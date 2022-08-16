BEAUMONT, Texas — As Lamar University inches its way to the 2022 season opener, the Cardinals will take another huge step in that direction Saturday when they step on the field for their second scrimmage of preseason camp. The contest is set for a 6 p.m. start from Provost Umphrey Stadium. The scrimmage itself will be a normal scrimmage that will have the offense square off against the defense, instead of the breaking off into teams.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO