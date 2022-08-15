Read full article on original website
The Daily 08-17-22: Coyote experts question viral Bay Area attack on celeb runner
Celebrity ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ harrowing tale of a coyote attack near the Golden Gate Bridge made headlines across the Bay Area and the country. But coyote experts, in public statements and in response to questions from SFGATE, cast doubts on Karnazes’ dramatic account. Read more. • Apple pushes Bay Area employees into stringent return-to-office plan • SF Starbucks votes for union after long closure, plumbing issues
KRON4
Century old non-profit ‘San Francisco Women Artist’
San Francisco Women Artists shared how they are aspiring artists at all stages of their careers. Watch the clip to learn more about their gallery.
The Only Way For Some People To Stay in San Francisco Is To Steal
As San Francisco’s wealthy residents panic over property crime, some of the city’s less privileged can’t find ways to make ends meet.
massachusettsnewswire.com
2022 California Soul Food Cookout and Festival is not only filled with food, fun and music, but purpose too
PLEASANTON, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — This two-day California Soul Food Cookout and Festival is not only filled with food, fun and music, but purpose too. For 12 years running, this premier food and music event has grown to be a regional favorite. This year’s festival will be held at the Alameda Fairgrounds on September 17 and 18, 2022 and will donate a portion of revenue to different charities in the Bay area who work to help the homeless and domestic violence victims.
Swastika flag across from El Sobrante Christian school is back up
(KRON) — An upside down American flag emblazoned with a swastika that was displayed on the balcony of an El Sobrante home across from a middle school earlier this year is back up. A photo taken recently shows the flag hanging from a second-floor balcony of the otherwise nondescript suburban home. The home is located […]
11 Hidden Gems in San Francisco We’re Pretty Sure You’ve Never Visited
A water-playing organ and a park in the sky are just some of the hidden gems we’re uncovering around San Francisco. You know when you feel like you’ve been there, done that? Us, too, which is why we dug super deep into the quirky, wonderful hidden gems around San Francisco that surprised and delighted us to uncover—some of which have been hiding in plain old sight! These are just the sort of places and experiences that confirms why we love living here (and for rainy day suggestions, check out our SF guide to some of our favorite kid-friendly museums). Certify your street cred. and see if you’ve ever been to these hidden gems in SF.
Coyote experts question ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ account of Bay Area ‘attack’
Coyote experts say elements of Karnazes' story appear unlikely.
Eater
Celebrity Chef Scraps Major Chase Center Restaurant Plans
The restaurant meant to be the “crown jewel” of the Chase Center just went belly up. The San Francisco Chronicle reports celebrity chef Michael Mina, who announced plans for the ambitious food hall in 2019, just pulled out of the 16,000-square-foot space. “As a result of COVID, we have shifted our priorities and are focused on reinvesting in our current restaurants,” a Mina Group marketing officer wrote to the Chronicle.
Historic warehouse will sell, upending its artist community
For decades, the Heinzer Warehouse was one of the best-kept secrets among Mission artists. Since at least the early 2000s, dozens of creatives and entrepreneurs had found refuge and cheap, rundown studio space there to execute their craft. But then came the missive that upended the almost covert operation: The building was going up for sale.
KTVU FOX 2
Famous South African guitarist allegedly racially profiled at a Napa restaurant
ST. HELENA, Calif. - A well-known South African guitarist claimed that he was racially profiled by a restaurant manager in Napa Valley. Musician Jonathan Butler said a manager followed him out to his car after he paid for his dinner at Goose and Gander in St. Helena. The manager confronted...
San Francisco live animal markets accused of cruelty
An investigation by an animal advocacy nonprofit group shed a glaring spotlight on small markets in San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose where live animals are sold.
Dancing with the Stars - Bay Area is 4 weeks away!
Voting is going on now! Vote for your favorite couple to win the coveted Chris Reed Mirror Ball trophy! $1 = 1 vote ($2 minimum) Tickets and Sponsorships are still available!. We're an event created to raise funds for the Bay Area Alliance for Youth & Families!! In our 4th season, this event pairs local "celebrities" coached by professional dancers to compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy.
San Francisco Weekly
‘Big Trouble in Little China,’ the most San Francisco of the ’80s movies, returns
Of all the movies shot in San Francisco in the 1980s — from “Star Trek IV” to “A View to a Kill,” from “48 Hrs.” to “Innerspace” — none feels quite like they belong to the Bay as much as “Big Trouble in Little China.”
The 1970s Cop Show That Shows San Francisco in its Liberal Heyday
“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.
KRON4
Dine & Dish: Tony’s Seafood
(KRON) — Tony’s Seafood sits about an hour north of San Francisco along the water in Marshall. For three generations, Tony’s has served seafood to locals and tourists. Many customers use Tony’s as a roadside stop, grabbing food like oysters and fish & chips. For more on Tony’s Seafood, watch Dine & Dish using the video player above.
Flex Alert no longer in effect for Bay Area
The statewide Flex Alert issued by the California ISO is in effect now until 9 p.m. today. Here's what you can do to conserve energy.
SoCal couple contracts Legionnaires’ after staying at San Jose hotel
(KRON) — In late June, Rita and Dan Miles were at a hotel pool and spa, visiting family in San Jose from Long Beach. The next week, the fatigue started, followed by fever, stomach problems, and difficulty breathing. “We just basically slept from Tuesday evening to Saturday when I finally called the paramedics,” said Rita […]
In viral TikTok videos, San Francisco’s Wag Hotels accused of neglecting dogs in its care
A company executive acknowledged "there were a few issues" with a dog's recent stay.
Demystifying Data: Housing prices in San Francisco reach new heights
Maria Benjamin, the deputy director at the San Francisco Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development, breaks down the home prices. Demystifying Data is a recurring series examining the numbers and statistics that buzz around the Bay Area. The Bay City News Foundation brings context and expert input to the data in our everyday lives. We will bring your questions to those who know best to understand the big picture behind complex figures. Check back weekly for new numbers, broken down by the experts.
SF’s Excelsior District Is Hosting A Block Party And Motorcycle Show On August 21
SF’s Excelsior District is hosting its 3rd annual block party on Sunday, August 21st from 12-5 pm. This free outdoor event will feature coffee, tattoos, art, music, and an exciting motorcycle show. The block party, dubbed “Forever Forward” is sponsored by Excelsior district businesses Excelsior Coffee and The Helm tattoo shop and serves as an anniversary party for both businesses. The party will feature tasty bites from Filipino American food truck Barya Kitchen as well as smash burgers from Excelsior restaurant The Dark Horse Inn. The Helm will be offering discounts on flash tattoos, featuring six amazing artists on site....
