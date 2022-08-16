Read full article on original website
CBS News
Former Elk Grove High coach found not guilty by jury of molesting underage girl
A former Elk Grove High School coach who was on trial for allegedly molesting a young girl has been found not guilty. On February 19, 2022, Thomas Rossow, 67, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a misdemeanor charge related to inappropriate physical contact with an underage girl, according to a news release sent out by the sheriff's office.
CBS News
Bear cub spotted in Sutter Creek
A curious bear cub was seen on video walking through a yard in Sutter Creek. Wildlife officials say if you see a bear, don't approach it. And if it's a bear cub, chances are its mother isn't far away.
CBS News
Man arrested for allegedly setting fires in Rocklin
A suspected arsonist has been arrested in Rocklin. According to the Rocklin Police Department, officers responded to the area of 4800 Sierra College Blvd. just after 7 p.m. Thursday on reports of two vegetation fires. Rocklin firefighters and police put out the fire, then about, 20 minutes later, officers responded to the area of Rocklin Rd. and El Don Dr. for a report of a third fire.
