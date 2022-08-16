Read full article on original website
Shreveport mayoral candidate reconsidering participation in candidate forum
SHREVEPORT, La. -A Shreveport mayoral forum set for this weekend may be minus one candidate. Mayoral candidates will answer questions related to LGBTQ+ issues and will have an opportunity to meet with hundreds of LGBTQ+ Shreveporters and their allies who live and vote throughout the community. The forum is sponsored...
Unrestrained Haughton man, woman killed in Bossier Parish Crash
HAUGHTON, La. - A head-on collision in Haughton late Saturday claimed two lives, according to Louisiana State Police. It happened in the 3000 block of Bellevue Road. Two other people were injured. The two-vehicle crash happened near Pease Meadow Road. It claimed the lives of Holly Budd, 54, and Noel...
Bossier City man arrested in connection with I-20 deadly shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on Interstate 20. Albert Jo Lopez, 57, of Bossier City was arrested for the death of Chase Brownfield, 29, of Shreveport. Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit determined Brownfield had recently been involved in a domestic dispute...
Investigation continues in deadly I-20 shooting
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Police on both sides of the Red River are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning that caused a man to crash on Interstate 20 then later die. Bossier City police are helping Shreveport police with the investigation. Investigators believe the victim was shot while on the Shreveport side of the interstate near the Red River bridge.
Arrests made in shooting that injured Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left a woman injured. Detectives charged Mavin Savannah, 52, and Damion Wilson, 44, with aggravated second-degree battery, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property. Savannah was...
Red flag laws: What are they?
SHREVEPORT, La. -- 2022 has seen a rash of mass shootings across the country. From Uvalde, Texas to Buffalo, N.Y., the massacre of innocents has generated a cry for new “red flag” laws. “Red flag laws are supposed to be a way to address some of the mass...
Bossier bus driver expresses concern over condition of special needs bus
BENTON, La -- A Bossier Parish Schools bus driver says he was given a bus for special needs kids that was filthy, including being littered with what he says is animal feces. Jim Campbell has been driving the special needs bus for Bossier Schools for three years. After dropping kids at school today, he realized his usual bus had a mechanical issue and he needed a replacement bus.
Flood watch in effect Sunday as heavy rains move in
SHREVEPORT, La. - A wet Sunday is expected across the ArkLaTex. Several factors, including lots of moisture, a disturbance aloft, and a stalled front will bring the potential for heavy rain. The rain will occur off and on during the day and into the evening. Another round of heavy rain...
