Morgantown, WV

wvsportsnow.com

2025 F Alier Maluk Left West Virginia Visit Impressed with Facilities

2025 top-25 forward Alier Maluk unofficially visited West Virginia’s campus on Saturday and left impressed with the basketball facilities. WV Sports Now caught up with Maluk to talk about his experience at WVU. “The design, the layout of the practice facility. It looks like the NBA,” he said.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins Trying to Land One of the Top Ranked Players in the Country

Morgantown, West Virginia – Alier Maluk, the 23rd ranked prospect in the 2025 class, has emerged as one of the hottest players in the country recently. Today, he is in Morgantown, West Virginia. Maluk, a 6’10 forward from Imani Christian Pennsylvania Academy and the All Ohio Red AAU Program,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

WATCH: WVU Football team spends a day at the coal mines

West Virginia's fall camp has come to an end. The team has learned plenty on the field, and will get ready to learn even more during preseason practice. In between, the Mountaineers headed to the coal mines to learn more about teamwork and the pride felt by every West Virginian. Check it out in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Casey Legg Talks Soccer to Kicker Transition

The transition from soccer to kicker isn’t a hard one to see, after all soccer at its most basic form is just kicking. And it’s the one that West Virginia kicker Casey Legg had to make years ago. It came after a soccer game, when an opponent’s parent...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Football Offers Four-Star RB Dilin Jones

Running back Dilin Jones announced via Twitter that he had officially received an offer from West Virginia University on Friday afternoon. Jones, who is entering his junior season at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland, is a four-star rated prospect with 247Sports. According to Jones’ Twitter,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Associated Press

New coordinator, QB give West Virginia hope for improvement

Neal Brown took himself out of the equation after West Virginia’s offense struggled last season. The fourth-year coach handed play-calling duties in January to newly hired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who was prolific in the same role at Southern Cal and North Texas and as a quarterback under Mike Leach at Texas Tech. Last season the Trojans led the Pac-12 in passing and total offense. West Virginia sure could use Harrell’s help. The Mountaineers were eighth in total offense in the Big 12 with an average of 371 yards and scored the second-fewest touchdowns. “He’s brought a different energy about him,” Brown said. “He’s confident without being arrogant. He’s extremely humble. It helps that he was a great player in this league, and I think that gets the players’ attention on your current roster but also in recruiting. He’s been able to have success with different types of players and different types of offenses.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Football to Hold Walk-on Tryouts

The West Virginia University football program will be hosting a workout for students interested in joining the team as a walk-on on Monday, Aug. 22. The tryout will be held at 6 a.m. at the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility next to Milan Puskar Stadium. To register, scan and email copies...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

5 things every WVU freshman should know

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — WVU held its first day of classes Wednesday, marking the beginning of the 2022 fall semester and the return of painfully slow afternoon traffic. After Tuesday night’s Fall Fest, the first in three years, students began their school year Wednesday morning after getting less sleep than their parents would recommend. With […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
whbc.com

Harrison Man Killed in WV Coal Mining Accident

TRIDELPHIA, West Virginia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Harrison County man is dead in a coal mining accident in West Virginia. 38-year-old William Richards of Cadiz was killed by equipment running along a rail line in an underground shaft in a mine near Wheeling. He’s the third person...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said.William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.Tunnel Ridge general manager Eric Anderson said the accident involved two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment, The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register reported. Richards was brought to the surface and was pronounced dead.It marked the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year and the seventh nationwide, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.Tunnel Ridge is owned by Alliance Resource Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
CADIZ, OH
WBOY 12 News

Mon Power outage planned for parts of Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown has announced that there will be a planned power outage in one area of the city next week. Mon Power customers who are in the area of Park and Grands streets in Morgantown will be without power from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Unique places to eat near Clarksburg, according to Yelp

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Clarksburg is full of good food, especially authentic Italian food, but if you’re looking for something a little more unique, these are the best options, according to Yelp. Taqueria Lou Lou Yelp’s top Clarksburg area restaurant is a Mexican-Spanish experience in Clarksburg. It also boasts one of the best—and largest—margaritas in […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
The Dominion Post

West Virginia Tattoo Expo

The Eighth Annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo kicked off Friday at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place with more than 200 artists and vendors. The expo, which continues from noon-10 You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MORGANTOWN, WV

