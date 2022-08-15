Read full article on original website
Ithaca College OT/PT Clinic Now Accepting Patients
The Ithaca College Occupational Therapy/Physical Therapy Clinic is now accepting patients for the Fall Semester. Our Fall Block 1 hours of operation will be as follows:. 2:30PM-4:30PM (Pediatric OT) Tuesday:. 9:00AM—10:30AM (Adult OT & Pediatric OT) 1:00PM-1:50PM (Aquatic PT @ A&E Center) 1:00PM-4:50PM (PT) 4:00PM-5:30PM (Pediatric OT) Wednesday:. 1:00PM-2:50pm...
IT Service Desk Fall '22 Semester Hours of Operation
The Information Technology Service Desk will be extending the hours of support for this semester. Service Desk will be open to provide support via Live Chat, Email, Phone, or In Person during the following times for the Fall '22 semester:. Service Desk Hours for the Fall '22 Semester:. Monday -...
Independent Media- Issues and Topics now has seats open to all Park majors
Independent Media- Issues and Topics now has seats open to all Park majors. JOUR 39002-01- Selected Topics in Journalism: Independent Media- Issues and Topics. The topic of this practicum seminar is INDEPENDENT MEDIA, a vital sector that operates outside traditional corporate structures. Students will be required to study the journalistic content, history and business practices of independent media outlets, and discuss the topic in papers, blogs and presentations. Prerequisite: Junior standing. 3 credits.
First Year Students: Did you have college credit from high school or AP Credits?
Check your Degree Evaluation at degreeworks.ithaca.edu. If your transfer credit is reflected on your Degree Evaluation, you are all set. To learn more about viewing your Degree Evaluation visit: https://www.ithaca.edu/academics/registrar/registrar-services/degree-evaluations-tutorials. If your college/transfer credit is not reflected, contact the institution where you took classes or College Board for Advanced Placement...
Fitness Center Hours 8/18/22 - 8/19/22
The Fitness Center's hours of operation during move-in and new student orientation (8/15 - 8/19) will be:. Monday - Friday: 11:00am - 1:00pm & 5:00pm - 8:00pm. The Fitness Center will begin operating with our academic year hours on Saturday 8/20/22. Individuals with disabilities requiring accommodations should contact Sean Reilley...
