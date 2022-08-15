Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Motorcyclist drives into lake and vanishes while fleeing deputy, South Carolina cops say
A motorcyclist vanished after driving into a popular South Carolina lake, news outlets reported. Officials said a deputy was pursuing the motorcycle when the rider turned toward a boat ramp on Wednesday, Aug. 17. “After attempting to stop, the deputy observed the driver accelerate the motorcycle, driving down the boat...
AOL Corp
Middle Georgia residents say F-15 flyover damaged homes. Here’s how the Air Force responded
Homeowners in Bonaire and Kathleen said their houses were damaged after an Aug. 3 F-15 flyover. The F-15 Eagle flyover was performed at approximately 11:20 am for a Southeast Region Little League Tournament game in Warner Robins. After the flyover, several Facebook users said they thought the flyover was louder...
AOL Corp
This South Carolina city ranks among the trendiest Labor Day destinations. Here’s why
South Carolina is home to one of the nation’s trendiest travel destinations for Labor Day, a new report finds. North Charleston ranks No. 10 on a list of places people can’t wait to visit over the holiday weekend, according to findings published Tuesday, Aug. 16. To create the...
AOL Corp
Idaho drought caused early water shutoffs last summer. What’s the outlook this year?
It was only a year ago that drought forced irrigation districts in Southwest Idaho to cut off water supply early and ask Treasure Valley residents to let their lawns turn brown. The outlook for 2022 as summer inches toward fall is much better. Because of this year’s cooler, wetter spring,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
Two NC wine spots win USA TODAY 10Best awards for tours and festivals
USA TODAY readers voted two North Carolina wine spots among the best in the United States in the categories for “Best Wine Festival” and “Best Wine Tours.”. The annual 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards are determined by readers’ votes. Initial selections came from travel experts choosing the top 20 nominees in a number of categories, including best art museum, best farmers market, best outdoor water park and more.
AOL Corp
Upstate restaurateur who stole from Albany mayor’s campaign joins Hochul at fundraising event
ALBANY — An upstate restaurateur who swindled the mayor of Albany out of thousands of dollars in campaign cash was spotted schmoozing with Gov. Hochul at a recent fundraiser. Photos from an Aug. 6 event show a smiling Hochul standing next to Scott Solomon, a former Saratoga Springs restaurant...
Comments / 0