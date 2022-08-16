Read full article on original website
WVNews
2022 Liberty Mountaineers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Following a 4-6 year in 2021, it’s back to basics for the Libe…
WVNews
WVU women break scoreless stretch, roll past Saint Joseph's
After a stretch of 127 minutes to start the season in which it had several good scoring chances but failed to put the ball in the net, West Virginia's women's soccer team broke out in a big way against visiting Saint Joseph's on Sunday, scoring five times in a 5-1 win over the visiting Hawks.
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, hosts Tomato Festival, Palatine Park Legends Series
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Main Street Fairmont at Palatine Park offered a host of activities for Marion County residents Saturday, with a Hometown Market, Tomato Festival and the Palatine Parks Legends Series rocking Fairmont throughout the day. The day began with Main Street Fairmont’s Hometown Market, which was...
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools' Family Day kicks off upcoming school year
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Students and their families learned last-minute back-to-school information from administrators and teachers Saturday during Harrison County Schools’ eighth annual Family Day at Meadowbrook Mall. “It’s a good kickoff for the school year,” Harrison County Superintendent Dora Stutler said. “We got to see students...
WVNews
WVU women continue opening homestand against Saint Joseph's
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s soccer team continues its two-game, opening-weekend homestand against Saint Joseph’s on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 1 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Last time out, West Virginia opened the 2022 campaign with a 0-0 draw against first-time...
WVNews
Three GFWC Clarksburg members attend summer conference
Three members of the Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs of Clarksburg attended the GFWC West Virginia Summer Conference in Canaan Valley Aug. 5-7. Parlimentarian Lyda Lister, Willa Jean Green and Sheree Lister Rosevear, represented Clarksburg at the event.
WVNews
Hundreds turn out to enjoy “Italian Bred” at Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 500 people came to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Saturday evening to enjoy “Italian Bred,” a one-person show by Candice Guardino. Sitting in her dressing room half an hour before the start of her show, Guardino said she...
WVNews
Rebels fall in close one to Symmes Valley, 28-21
WILLOW WOOD, Ohio (WV News) — Not the start they were looking for. The South Gallia football team lost a close matchup to the Symmes Valley Vikings 28-21 Friday evening in a nonconference matchup.
WVNews
Birth announcements
JENKINS — A son, Theo Rex Jenkins, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, was born Aug. 9, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to LaDonna Adams and John Jenkins of Flemington. Maternal grandparents are Sheri Bartlett and Robert Bartlett of Flemington. Paternal grandparents are Donald Jenkins and Deloris Jenkins of Flemington. Great-grandparents are Sarah Watkins and Roy Watkins of Flemington, and Eleanor Jenkins and Bernard Jenkins of Flemington.
WVNews
Event held in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to mark arrival of first enslaved Africans in North America
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Kelly Miller Community Center was the site of an event Saturday morning marking Aug. 20, 1619, as the generally accepted date when the first enslaved Africans reached what would become the United States. “We are here today to recognize the day that the...
WVNews
The start of something good
Well, by the end of the upcoming week, most students will be back in class and fall sports will be underway. But as Staff Writer Josiah Cork’s front-page story on Robert C. Byrd’s JROTC program reminds us, there is much more to school extracurricular activities than sports.
WVNews
Guardino relating with the crowds ethnicity.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 500 people came to the Robinson Grand Performing Art…
WVNews
Paul Martin Shoemaker
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Paul Martin Shoemaker, 85, of Cheshire, Ohio, passed away on August 17, 2022. Paul was born on February 16, 1937, to Harry and Hazel (Curfman) Shoemaker. He arrived during the 1937 flood and the doctor came to their home in a row boat.
WVNews
Marvin Robie
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Marvin Robie, 80, of Bidwell, Ohio, passed away at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis on Friday, August 19, 2022. He was born January 10, 1942, at Bidwell, Ohio, son of the late Everett Robie and Erma Casto Robie.
WVNews
Barbour County Fair's return has the community abuzz
BELINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The return of the county fair after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 is a "big deal" for Barbour County, bringing back a sense of excitement and a symbol of the community. "Because we're in a rural area, we don't have a lot of...
WVNews
Jackson's Mill Jubilee and Jane Lew Fireman's Arts and Crafts Fest set for Labor Day weekend
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Labor Day weekend is a busy one for Lewis County as two of the biggest events in the area are preparing to welcome guests. The long-running traditional events — the Jackson’s Mill Jubilee and the Jane Lew Fireman’s Arts and Crafts Festival — will both be held Friday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 4.
WVNews
Newly founded West Virginia SmallSat Center aims to boost state's footing in space commercialization
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this summer, West Virginia University and the NASA West Virginia Space Grant Consortium began partnering on the development of the West Virginia Small Satellite Center of Excellence, which officials hope will become a hub of technological and economic activity in the very near future.
WVNews
Divorces
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following divorces finalized in July in Harrison County Circuit Court were reported to WV News from the Office of Circuit Clerk Albert Marano. — Brooke Eden Wickenhofer from Lucas Alan Small-Johnston.
WVNews
More than just a farm animal, Maggie loves paddle boarding
SCARBRO, W.Va. (AP) — Like a lot of West Virginians, Maggie loves paddle boarding. It’s just a little harder for her, what with the four hooves and all.
WVNews
Flash flood warning issued for parts of West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A flash flood warning was issued Sunday in West Virginia as heavy rain fell on parts of the state, weather officials said. The warning was issued by the Charleston office of the National Weather Service for the towns of Madisonville, Chapmanville and Danville. It was set to expire at 2:30 p.m. local time, officials said.
