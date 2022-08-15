Read full article on original website
Related
smobserved.com
With Homeless Camping Allowed on Private Property, Santa Monica Has Become "Slum By the Sea"
If you shudder, as you pass the infamous, filthy, dangerous, druggie-filled "Boninville" camp under the freeway at Venice and Sepulveda, or the countless homeless vagrant encampments in Hollywood, or, indeed, that horrible homeless mess under the Pico/Centinela bridge as close as Santa Monica's eastern border with West Los Angeles, well, don't take comfort by telling yourself that that can't happen here in Santa Monica. Actually, it can, and IS already happening. And it all seems to be perfectly fine with our city leaders and police, as Santa Monica continues on its path to being The Slum By The Sea.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara City Council Gets Update on Highway 101 Widening Project
The Highway 101 widening project is still motoring along, the Santa Barbara City Council was informed this Tuesday, with three of its four phases — from Mussel Shoals to Carpinteria — now complete. Construction on the last few miles of widening — through Montecito and Santa Barbara — is tentatively scheduled to begin in summer 2023, once state funding is secured. Meanwhile, parallel work on the new Olive Mill and Los Patos/Cabrillo roundabouts will start in the fall of 2022 and early 2023, respectively.
Ventura County’s organized health system, three medical providers agree to pay $70.7 million to settle false claims allegations
Ventura County's organized health system and three medical care providers agreed to pay $70.7 million in total to settle allegations that they submitted false claims to Medi-Cal related to Medicaid Adult Expansion The post Ventura County’s organized health system, three medical providers agree to pay $70.7 million to settle false claims allegations appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
pacbiztimes.com
Ventura County hospitals, clinics, health plan will pay $70.7M to settle claims of improper billing
Three medical providers and one health coverage system in Ventura County have agreed to pay a total of $70.7 million to settle a whistleblower’s allegations that they broke federal and state laws by submitting false, overstated and duplicative Medi-Cal claims, the United States Department of Justice announced Aug. 18.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Best Place to Stay in Santa Barbara Is Not on the Beach
Santa Barbara has been a quintessential escape from Los Angeles for decades, and for good reason. Getting there takes under two hours by car and about 30 minutes longer by train from downtown’s Union Station. It’s also unbelievably beautiful, with enough to do to keep you busy for a night or a lifetime. I’ve long been tempted to desert L.A. for this stretch of the California coast. For now, spending the occasional night in one of the city’s incredible hotels gives me the fix I need.
sitelinesb.com
A Santa Barbara Landmark Is for Sale
••• “The former St. Anthony’s Seminary […] is for sale. CBRE and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury announced that it has placed the seminary and its approximately 12-acre site on the market. The property is located behind a wall and gates at 2300 Garden St. The site features six historic buildings that add up to 123,764 square feet. […] The zoning for the site is RE-15, which includes residential single units, luxury senior housing/assisted living, group residential, education, hospitality and more.” The listing doe not disclose the price. —Santa Barbara News-Press.
Jalopnik
Southern California City Installs Botts' Dots to Stop Street Takeovers
Late-night street takeovers have been a growing problem in Southern California. And when those streets get a little stale for takeovers, groups have taken the show to local freeways, creating a dangerous hazard while blocking and stopping traffic. So far, not many local officials have had a viable solution to stop them. But the city of Compton, California is at least trying something. Officials there have deployed “Botts’ Dots” on local streets to thwart these street takeovers, CBS Los Angeles reports.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara City Attorney Placed on Paid Leave by City Council
Santa Barbara City Attorney Ariel Calonne was placed on paid administrative leave by the Santa Barbara City Council at a special meeting held the last week of July. Neither Calonne, who was hired in 2014, nor city Human Resources Director Wendy Levy would discuss details, stating it was a personnel matter. Mayor Randy Rowse and multiple councilmembers expressed the same non-talking points.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ventura County Reporter
CELEBRATING DIVERSITY AND LOVE | Ventura County Pride returns to form with a full weekend of festivities
PICTURED: 2021 drag performers from left to right. Regina St. James, Cooper the Queen, Angel D’mon, Karma Limbs, Sheba. Photo by Johnny Ortez-Tibbels. Pride events are extra special for Genevieve Flores-Haro. They represent a connection to the bond shared with her wife, Sade, who proposed at a 2014 pride...
California Coastal Commission denies city’s Land Use Plan Amendment
After a foreseen discussion, The California Coastal Commission (CCC) denied certification of the Land Use Plan Amendment No. LCP as submitted by the City of Malibu, stating it does not meet the requirements of and is not in conformity with the policies of Chapter 3 of the Coastal Act. The City of Malibu resides within […] The post California Coastal Commission denies city’s Land Use Plan Amendment appeared first on The Malibu Times.
foxla.com
Quail Fire 40% contained, buildings no longer threatened
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Fire crews are battling a brush fire that broke out in the Castaic area of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon. Reports of the fire began coming in shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, near the 3100 block of Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic. By 7 p.m. the fire had reached approximately 46 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. County Fire Air Operations are on the scene helping the LACoFD with what is now a second alarm wildfire.
citywatchla.com
Los Angeles Moves from Corruptionism to Insanity
While the goal of the City Council is to stuff as much loot into the pockets of developers while considerable wealth flows to the councilmembers and judges, one would think that even they would recognize that there are certain laws which they cannot ignore. Of course, the laws of men like the state of California are totally irrelevant as Judge Richard Fruin ruled in December 2016 in deciding that the city council’s actions are de facto non-justiciable so that it can disregard the Penal Code, The Brown Act, and its own city council rules. In fact, the person closest to Judge Fruin’s philosophy is Donald Trump who claims that he may unilaterally ignore the national security structure by having any document which he purloins automatically becoming declassified.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara city attorney placed on leave following argument
The Santa Barbara City Council has placed City Attorney Ariel Calonne on paid administrative leave. [Independent]. Council members reportedly made the decision following a heated incident involving Calonne and another attorney. The heated incident and argument reportedly took place inside the City Attorney’s Office. The council placed Calonne on...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Sees Highest Amount Of Fentanyl Overdoses In L.A. County
Northern Los Angeles County, which includes Santa Clarita, has the highest amount of Fentanyl-related overdoses in the area, prompting a press conference from Action Drug and Rehab, KHTS Radio and several elected officials next week. The press conference is set to take place a day after National Fentanyl Awareness Day,...
Compton installs first set of Botts' Dots meant to stop street takeovers
Frustrated with street takeovers clogging their city's streets, Compton officials hope that their new installation of literal bumps in the road will deter anyone trying to perform stunts in intersections."It's all fun until something happens," said Compton City Councilmember Andre Spicer. "It's all fun until somebody gets hurt."According to Spicer, the city spent over $4,000 to place raised pavement markers called Botts' Dots — originally made to mark lanes on highways and freeways — at four of the most popular intersections for takeovers by the end of this week. Officials hope these markers, placed in the shape of a cross, will...
signalscv.com
Canyon High lockdown raises concerns in parents
Just hours after Canyon High School was briefly locked down on Wednesday while sheriff’s deputies searched for a teen suspected of threatening his mother and stealing her car, parents and school board members discussed the challenges of protecting student safety both on and off campus. Joe Messina, William S....
Santa Clarita Radio
Two Pounds Of Meth, Over 500 Fentanyl Pills Recovered In Santa Clarita Valley, Drug Dealer In Custody
On Tuesday, the Juvenile InterventionTeam, (J-Team) arrested a man on multiple narcotic charges after the team received information regarding a drug dealer distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Santa Clarita Valley. A multi-location search warrant was executed by the J-Team at the suspect’s residence on the 20900...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood residents fleeing gated community next to SoFi Stadium
INGLEWOOD – Inglewood residents in a gated community adjacent to SoFi Stadium are fleeing the area after being bombarded with an onslaught of traffic congestion and noise emanating from the stadium during events. To make matters worse, a retention wall designed to drown out the noise was removed which...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Malibu’s Airbnb ordinance thrown out by Coastal Commission
A legal gambit drafted by Malibu Councilmember Bruce Silverstein and signed on by the Malibu City Council went down in flames before the California Coastal Commission Friday, when the Coastal Commission said all rules governing short term vacation rentals (STR) in the city were null and void. By a five...
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Santa Barbara County
A major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Santa Barbara County. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new, convenient place to shop for groceries that won't break the bank, you may be excited to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi will be opening a new store in Lompoc.
Comments / 1