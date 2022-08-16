ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

ksl.com

High school football: Week 2 scores and schedule

SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 2 high school football games across the state. There might be something brewing in Farmington; at the very least head coach Daniel Coats sure thinks so. Why did we choose this game?. For Davis County...
FARMINGTON, UT
ksl.com

Gressel's equalizer helps Whitecaps tie Real Salt Lake, 1-1

SANDY, Utah — Julian Gressel scored the tying goal for the Vancouver Whitecaps in a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Gressel's game-tying goal came in the 87th minute for the Whitecaps (9-11-7). Ryan Gauld had an assist on the goal. Sergio Cordova scored the lone goal...
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Jazz legend Joe Ingles's stunning Salt Lake home is on the market

This story is sponsored by Summit Sotheby's International Realty. Professional sports fans can take their adoration for former Utah Jazz basketball player Joe Ingles to a whole new level with the purchase of his Salt Lake City estate. The property, which features a beautiful two-story cape-style home at the edge of Emigration Canyon, is listed at $3,500,000. It includes six bedrooms and five full baths inside an open and bright interior.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Group gathers to rally against Utah's clergy reporting exemption

SALT LAKE CITY — About 300 people gathered Friday evening at the Utah Capitol to call for the state to change a law that allows members of the clergy to be exempt from reporting child abuse if they learn about it during confessionals. Many of the attendees wore the...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Alex Boyé to headline 2nd concert addressing suicide prevention, mental health

LOGAN — Why should you bring a friend to the Alex Boyé concert Monday night? It's free, and it might just save a friend's life. It is the second year that Cache County aims to "Ignite the Light" with Utah entertainer Alex Boyé as the headliner. Cache County Executive David Zook said thousands turned out for last year's event, and the meaningful follow-up made it most worthwhile. He said people appreciated the chance to talk about their emotional loads, including many first responders who consistently serve the community.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Davis School District takes steps to address student homelessness

LAYTON — August marks the return of students to school from all over the state, and while many will be focusing on academics and extracurricular activities, a return to the classroom can also bring other issues into focus. For over 1,300 students in the Davis School District, including 300...
LAYTON, UT
ksl.com

Walking the walk in Ogden

This story is sponsored by Visit Ogden. Ogden's abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you're visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there's always a bit more to do while you're here, so plan some extra time.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Police seeking woman they say stole over $2K worth of cigarettes in front of employee

MILLCREEK — Police are searching for a suspect who they say walked into a Millcreek Walgreens and filled a bag with over $2,000 worth of cigarettes in front of an employee. The woman entered the Walgreens at 3291 S. Highland Drive on Aug. 9 just before 9 a.m., police say. Security video footage shows her pulling a garbage bag from her pocket, walking behind a counter and filling the bag with cartons of cigarettes totaling $2,275.60 in price.

