SFGate

The Daily 08-17-22: Coyote experts question viral Bay Area attack on celeb runner

Celebrity ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ harrowing tale of a coyote attack near the Golden Gate Bridge made headlines across the Bay Area and the country.  But coyote experts, in public statements and in response to questions from SFGATE, cast doubts on Karnazes’ dramatic account. Read more.   • Apple pushes Bay Area employees into stringent return-to-office plan • SF Starbucks votes for union after long closure, plumbing issues
massachusettsnewswire.com

2022 California Soul Food Cookout and Festival is not only filled with food, fun and music, but purpose too

PLEASANTON, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — This two-day California Soul Food Cookout and Festival is not only filled with food, fun and music, but purpose too. For 12 years running, this premier food and music event has grown to be a regional favorite. This year’s festival will be held at the Alameda Fairgrounds on September 17 and 18, 2022 and will donate a portion of revenue to different charities in the Bay area who work to help the homeless and domestic violence victims.
PLEASANTON, CA
Red Tricycle San Francisco

11 Hidden Gems in San Francisco We’re Pretty Sure You’ve Never Visited

A water-playing organ and a park in the sky are just some of the hidden gems we’re uncovering around San Francisco. You know when you feel like you’ve been there, done that? Us, too, which is why we dug super deep into the quirky, wonderful hidden gems around San Francisco that surprised and delighted us to uncover—some of which have been hiding in plain old sight! These are just the sort of places and experiences that confirms why we love living here (and for rainy day suggestions, check out our SF guide to some of our favorite kid-friendly museums). Certify your street cred. and see if you’ve ever been to these hidden gems in SF.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Celebrity Chef Scraps Major Chase Center Restaurant Plans

The restaurant meant to be the “crown jewel” of the Chase Center just went belly up. The San Francisco Chronicle reports celebrity chef Michael Mina, who announced plans for the ambitious food hall in 2019, just pulled out of the 16,000-square-foot space. “As a result of COVID, we have shifted our priorities and are focused on reinvesting in our current restaurants,” a Mina Group marketing officer wrote to the Chronicle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Mission Local

Historic warehouse will sell, upending its artist community

For decades, the Heinzer Warehouse was one of the best-kept secrets among Mission artists. Since at least the early 2000s, dozens of creatives and entrepreneurs had found refuge and cheap, rundown studio space there to execute their craft. But then came the missive that upended the almost covert operation: The building was going up for sale.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bay Area Entertainer

Dancing with the Stars - Bay Area is 4 weeks away!

Voting is going on now! Vote for your favorite couple to win the coveted Chris Reed Mirror Ball trophy! $1 = 1 vote ($2 minimum) Tickets and Sponsorships are still available!. We're an event created to raise funds for the Bay Area Alliance for Youth & Families!! In our 4th season, this event pairs local "celebrities" coached by professional dancers to compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy.
Amancay Tapia

The 1970s Cop Show That Shows San Francisco in its Liberal Heyday

“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Dine & Dish: Tony’s Seafood

(KRON) — Tony’s Seafood sits about an hour north of San Francisco along the water in Marshall. For three generations, Tony’s has served seafood to locals and tourists. Many customers use Tony’s as a roadside stop, grabbing food like oysters and fish & chips. For more on Tony’s Seafood, watch Dine & Dish using the video player above.
MARSHALL, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Demystifying Data: Housing prices in San Francisco reach new heights

Maria Benjamin, the deputy director at the San Francisco Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development, breaks down the home prices. Demystifying Data is a recurring series examining the numbers and statistics that buzz around the Bay Area. The Bay City News Foundation brings context and expert input to the data in our everyday lives. We will bring your questions to those who know best to understand the big picture behind complex figures. Check back weekly for new numbers, broken down by the experts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

SF’s Excelsior District Is Hosting A Block Party And Motorcycle Show On August 21

SF’s Excelsior District is hosting its 3rd annual block party on Sunday, August 21st from 12-5 pm. This free outdoor event will feature coffee, tattoos, art, music, and an exciting motorcycle show. The block party, dubbed “Forever Forward” is sponsored by Excelsior district businesses Excelsior Coffee and The Helm tattoo shop and serves as an anniversary party for both businesses. The party will feature tasty bites from Filipino American food truck Barya Kitchen as well as smash burgers from Excelsior restaurant The Dark Horse Inn. The Helm will be offering discounts on flash tattoos, featuring six amazing artists on site....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

