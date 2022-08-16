A suspected arsonist has been arrested in Rocklin. According to the Rocklin Police Department, officers responded to the area of 4800 Sierra College Blvd. just after 7 p.m. Thursday on reports of two vegetation fires. Rocklin firefighters and police put out the fire, then about, 20 minutes later, officers responded to the area of Rocklin Rd. and El Don Dr. for a report of a third fire.

