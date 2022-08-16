ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...2020 Appalachain Festival, Beckley WV

APPALACHIAN FESTIVAL - BECKLEY-RALEIGH COUNTY WEST VIRGINIA - AUGUST 20-28, 2022. Organized by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, the Appalachian Festival is now in its 25th year. The week-long festival features events throughout the week celebrating Appalachian heritage and culminating with the Appalachian Makers Market. This year the Chamber...
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Piper’s story | Cabell County’s #1 dog

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A dog rescued from the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal shelter has been given a very special title. Cabell County Assessor Irv Johnson presented Piper with the title ‘Cabell County’s #1 dog”. Piper’s health has improved greatly since being adopted by Chrissy McDonald.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, WV
wchstv.com

Flash flooding strikes southern West Virginia Sunday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Another stalled line of heavy rain and thunderstorms has produced between 2 to 5 inches of rain from northern Logan County into Boone county this morning. The hardest-hit area appears to be around Danville, with the following roads closed or partially closed:. 3400 block of...
DANVILLE, WV
WVNS

Fruits of Labor opens in Beckley

Beckley, WV (WVNS)– Fruits of Labor Cafe opened on Neville Street in Beckley on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. “They’ve been asking us in Alderson, in Montgomery, in Rainelle, when are you opening? When are you opening?” said Brandon McCarter, operations director for Fruits of Labor. ” And we’re just so excited to be able to […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Syrup#State Fair#Cotton Candy#Wv
wchstv.com

Weather alert begins Sunday as slow moving cold front approaches

Hot and humid conditions are allowing for isolated showers and thunderstorms to continue into Saturday evening. Due to the slow moving nature of Saturday's storms, isolated high water issues can not be ruled out with any lingering downpours. Anticipate increasing clouds into Saturday night, with perhaps a few stray showers...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Camp Landing on track to exceed economic expectations

ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — A vacant Boyd County mall has been given a new lease on life. Last year, Camp Landing, an entertainment destination district, set up shop in the former Kyova Mall. When Camp Landing was first being planned, officials said it was a $30 million project that...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at Charleston house

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A fire broke out at a home in Charleston this evening. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the call came in around 6:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. at a home in the 800 block of Amity Drive. There is no word if the home is occupied or abandoned. No injuries […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
WSAZ

Menards is coming to South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured in Nicholas County, West Virginia crash

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Nicholas County Thursday evening. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the two-vehicle crash happened in the Mount Lookout intersection in the southbound lane of U.S. Route 19. A pickup truck and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, the […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Funding announced for three West Virginia drug-free coalitions

PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — On Thursday Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, returned to Putnam County, where he once served as health officer. Gupta announced support for the area's drug-free community coalitions, as they work to combat drug use at...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy