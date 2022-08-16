ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Greater Clark County Schools proposes new plans to rebuild middle school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is looking to purchase a combined 46 acres of property to build a new middle school. Thursday night the district hosted a "Q and A" session for feedback on its latest proposal which includes purchasing two neighboring properties; the previously considered 26-acres along Utica-Sellersburg and New Chapel Roads, and the former Twilight Golf Course.
Wave 3

Body pulled from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have been called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water. MetroSafe says they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:35 a.m. Crews from Louisville Fire and Rescue...
wdrb.com

New Louisville Metro EMTs ready to hit the streets as hiring continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven Louisville Metro EMTs graduated Friday, ready to be some of the first people on a scene when someone calls 911. Graduates went through a paid, four-month training class. The starting wage is more than $37,000 a year, and pay during training is $14.24 an hour. Trainees are also eligible for benefits during training. Once they're certified, the EMTs will get paid $17.89 an hour.
wdrb.com

Louisville-area Blessings in a Backpack raises over $54k with golf scramble

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blessings in Backpack raised thousands of dollars to help feed Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) students for free on the weekend. The Louisville chapter hosted a golf scramble at Wildwood Country Club that raised $54,175. The nonprofit said it will help feed more than 6,200 children across 51 Louisville-area schools.
wdrb.com

Kentuckiana sees home prices continue to increase, sales decrease

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You might have heard that the housing market has started to cool off, but experts say Kentuckiana is not quite there. Both southern Indiana and the Louisville area have seen sales decrease, but prices increased, according to each area's most recent reports compared to the previous month.
wdrb.com

Louisville organization holds cook-off focused on solving food insecurity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual vegan-inspired cook-off was held in west Louisville on Saturday. Change Today, Change Tomorrow hosted a Healthy Change event at its headquarters on South 15th Street, sharing 100 bags of free produce grown at Cleav's Family Market. The Black-owned produce included herbal teas and organic supplements from Health Daddy Wow, along with fresh pressed juices by Leo's Juice Bar.
meadecountyky.com

Two workers in stable condition after industrial accident at Nucor Brandenburg

On Thursday, Aug. 18, two employees of Lexicon, Inc were injured in an industrial accident at the Nucor Brandenburg site where they were working. Meade County first responders from multiple agencies quickly responded to the scene yesterday morning. One of the injured workers was airlifted to University of Louisville hospital, and the other worker was transported to U of L by Meade County EMS.
Wave 3

State fair closing early due to incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to an incident. Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. A tweet from Kentucky State Police said no injuries were reported, but several...
wdrb.com

Louisville tourism seeing rise in regional travelers as recovery continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville officials are calling the past few months a decisive turning point in the city's tourism recovery. The rise in Louisville tourism stems from pent up demand, inflation and even problems with the airline industry, according to city officials. With flight delays and other uncertainties around...
wdrb.com

Trimble County Schools to use biometric identification for food services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trimble County Public Schools is using a new technology to serve students breakfast and lunch starting next week. In a letter sent by Food Service Director Toni Jackson, the school district's food service department will use biometric identification management during meal service. The letter says it will provide accurate student identification, improve efficiency and security for students.
wdrb.com

Winter Woods Spectacular returning to Iroquois Park in November

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Iroquois Park is already planning for the holidays. Winter Woods Spectacular will be a walk-thru event this year instead of a drive-thru as it'd been in the past. People will be able to enjoy millions of lights twinkling to favorite holiday songs. A sensory night is...
wdrb.com

Louisville health department conducting food inspections during Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is inspecting food at the Kentucky State Fair this year. According to a news release, the health department plans to conduct more than 1,500 inspections of food vendors. The vendors also have to obtain local and state temporary food service permits and complete a food safety training class.
