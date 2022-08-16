Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Man wanted in Mich. for murder arrested in Miss.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Kent County, Mich., Sheriff’s Office, a man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in Mississippi. 64-year-old Garry D. Artman, of Florida, was wanted for the 1996 murder of Sharon Hammack. On Oct. 3, 1996, deputies located the body of a...
WDAM-TV
Fraud uncovered in recently-ended RAMP program
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A lawyer for the United States Northern District of Mississippi said Thursday that a recently-discovered racket in Clarksdale had exploited a COVID-born relief program for $81,505. The discovery dovetailed with Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves’ Aug. 3 announcement that the state would not take any more applications...
WDAM-TV
Fundraiser for burn victims brings families to tears
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - It was an emotional day in Beaumont, as people came together at a fundraiser to raise money for the six burn victims from the Madison County explosion. On July 29, six men were working on oil tanks in Kearney Park when one tank they were not...
WDAM-TV
Women’s Bill of Rights receiving mixed reactions
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Bill of Rights spells out American’s rights in relation to the government. And there’s a new movement to add a “Women’s Bill of Rights”. But it’s coming with pushback. More than eight thousand have signed the drafted document. Resolutions...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bad news. A new report says that summers in Mississippi could get even more oppressive. According to a study by the First Street Foundation, in the next 30 years, Mississippi could experience blistering heat, with parts of the state seeing heat index temperatures above 125 degrees.
WDAM-TV
Medical marijuana business making progress
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana in February, but six months later, many are wondering when business will officially begin. “We have a whole new industry of cannabis marijuana,” said Nature’s Miracle Hemp Boutique owner Tommy Guillory. “There’s a lot of education that...
WDAM-TV
Forest Service offers target shooting safety tips
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - This month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service is highlighting recreational sports shooting with its “Know Before You Go” campaign before a trip into Mississippi’s national forests. For example, the Forest Service offers the following tips when target shooting outside of a...
WDAM-TV
Missing Bay Springs boy found and safe, suspects arrested
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Jasper County law enforcement announced that the missing nine year old boy from Bay Springs had been found safe. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Josh Smith was kidnapped by his mother, Kristina Smith, and her boyfriend, James Christopher Boleware. Josh was missing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
New Life Ministry and SEMRHI partner for community festival
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - New Life Ministry and the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative came together Saturday to co-host a community festival event. Many organizations pitched tents, offering free items, such as school supplies, food and COVID vaccinations. Those who received a COVID vaccine also received a free gift card.
WDAM-TV
Laurel Magnet ranks 1st in mathematics for 2021-22 MAAP tests
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Magnet School of the Arts continues to be a top-scoring Mississippi school. The Mississippi Department of Education recently released the results of the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP), and Laurel Magnet ranked in the top percentages over multiple subjects. In statewide rankings, the...
WDAM-TV
68-year-old man dies after vehicle overturns on Highway 3 in Warren County
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man died in a vehicle crash in Warren County on Saturday. Mississippi Highway Patrol says 68-year-old William B. Aden Jr. was traveling south on Highway 3 in a 2017 Ram 1500 pick-up truck when the vehicle left the road and overturned. He died at the scene.
WDAM-TV
Luckyday Foundation adds another $9.6 million to USM scholarship fund
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s most generous benefactors has been at it again. The Luckyday Foundation of Ridgeland recently committed $9.6 million to USM’s Luckyday Citizenship Scholars Program. To date, the Luckyday Foundation has impacted more 2,200 students, making it USM’s most generous...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
Hannah’s Saturday Forecast
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s across the area. Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s across the area. There is a 60% chance for showers as we go throughout the afternoon and evening hours.
WDAM-TV
Jefferson Davis County 2022 football schedule
9/2 – vs. Picayune – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – vs. D’Iberville – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – vs. Mendenhall – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at Columbia – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – at Perry Central* – 7:30 p.m. 10/7 – vs....
Comments / 0