
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Bardstown, Kentucky is known for bourbon. But one local business owner wants the small town to become known for something else — Halloween. Specifically, Kelsey Williams' horror and Halloween shop, HallowScents. Williams opened the shop in May and said business has been so good, she...
spectrumnews1.com
Perfect weather, steady crowds for opening day of the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a picture perfect day to kick-off the Kentucky State Fair!. The Kentucky State Fair lasts 11 days and you may need every single one of them to enjoy every attraction scheduled this year. On opening day, Spectrum News 1 took in as many as possible, but that’s a tall task!
wnky.com
Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County
HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
WBKO
Golden Alert issued for missing Glasgow man
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help finding a missing man. According to the department, 85-year-old Melvin Lemmons was last seen Saturday morning around 7:50 a.m. in a white Ford Ranger with Kentucky Tag 079 RJH on Gamon Avenue. Police said he was last seen wearing...
Taylor County is one of the few Kentucky school districts in compliance with S.R.O. law
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Many of Kentucky's public school systems in the WHAS11 viewing area are short on School Resource Officers, a requirement by law. However, there are some districts starting this school year off with plenty of S.R.O.'s. Taylor County Schools is comprised of five public schools, and three...
clayconews.com
FATAL COLLISION ON THE WESTERN KENTUCKY PARKWAY IN GRAYSON COUNTY
LEITCHFIELD, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 18, at approximately 8:30 A.M. hours CDT, KSP Post 4 received a call from Grayson County dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the 103 mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway in Grayson County.
How Many of These Kentucky Attractions Have You Visited? [GALLERY]
I love to travel. Long distances, short getaways. It doesn't matter. And I love to do it by car because you can see more of the country. ALMOST LIKE JOHNNY CASH...'I'VE BEEN EVERYWHERE, MAN'...AGAIN, ALMOST. In fact, I've visited 45 states and have seen some really cool things I'm sure...
wdrb.com
Kentucky animal shelter struggling to house all its surrendered pets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of a Kentucky animal shelter said it can't keep up with the number of surrendered pets. At least two people looking to drop off animals at the Lincoln County Animal Shelter were recently turned away. The 43 kennels are full, and most of the pets were surrendered by their owners.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs woman indicted in Wayne County
A Russell Springs woman was indicted by a Wayne County grand jury this week. According to Z93 in Monticello, Chelsey Andrew of Russell Springs was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation. Andrew was one of 26 indicted on charges from the Wayne County...
wcluradio.com
PHOTO: Glasgow native serves aboard USS Chancellorsville
PHILIPPINE SEA – Fire Controlman 3rd Class Tyler Milsten, from Glasgow, Ky., counts target hits during small arms training on the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62). Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is...
k105.com
Leitchfield man dies when eastbound vehicle travels into westbound lanes of WK Parkway
A Leitchfield man has been killed in a multi-vehicle accident on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Thursday morning at approximately 8:20, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, Chief Deputy Jarrod Mudd, the Leitchfield Fire Department, EMS and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet responded to the crash near the 103-mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway.
WBKO
Two arrested after pursuit in Glasgow ends in Adair County
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit on Thursday. Brandon Shaw, of Park City, was charged with speeding, reckless driving, two counts of first-degree assault, eight counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, failure to maintain required insurance, no operator’s license, failure to comply with sex offender registration, first-degree fleeing or evading police, two counts of disregarding stop sign, two counts of failure or improper signal, failure to give right of way to emergency vehicle, failure to give oncoming vehicle half of highway, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of open alcohol beverage container in a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear.
wdrb.com
KSP: Hardin County man killed in Grayson County two-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Grayson County on Thursday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway near the 103 mile-marker around 8:30 a.m. Police said a 2003 Jeep Liberty...
WBKO
Barren County approves property tax cut
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - They say in life there are two things that are guaranteed, death and taxes, and if you’re a Barren County resident you may be seeing significant changes next time you head to the sheriff’s office to pay your property taxes. “I proposed to...
westkentuckystar.com
Murray Police searching for missing teen
Murray Police are asking for help locating a missing teen girl. Officers said that 15-year-old Jayda Williams was last seen wearing light gray pajama shorts with a light gray long sleeve shirt. She may have had a change of clothes, as well. The other clothes could be a black t-shirt and jeans. Williams also has a diamond stud in her nose.
adairvoice.com
Scheel arrested on drug charges
Gage Scheel of Adair County was arrested Wednesday evening after Columbia Police officers investigated a suspicious vehicle at the Columbia Christian Church’s park pavilion, just off North Reed St. Sgt. Drew Conn was the arresting officer and K9 Matt alerted officers on the scene. A search of the vehicle...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on menacing, other charges
A Russell Springs man was arrested late Wednesday night on several charges, including assault on a police officer, according to jail records. Mark Jonczy, age 62, was arrested by Deputy Ronnie Golden with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on charges of menacing, resisting arrest, and third degree assault on a police officer.
wdrb.com
Fire hydrants in Mt. Washington are receiving color-coded paint. Here's why
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you drive around Mt. Washington, you might notice fire hydrants topped off with blue, green, orange or red paint. There's a reason for that, officials said this week. The Mt. Washington Fire Protection District said the colors let responding fire departments know how many...
wnky.com
Edmonson County woman needs life-saving stem cell donor match
EDMONSON, Ky.-54-year-old Robin Gipson is fighting for her life. “If I don’t have the treatment, it’s just gonna get worse. I don’t have the energy I had before,” said Gipson. She has cancer in her spleen and a bone marrow failure disorder called Myelodysplastic Syndrome. She...
