LOGAN — Why should you bring a friend to the Alex Boyé concert Monday night? It's free, and it might just save a friend's life. It is the second year that Cache County aims to "Ignite the Light" with Utah entertainer Alex Boyé as the headliner. Cache County Executive David Zook said thousands turned out for last year's event, and the meaningful follow-up made it most worthwhile. He said people appreciated the chance to talk about their emotional loads, including many first responders who consistently serve the community.

CACHE COUNTY, UT ・ 6 HOURS AGO