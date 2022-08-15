ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First inning challenge from A.J. Hinch helps Detroit Tigers to 4-3 win over Guardians

CLEVELAND — An overturned call in the first inning, thanks to a wise challenge from manager A.J. Hinch, changed the outcome of Tuesday's game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians. The skipper's knowledge of the rulebook was tested on a crucial play at the plate. Umpire Lance Barksdale determined Javier Báez was tagged out by Guardians catcher Austin Hedges for the third out in the first inning. ...
Schoop, Carpenter homer, Tigers split DH with Guardians

CLEVELAND -- — Jonathan Schoop and rookie Kerry Carpenter hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers rallied for a 7-5 win over the Cleveland Guardians in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday night, snapping an eight-game losing streak. All-Star Andrés Giménez belted a...
Red Sox win third straight thanks to Alex Verdugo, Christian Arroyo

Alex Verdugo and Christian Arroyo were a combined 6-for-8 and starting pitcher Rich Hill didn't allow a run after the first inning as the visiting Boston Red Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3 on Wednesday night. Verdugo went 3-for-3 with a double, RBI, three runs scored and two walks, while...
