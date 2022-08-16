ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theScore

Falter, Schwarber help Phillies earn DH split with Mets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bailey Falter threw six innings of two-hit ball, Kyle Schwarber tripled and doubled, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 4-1 Saturday to earn a split of a day-night doubleheader. In the opener, Starling Marte had three hits as the Mets won 8-2. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
theScore

Maddon believes Trout, Ohtani need more help

Former Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon said that stars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani don't have enough support around them. "These guys can't do it alone, obviously," Maddon told the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin on Friday. "It's the non-sexy stuff that has to get better. It's not just bright, shiny objects - they have that."
ANAHEIM, CA
theScore

Phillies' Knebel ruled out for season, Dominguez placed on IL

Bad news for the Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen. Corey Knebel's season is over after he was transferred to the 60-day injured list, while Seranthony Dominguez was placed on the 15-day IL with right triceps tendinitis, the club announced Sunday. Knebel has a tear in his right shoulder capsule, according to The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago White Sox#Major League Baseball
theScore

Report: Players discuss idea for 18-event TOUR series

The PGA TOUR's top stars held a players-only meeting earlier this week, and an idea emerged to host 18 tournaments with 60 of its best players and $20 million purses, according to Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig. Both Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are backing the plan, and it's reportedly just...
GOLF
theScore

Fried outduels deGrom as Braves take series from Mets

ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried likes where the Atlanta Braves stand during this most recent hot streak — and how they competed against Jacob deGrom the NL East-leading New York Mets. “I think that’s a really good team over there," Fried said. “They play really consistent baseball night...
ATLANTA, GA
theScore

Hader's struggles continue in latest meltdown vs. Nationals

Josh Hader is seemingly broken. The San Diego Padres closer had another terrible outing Friday, failing to record an out against the lowly Washington Nationals during a 6-3 loss. Hader entered the ninth inning with the game tied at three. He began his appearance by walking Victor Robles, then made...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

How a new approach helped the Guardians arrive ahead of schedule

During the offseason's lengthy lockout, newly hired Cleveland hitting coach Chris Valaika couldn't work with Guardians batters. Club personnel was forbidden from interacting with players. Without any direct contact, Valaika still tried to learn as much as he could about his hitters and how he ought to teach them. He's...
MLB
theScore

Tigers activate E-Rod from restricted list, will start Sunday vs. Angels

The Detroit Tigers activated left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez from the restricted list Friday, ending his three-month absence, the team announced. Rodriguez will make his first start since May on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. The 29-year-old did not divulge the full reason behind his absence to reporters. He did address...
DETROIT, MI
theScore

Judge: Yankees need 'better energy' in dugout

All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge believes his New York Yankees need to rediscover the habits they established during their torrid start to the season. "Just gotta have a little better energy in the dugout and push each other a little bit," Judge said Saturday, according to the New York Post's Greg Joyce.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

MLB weekend best bets: Red Sox to rebound vs. Orioles

Red Sox (-110) @ Orioles (-110) The Red Sox are quietly playing some solid baseball, having won five of the last seven games - including three of four against division rivals like the New York Yankees and Orioles. They're in a good spot to keep the ball rolling against Jordan...
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

Mark DeRosa to manage Team USA at WBC

MLB Network analyst and former major-leaguer Mark DeRosa will manage Team USA at next year's World Baseball Classic, general manager Tony Reagins announced Friday, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. DeRosa made stops with eight clubs in his 16-year career. He posted a .751 OPS with 100 home runs and...
MLB
theScore

Padres give struggling Hader break from closing

The San Diego Padres are giving struggling closer Josh Hader a break from the role, manager Bob Melvin said Saturday, according to The Athletic's Dennis Lin. Melvin also added that the Padres will turn to a closer-by-committee approach as Hader looks to get back on track. Hader has failed to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
theScore

Astros' Alvarez transported to hospital after feeling ill on field

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez was taken to a hospital in Atlanta after exiting the game on Friday due to illness, the team announced. Alvarez was removed from Friday's contest against the Braves in the fifth inning and immediately evaluated in the training room. Astros manager Dusty Baker said Alvarez...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy