CLEVELAND — An overturned call in the first inning, thanks to a wise challenge from manager A.J. Hinch, changed the outcome of Tuesday's game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians. The skipper's knowledge of the rulebook was tested on a crucial play at the plate. Umpire Lance Barksdale determined Javier Báez was tagged out by Guardians catcher Austin Hedges for the third out in the first inning. ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO