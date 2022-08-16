Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
12newsnow.com
Lamar offense bounces back in second scrimmage
BEAUMONT, Texas — Junior transfer Nick Yockey completed 18-of-23 (.783) passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns, and freshman Damashja Harris carried the ball six times for 135 yards (22.5 ypc) and one score as the offense had a much stronger effort Saturday night at Provost Umphrey Stadium. Harris...
12newsnow.com
Lamar volleyball ramping up for season opener
BEAUMONT, Texas — The start to the 2022 regular season is quickly approaching and the Lamar University volleyball team is putting the final touches on preseason workouts. Big Red took another step toward the start of a new campaign with a Red and White intrasquad scrimmage Thursday afternoon at McDonald Gym.
12newsnow.com
Lamar football entering season with something to prove
BEAUMONT, Texas — As Lamar University inches its way to the 2022 season opener, the Cardinals will take another huge step in that direction Saturday when they step on the field for their second scrimmage of preseason camp. The contest is set for a 6 p.m. start from Provost Umphrey Stadium. The scrimmage itself will be a normal scrimmage that will have the offense square off against the defense, instead of the breaking off into teams.
Comments / 0