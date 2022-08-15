Read full article on original website
First inning challenge from A.J. Hinch helps Detroit Tigers to 4-3 win over Guardians
CLEVELAND — An overturned call in the first inning, thanks to a wise challenge from manager A.J. Hinch, changed the outcome of Tuesday's game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians. The skipper's knowledge of the rulebook was tested on a crucial play at the plate. Umpire Lance Barksdale determined Javier Báez was tagged out by Guardians catcher Austin Hedges for the third out in the first inning. ...
Tigers rookie Kerry Carpenter’s immediate reaction to first major league home run
The Detroit Tigers lost eight games consecutively entering the nightcap of their doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians. Thanks to rookie Kerry Carpenter, their fortunes changed. Carpenter mashed his first big league double, his first major league home run, his first major league RBI, and his first major league multi-hit game...
Guardians Finish Season Series Against The Tigers With Late Game Comeback Win
Wednesday night's game against the Guardians and Tigers marked the final time the team would play in 2022. The Guardians got the 8-4 win.
Schoop, Carpenter homer, Tigers split DH with Guardians
CLEVELAND -- — Jonathan Schoop and rookie Kerry Carpenter hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers rallied for a 7-5 win over the Cleveland Guardians in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday night, snapping an eight-game losing streak. All-Star Andrés Giménez belted a...
MLB Odds: Tigers vs. Guardians prediction, odds and pick – 8/17/2022
The Cleveland Guardians are set to host the Detroit Tigers today in the final matchup of a four-game set at Progressive Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Tigers-Guardians prediction and pick we have laid out below. Cleveland...
Red Sox win third straight thanks to Alex Verdugo, Christian Arroyo
Alex Verdugo and Christian Arroyo were a combined 6-for-8 and starting pitcher Rich Hill didn't allow a run after the first inning as the visiting Boston Red Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3 on Wednesday night. Verdugo went 3-for-3 with a double, RBI, three runs scored and two walks, while...
