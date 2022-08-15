ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

Wellington Police notes: Thursday, August 18, 2022. •9:19 a.m. Officers assisted a mental subject in the 400 block Circle Dr, Wellington. •11:10 a.m. Officers assisted a mental subject in the 1100 block W. Harvey Ave., Wellington. •2:20 p.m. Officers assisted with a civil problem in the 400 block S. C...
WELLINGTON, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Anita LaVell (Fitch) Larcade, 78, Argonia: June 8, 1944 – August 16, 2022

Anita LaVell (Fitch) Larcade of Argonia died on August 16, 2022. She was born to Ray Kenneth and LaVell Josephine (Smith) Fitch on June 8, 1944, in Caldwell, Idaho. She attended schools in Newberg, Oregon, Centerview, Gate, Oklahoma, and Emporia before graduating high school in 1962. She worked for several...
ARGONIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellington, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Wellington, KS
Government
sumnernewscow.com

Help wanted: Library Aide – Eisenhower at Wellington USD 353

Wellington Public Schools USD 353 is accepting applications for the following position:. Interested parties should complete the online Classified application found on our website, www.usd353.com, under Job Opportunities. For questions, please contact Cherity Elder, Principal, at celder@usd353.com.
WELLINGTON, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington Police Notes: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Wellington Police notes: Wednesday, August 17, 2022. •10 a.m. Jason L. Hill, 43, Wellington, was arrested on a Sumner County Warrant and a Cowley Warrant. •10:16 a.m. Officers investigated possession of drugs/paraphernalia in Wellington. •10:47 a.m. Officers investigated a theft in the 300 block E. 17th St., Wellington. •11:03 a.m....
WELLINGTON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy