Read full article on original website
Related
ccsoh.us
Columbus Board of Education Statement Regarding Negotiations with Columbus Education Association - Fact Sheet on Last, Best and Final Offer
August 19, 2022 -- The Columbus Board of Education presented its last, best and final offer to the Columbus Education Association (CEA), after 22 bargaining sessions over five months. It is a strong offer. It’s responsive to the concerns that have been raised. The offer is respectful and reflects how important our teachers are to our district.
ccsoh.us
CCS Student Podcaster Visits City Hall to Interview Mayor Ginther
August 18, 2022 -- On Tuesday, August 9th, Tim Walsh entered the doors of City Hall with audio equipment in his hands. The rising 9th grade student at Briggs High School visited the headquarters of Columbus’ local government to speak with Mayor Andrew Ginther on his podcast "Talking with Tim."
Comments / 0