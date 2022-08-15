Anita LaVell (Fitch) Larcade of Argonia died on August 16, 2022. She was born to Ray Kenneth and LaVell Josephine (Smith) Fitch on June 8, 1944, in Caldwell, Idaho. She attended schools in Newberg, Oregon, Centerview, Gate, Oklahoma, and Emporia before graduating high school in 1962. She worked for several...

ARGONIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO