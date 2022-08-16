Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Road Trippin'...2020 Appalachain Festival, Beckley WV
APPALACHIAN FESTIVAL - BECKLEY-RALEIGH COUNTY WEST VIRGINIA - AUGUST 20-28, 2022. Organized by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, the Appalachian Festival is now in its 25th year. The week-long festival features events throughout the week celebrating Appalachian heritage and culminating with the Appalachian Makers Market. This year the Chamber...
WSAZ
Piper’s story | Cabell County’s #1 dog
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A dog rescued from the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal shelter has been given a very special title. Cabell County Assessor Irv Johnson presented Piper with the title ‘Cabell County’s #1 dog”. Piper’s health has improved greatly since being adopted by Chrissy McDonald.
Governor and First Lady Justice announce next seven schools to receive Friends With Paws therapy dogs for Fall 2022
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program...
wchstv.com
Groundbreaking scheduled for Chick-fil-A at Park Place in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Groundbreaking for the first tenant at the Park Place development in South Charleston – Chick-fil-A – has been scheduled. South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens said the groundbreaking will be Aug. 29. Meanwhile, no specific date has been scheduled yet for the second...
wchstv.com
POLL: Weigh in with what type of businesses you'd like to see at Park Place
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As the Park Place development takes shape in South Charleston, most people know the two already announced future tenants - Chick-fil-A and Menard's home improvement store. But what other types of businesses would people like to see in the sprawling development?. Eyewitness News wants...
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and … ” said […]
wchstv.com
Flash flooding strikes southern West Virginia Sunday morning
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Another stalled line of heavy rain and thunderstorms has produced between 2 to 5 inches of rain from northern Logan County into Boone county this morning. The hardest-hit area appears to be around Danville, with the following roads closed or partially closed:. 3400 block of...
Fruits of Labor opens in Beckley
Beckley, WV (WVNS)– Fruits of Labor Cafe opened on Neville Street in Beckley on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. “They’ve been asking us in Alderson, in Montgomery, in Rainelle, when are you opening? When are you opening?” said Brandon McCarter, operations director for Fruits of Labor. ” And we’re just so excited to be able to […]
wchstv.com
Weather alert begins Sunday as slow moving cold front approaches
Hot and humid conditions are allowing for isolated showers and thunderstorms to continue into Saturday evening. Due to the slow moving nature of Saturday's storms, isolated high water issues can not be ruled out with any lingering downpours. Anticipate increasing clouds into Saturday night, with perhaps a few stray showers...
How gas prices have changed in Charleston, West Virginia in the last week
Oil and gas prices continued their decline this week with regular gas hitting $3.93 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. Crude is trading at roughly $91 per barrel. Gas prices have fallen every day for the last nine weeks and crude oil has fallen by 30% in roughly that same period. Prices could decline further if […]
wchstv.com
Camp Landing on track to exceed economic expectations
ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — A vacant Boyd County mall has been given a new lease on life. Last year, Camp Landing, an entertainment destination district, set up shop in the former Kyova Mall. When Camp Landing was first being planned, officials said it was a $30 million project that...
Crews battle fire at Charleston house
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A fire broke out at a home in Charleston this evening. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the call came in around 6:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. at a home in the 800 block of Amity Drive. There is no word if the home is occupied or abandoned. No injuries […]
WSAZ
Menards is coming to South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
1 injured in Nicholas County, West Virginia crash
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Nicholas County Thursday evening. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the two-vehicle crash happened in the Mount Lookout intersection in the southbound lane of U.S. Route 19. A pickup truck and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, the […]
wchstv.com
Kanawha County family of eight rebuilds in wake of devastating flood
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A retired cardiac nurse and her husband stepped in to help raise their six grandchildren in what they believed to be their forever home. Now the Boner family is left cleaning up the devastation nearly a week after Monday's floods while praying for a break from the rain.
wchstv.com
Funding announced for three West Virginia drug-free coalitions
PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — On Thursday Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, returned to Putnam County, where he once served as health officer. Gupta announced support for the area's drug-free community coalitions, as they work to combat drug use at...
Collapsed culvert in Kanawha County still causing unwanted lake
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An unwanted lake has popped up along Greenbrier Street, and residents are not happy about it. “We just need to get this fixed,” said Lisa Teel, daughter of Joyce Evans. It has been three days since Monday’s storm, and Teel’s mom, Joyce Evans, still has an inch of rainwater in […]
Kanawha County deputies investigate body found in Cross Lanes
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a body was found in the Cross Lanes area on Friday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they were dispatched to the 5000 block of Saulton Dr. for a well-being check. There, they found a deceased person. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office to […]
WVDOH road crews gaining ground to clear mudslides and reopen roads
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) road crews from Fayette and Nicholas counties continue to work long hours to clear mudslides and reopen roads in Carbondale, Smithers, Cannelton Hollow, Gauley Bridge and other communities hit hard by heavy localized thunderstorms. “The Cannelton Hollow area and...
Temporary shower and laundry services set up for Kanawha, Fayette County flood victims
Days later, eastern Kanawha and Fayette Counties remain devastated by floods earlier this week. This left some community members without basic necessities.
