Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'There are going to be a lot of unhappy people:' Louisville subdivision pushes against concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Eastern Jefferson County subdivision is pushing back on a concrete plant planning to build across the street. SI Ready Mix has already started clearing ground on Aiken Road near Lake Forest and the company will complete construction if given a permit to do so. It's...
wdrb.com
Investigation underway after body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was pulled Friday from the Ohio River in downtown Louisville. MetroSafe said the body was found along River Road near 6th Street, which is under Interstate 64 near the Muhammad Ali Center. Louisville Fire & Rescue retrieved the body of an adult female from...
wdrb.com
Greater Clark County Schools proposes new plans to rebuild middle school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is looking to purchase a combined 46 acres of property to build a new middle school. Thursday night the district hosted a "Q and A" session for feedback on its latest proposal which includes purchasing two neighboring properties; the previously considered 26-acres along Utica-Sellersburg and New Chapel Roads, and the former Twilight Golf Course.
Wave 3
Body pulled from Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have been called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water. MetroSafe says they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:35 a.m. Crews from Louisville Fire and Rescue...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
New Louisville Metro EMTs ready to hit the streets as hiring continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven Louisville Metro EMTs graduated Friday, ready to be some of the first people on a scene when someone calls 911. Graduates went through a paid, four-month training class. The starting wage is more than $37,000 a year, and pay during training is $14.24 an hour. Trainees are also eligible for benefits during training. Once they're certified, the EMTs will get paid $17.89 an hour.
wdrb.com
Louisville-area Blessings in a Backpack raises over $54k with golf scramble
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blessings in Backpack raised thousands of dollars to help feed Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) students for free on the weekend. The Louisville chapter hosted a golf scramble at Wildwood Country Club that raised $54,175. The nonprofit said it will help feed more than 6,200 children across 51 Louisville-area schools.
wdrb.com
Kentuckiana sees home prices continue to increase, sales decrease
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You might have heard that the housing market has started to cool off, but experts say Kentuckiana is not quite there. Both southern Indiana and the Louisville area have seen sales decrease, but prices increased, according to each area's most recent reports compared to the previous month.
wdrb.com
Louisville organization holds cook-off focused on solving food insecurity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual vegan-inspired cook-off was held in west Louisville on Saturday. Change Today, Change Tomorrow hosted a Healthy Change event at its headquarters on South 15th Street, sharing 100 bags of free produce grown at Cleav's Family Market. The Black-owned produce included herbal teas and organic supplements from Health Daddy Wow, along with fresh pressed juices by Leo's Juice Bar.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Ky. issued stop work order to yacht club 2 days before diver was electrocuted
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio described decisions on masking to be “excruciating,” acknowledging a sharply divided public. Plans move forward for apartments at site of burned down church. Updated: 7 hours ago. The site of the church that burned and was ultimately torn down on the corner of...
wdrb.com
Clarksville art installation celebrating women of WWII to be unveiled in September
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Town of Clarksville will soon unveil an art installation celebrating the important role women played during World War II. The "Rosie the Riveter" Art Installation will be unveiled Sept. 16 at Ashland Park by the Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission (HPC). The commission said last year...
meadecountyky.com
Two workers in stable condition after industrial accident at Nucor Brandenburg
On Thursday, Aug. 18, two employees of Lexicon, Inc were injured in an industrial accident at the Nucor Brandenburg site where they were working. Meade County first responders from multiple agencies quickly responded to the scene yesterday morning. One of the injured workers was airlifted to University of Louisville hospital, and the other worker was transported to U of L by Meade County EMS.
Wave 3
State fair closing early due to incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to an incident. Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. A tweet from Kentucky State Police said no injuries were reported, but several...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Bardstown's Flaget Memorial Hospital adding pediatric areas for youngest patients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown is preparing to open up its newest additions. On Monday, Aug. 22, a ribbon-cutting is scheduled at the hospital at 4:30 p.m. for its newly renovated pediatric emergency waiting area and exam room. The hospital received a grant for nearly $22,000 last year for the project.
WHAS 11
Jellyfish found at a park in Louisville, Ky.
Freshwater jellyfish are swimming around at Shawnee Park. Olmstead Parks Conservatory said they're not dangerous to humans and to "let them be".
wdrb.com
Louisville tourism seeing rise in regional travelers as recovery continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville officials are calling the past few months a decisive turning point in the city's tourism recovery. The rise in Louisville tourism stems from pent up demand, inflation and even problems with the airline industry, according to city officials. With flight delays and other uncertainties around...
wdrb.com
Trimble County Schools to use biometric identification for food services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trimble County Public Schools is using a new technology to serve students breakfast and lunch starting next week. In a letter sent by Food Service Director Toni Jackson, the school district's food service department will use biometric identification management during meal service. The letter says it will provide accurate student identification, improve efficiency and security for students.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Winter Woods Spectacular returning to Iroquois Park in November
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Iroquois Park is already planning for the holidays. Winter Woods Spectacular will be a walk-thru event this year instead of a drive-thru as it'd been in the past. People will be able to enjoy millions of lights twinkling to favorite holiday songs. A sensory night is...
wdrb.com
Louisville shop fixing bikes in honor of cyclist injured in hit-and-run
Nathan Green worked at Falls City Community BikeWorks, but now he's in rehab. He was hit on Poplar Level Road back in June while riding home on his bike. The driver didn't stop, leaving Green bleeding with major injuries.
wdrb.com
Louisville health department conducting food inspections during Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is inspecting food at the Kentucky State Fair this year. According to a news release, the health department plans to conduct more than 1,500 inspections of food vendors. The vendors also have to obtain local and state temporary food service permits and complete a food safety training class.
wdrb.com
Raffle for VIP tickets to Bourbon & Beyond going toward eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is partnering with Kentucky 4-H Foundation and others to raise money for victims of eastern Kentucky flooding. The state fair, Danny Wimmer Presents, country star T. Graham Brown and the 4-H foundation are giving away a pair of Bourbon and Beyond VIP passes with a raffle contest. To purchase a raffle ticket, click here.
Comments / 1