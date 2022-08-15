Read full article on original website
Related
wv.gov
Gov. Justice appoints Andrew Anderson to 35th District seat in House of Delegates
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today appointed Andrew Anderson of Charleston to the West Virginia House of Delegates, representing the 35th District. The district covers part of Kanawha County. Anderson fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Larry Pack earlier this month. He will serve the remainder...
wv.gov
Governor and First Lady Justice announce next seven schools to receive Friends With Paws therapy dogs for Fall 2022
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program will...
Comments / 0