East Millinocket, ME

8 must-try Maine hikes if you love waterfalls

It’s impossible to tire of the beautiful views that await at Maine’s mountain summits. But sometimes it’s nice to change things up a little. If you’re looking to take a break from gaining elevation and instead pursue a new goal, here are eight Maine hikes where gorgeous waterfalls await your arrival.
MAINE STATE
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21

Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
MAINE STATE
Is It Too Soon To Wonder About Fall Foliage in Maine?

The past couple of days of steady, gentle, soaking rain was just want the lawn ordered. Actually, it’s about a third of the amount the lawn ordered, but at least it is a start. And next week’s forecast for the Bangor region has 3 or 4 days of probable...
MAINE STATE
East Millinocket, ME
Upcoming rock and roll events in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joined 207 to preview upcoming concerts in Maine, including Aerosmith in Bangor and The Ghost of Paul Revere’s final show. SHOW: Lake Street Dive with Lady Lamb. WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thompson’s Point in Portland....
PORTLAND, ME
Housing development eyed for Spruce Street in Greenville

GREENVILLE — Given recent real estate trends, the town of Greenville has been experiencing a lack of available middle-income housing. Many homes put on the market are quickly purchased to serve as Airbnbs or second homes, and designed lower-income housing has strict residency requirements that precludes younger workers from living there.
GREENVILLE, ME
Millinocket cleans up tenting sites

MILLINOCKET— Yesterday there was a joint effort by multiple organizations to clean up littered tent sites. Known locally as the “Monkey Trails”, members of the East Millinocket Police Department, Maine Forest Rangers, Millinocket Public Works and Councilor Bragdon all took part in the cleanup of the tent site location that had become littered with trash, personal belongings, drugs and drug paraphernalia.
MILLINOCKET, ME
Penobscot County provides update on proposed jail expansion

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Commissioners provided an update Tuesday on plans to renovate and expand the Penobscot County Jail. The expansion would allow the jail to house up to 280 inmates. Right now, the average inmate population is 226. The county is also looking to expand medical...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
Pickleball players can hold court at Community Fitness

GUILFORD — Experienced pickleball players and those picking up a paddle for the very first time now have a place to play outside in the region. Friends of Community Fitness formally opened the court located behind the High Street facility with a Piscataquis Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting during the early evening of Thursday, Aug. 18.
GUILFORD, ME
Give A Dog A Home Rescue in Sebec Looking For Help

Give a Dog a Home Rescue is based in Sebec, Maine. It is a registered nonprofit, and a state of Maine licensed animal rescue shelter and charitable organization. They have 16 dogs arriving this week from Texas and three from Hawaii. The animals come from overcrowded shelters where when they get overcrowded they euthanize the animals.
SEBEC, ME
2 People Are Dead After a Crash in Dixmont

A portion of Western Avenue in Dixmont is closed as deputies investigate a double fatal crash. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office received the report of a serious motor vehicle crash on Western Avenue in Dixmont just after 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. Responding Deputies found that two vehicles were involved in the incident and both the drivers had died at the scene.
DIXMONT, ME
Sebec man charged with domestic violence assault and terrorizing

SEBEC — A Sebec man who allegedly threatened to kill his wife, police, patrons at a salon and himself if police were called on him was charged with domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing. Wade Witham, 31, was arrested Wednesday in Dover-Foxcroft, according to the Piscataquis County district...
SEBEC, ME
Two people die in Dixmont crash

DIXMONT– Two people were killed in a crash in Dixmont this afternoon. The collision happened just after 12:30 and shut down Route 9 . Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton said two vehicles were involved and a person in each vehicle died. A man and woman were the only people...
DIXMONT, ME
Levant man pleads guilty to fraud scheme

BANGOR– A Levant man pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges In U.S District court in Bangor Tuesday. The charges stemmed from his fraudulent receipt of Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) funds. Court records show 40-year-old Craig Franck formerly owned CCF Acoustics...
LEVANT, ME

