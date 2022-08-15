ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida drug dealers dealt 25-year prison sentences

FLORIDA – Two Florida men have each received 25-year prison sentences for dealing in fentanyl, the Office of Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced. A court previously found defendants Carlos Alberto Jiminez Rodriguez and Antonio Izquierdo guilty for trafficking fentanyl, a first-degree felony, and conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl, also a first-degree felony.
Solutions for your Florida landscape, lawn, and garden

FLORIDA –– Perhaps we spend too much time concerned with what’s wrong in our landscapes. Though, we can learn from our mistakes. It’s helpful to identify why a plant failed or gain correct identification for a weed to better control it. Maybe we should spend more...
