ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Harold Ramirez had three hits and drove in two runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Sunday. Ramirez has a hit in all five games, going 9 for 21 (.429), since returning Tuesday from a broken right thumb and is hitting .337 during a resurgent season. “I think he has a very simple approach, and he sticks with it,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Doesn’t try to do too much. Kind of takes what the pitcher gives. If you’re going to work away, he’ll beat you away. If you’re going to come inside, he can pull balls. Just a really good hitter that’s seeing the ball well.” The Rays have won seven of nine, and held opponents to three runs or fewer in eight of their last nine games.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO