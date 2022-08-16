Read full article on original website
Restaurant news: Vibe-y West Palm Beach eatery debuts grand Sunday brunch buffet
There’s a grand, new Sunday brunch in town to know about. Galley, the Hilton West Palm restaurant with a vibe-y outdoor dining terrace, kicks it off this weekend. The buffet-style brunch boasts various hot and cold stations, including a parrilla (Latin American grill) serving New York strip with chimichurri, smoked ribs and chorizo. There’s also a classic hot breakfast station, a seafood raw bar station, plus charcuterie, breads, greens, small bites and sweets. Plus free mimosas (with a limit of four per person).
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Delray Beach Coffee Shop Cited For Mold, Dirty Worker
Carmela Coffee Delray Beach. Green Substance In Icemaker. Gloved Worker Touches Phone, Then Food… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach coffee shop was cited for five health violations — including the apparent presence of mold in an ice machine, and a worker […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Kentucky Fried to Dunkin Donuts, 17 Palm Beach County restaurants got perfect inspection scores
For the weeks of August 8 through 14, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these food providers and restaurants:. Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1601 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 2240 NW 19th St., Boca Raton. Natives Yamato LLC, 1200 Yamato Road, Boca Raton. Dolce Cafe, 2650...
Delray Medical Center Unveils its new EP and Cardiac Suite Expansion and Renovation – Featuring a New EP lab, Transradial Lounge and an Expanded Recovery Suite
August 19, 2022 – Delray Medical Center’s new EP and Cardiac Suite is now open and will be able to conduct minimally invasive procedures using the Azurion image guided therapy system to treat arrythmias including atrial fibrillation. These catheter-based procedures reduce the risks and recovery time found in traditional surgical approaches. The benefits of catheter-based interventions include shorter hospital stays, reduced recovery time without the pain of a large incision, and less visible surgical scarring.
Fort Lauderdale personal watercraft rental businesses struggling in wake of Marine Patrol’s stepped-up enforcement
(WSVN) - South Florida is a great spot to hit the water year-round, but some businesses that rely on the water are being left high and dry. 7’s Kevin Ozebek investigates. Fort Lauderdale business owners Bill Schneider and Petrina Wellington say they’re struggling to stay afloat. Bill Schneider:...
Mizner Preserve Delray Beach Resident Allegedly Steals Fire Extinguisher
Also Faces Drug Charge. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man Saturday morning is facing a charge of stealing a fire extinguisher. He is also charged with cocaine possession. It is unclear if the charges are stemming from the same incident. According […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
South Florida eating places coming quickly
In relation to meals, South Florida is a superb place to be. So many new locations open up day by day. Beneath, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. This fast-casual eatery from Faris Bushnaq, proprietor of the 15-year-old Mazza Mediterranean Delicacies in Pembroke Pines, is anticipated to open by mid-September in Fort Lauderdale’s 1600 Commons plaza (the place Dealer Joe’s is positioned). Prospects will be capable to select from proteins, in addition to vegetarian and vegan choices, to construct their bowls, pitas and salads. 1530 N. Federal Freeway, Fort Lauderdale; 954-630-3777; MazzaKitchen.com.
New 'economic engine': Construction company bringing 200 jobs to Belle Glade starts 1st project
BELLE GLADE — After a year of construction, employees mixed the first batches of concrete at a 140,000-square-foot industrial complex that opened this month in Belle Glade where Glades Correctional Institution once stood. Someday soon, that concrete will make its mark in Boca Raton as part of a technology...
COPS: Delray Beach Spine Surgeon Punches Girlfriend, Smashes Porsche With Dumbbells
Delray Cops Show Backbone, Lock Up Dr. Gerard D’Ariano… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A well-known Delray Beach spine surgeon was jailed and is now facing two charges after allegedly punching his girlfriend repeatedly, then smashing her Porsche with dumbbells. Gerard D’Ariano, MD, was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boca home offers great size, views
Built in 1999 by Courchene Development Corp., this Boca Raton home was designed by Shane Ames of Ames International Architecture and is set on one of Long Lake Estates’ best lakefront lots. Sitting on over an acre, this classic Palm Beach-style house has a fantastic flexible floor plan. Be...
Three Boca Raton restaurants, two in West Palm closed briefly after inspection
Five Palm Beach County restaurants were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. Boca Raton ...
Man found dead inside residence in Weston
A man was found dead in a residence in Weston on Saturday, and the circumstances of his death are being investigated by the homicide unit and crime scene unit, officials said. Deputies and paramedics responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The dead man was inside the house, and deputies ...
Man dies of bacterial infection due to eating raw oysters at Dania Beach restaurant
DANIA BEACH – Known the world over for its seafood, the Rustic Inn in Dania Beach is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.In July, the manager confirmed a customer got sick and died from eating a raw oyster that was contaminated with the bacteria known as vibrio vulnificus."Vibrio vulnificus is seen in shellfish harvested from salty or brackish water," says Dr Ade Bamgboye, an internal medicine specialist with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital. He says most people can fight off the infection, but it can be deadly if you have underlying conditions, especially a suppressed immune system."Things like cancer with chemotherapy treatment, HIV, diabetes," he said.The restaurant does have signs in the building and on menus warning diners that eating raw shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.The manager says he believes the bad oyster came from Louisiana.State agencies are investigating. The restaurant had an inspection in late July and passed. The manager says the identification tags from the oysters were taken by state regulators. Last week, another Florida man in Pensacola died from eating raw oysters.Dr. Bamgboye says as a rule of thumb it's better to get your shellfish cooked to avoid any illness.
Wellington mall reopens after power outage
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The lights are back on at the Mall at Wellington Green. The mall remained closed Friday morning so crews could make repairs to a power outage. No word yet on what caused the outage.
OH FUDGE! Boca Raton Chocolate Shop Owes $126K In Rent
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton chocolate shop is in a hot pot of trouble with its landlord who is seeking more than $100,000 in back rent. The landlord is now going after not just the corporation, but the owners as well. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Weekend things to do (updated): Steaks on Las Olas, Flamingo Fleaing in Boca Raton, new West Palm Beach-only doughnuts
Where’s the beef? More and more these days, the answer is Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard. Fogo de Chão, a stylish Brazilian home of gaucho chefs and the “culinary art” of grilling steak churrasco style, opens Friday at 201 E. Las Olas Blvd., on a western stretch of the touristy downtown thoroughfare that is becoming ever more protein packed. Less than a week after the debut of Fogo de ...
CODE RED MISFIRE IN PALM BEACH SCHOOLS ANGERS PARENTS, SCARES STUDENTS
Alert Sent Students Under Tables, Desks. Parents Furious Friday Night. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A malfunction of the Palm Beach County School District’s “Code Red” system led to tense — and intense — moments at several schools Friday morning. While children […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
3-year-old dies after being pulled out of lake near Coconut Creek home
A 3-year-old boy died at the hospital Friday night after being pulled out of a lake near his family’s residence in Coconut Creek, officials said. Officers responded to a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle regarding a boy found in the water, according to Coconut Creek police. A neighbor spotted the boy in the water and a person who was at the community swimming ...
Boca Raton Man Arrested, Left Two Dogs In Hot Car In Mizner Park
Witness Calls Cops. Man Buying Dinner At Kapow As Dogs Sweat In 94 Degree Mercedes. No Water. No Air Conditioning. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing an animal cruelty charge after police say he left two dogs in his […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
