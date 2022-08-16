Read full article on original website
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
NFL・
Reported reason for Tom Brady’s training camp hiatus revealed
Tom Brady is set to return to training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, and the NFL world is still wondering why the seven-time Super Bowl champion took an unprecedented leave of absence. The most obvious reason may be the correct one. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network...
Jon Gruden blocked Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski from joining Raiders
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a package deal in 2020, but that apparently only came after Jon Gruden turned away the dynamic duo. UFC boss Dana White joined “UFC with the Gronks” on Saturday night during the UFC 278 fight card. The program was an alternate broadcast of the UFC pay-per-view card, featuring the Gronkowski brothers commentating (similar to the “Manningcast” for “Monday Night Football”).
Panthers rookie QB likely out for season with significant injury
Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral’s first professional season is likely over practically before it even began. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Saturday that Corral suffered a “significant” Lisfranc injury during Friday’s preseason game against the New England Patriots. The injury could sideline Corral for the entire 2022 season.
QB Tom Brady infamously insulted has been revealed
Tom Brady infamously insulted a quarterback during a TV appearance last year, and now we know beyond a shadow of a doubt to whom he was referring. Last year, Brady was a guest on LeBron James’ HBO talk show “The Shop.” During his appearance, Brady talked about his free agency experience in 2020 that culminated with him signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
4 best Gardner Minshew trade destinations this offseason
NFL teams are paring their rosters down to 53, and in some cases, organizations are realizing they’re not happy with
Chicago Bears place wide receiver David Moore on injured reserve
The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver David Moore on injured reserve Sunday. Also, rookie safety Jaquan Brisker underwent surgery for
Devon Allen, former Olympian, shows off world-class speed with 55-yard TD catch
Philadelphia Eagles undrafted free agent Devon Allen had yet to make much of an impact during the preseason after signing
Rangers could bring in familiar face to be their next manager?
The Texas Rangers just fired their manager and their GM, but their next hire could bring at least some semblance of familiarity. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Boston Red Sox bench coach Will Venable is potentially in the running to be the Rangers’ next manager. Heyman adds that Venable has been a hot managerial candidate for the last couple of years.
The viral Mike Tomlin story contained a lie?
A heartwarming story about Mike Tomlin that went viral during the week may turn out to be different from how it seemed. On Thursday, FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer shared a nice story about the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach. Glazer reported that Tomlin had spotted some kids fighting in the...
Jerry Jones responds to Antonio Brown’s message for him
Jerry Jones heard the noise that Antonio Brown was making. TMZ Sports spoke this week with the Dallas Cowboys owner Jones, who offered a response to the message that Antonio Brown had for him. The notorious former NFL receiver Brown mentioned Jones by name in a recent interview, saying that...
Ex-No. 1 draft pick signs to play with new team
A former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has signed with a new team. Anthony Bennett has signed to play with the Hsinchu Lioneers in Taiwan’s P. League+. Bennett previously played for the Kaohsiung Steelers in the same league. Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland...
NBA・
Colts owner has another harsh comment about Carson Wentz
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay clearly regrets that the team traded for Carson Wentz last year, and he still is not ready to pass up an opportunity to express that. Irsay spoke this week about the disappointing way the 2021 season ended for the Colts. While he did not mention Wentz by name, he made it clear that he places most of the blame for the poor finish on the veteran quarterback.
NFL had key reason for pursuing Deshaun Watson settlement?
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had ample reason to settle his suspension with the NFL. Some have questioned what the incentive was for the NFL, particularly after the league openly pushed for a one-year suspension stemming from multiple allegations of sexual assault/sexual misconduct. Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports wrote Friday...
Video shows cheap shot that led to Panthers-Patriots practice fight
One of the ugly brawls that broke out during joint practices between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots this week was sparked by a ruthless special teams hit, and a video has since surfaced of the cheap shot. Patriots players on Wednesday took exception to a hit from Panthers...
NFL・
Video: Aaron Boone has angry reaction to Yankees’ latest loss
The New York Yankees continued their perplexing cold streak with another loss on Saturday, leaving manager Aaron Boone unable to contain his frustration. The Yankees lost 5-2 to the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday, going 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. The loss leaves the team with a 4-14 record in August, the worst mark in the league during that period.
Colts kicker draws attention for his slick arrival at preseason game
Rodrigo Blankenship sure knows how to make an entrance. The third-year Indianapolis Colts kicker arrived to Saturday’s preseason game against Detroit Lions in style. While most Colts players likely walked to the locker room prior to their 27-26 loss, Blankenship rolled. The 25-year-old was captured arriving on a pair of Heelys.
Report reveals where Joe Buck, Troy Aikman were for ESPN game
ESPN made one of the biggest moves of the offseason when they snagged the broadcasting duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman for “Monday Night Football.” The former FOX No. 1 announcing team will give ESPN the upgraded feel it hasn’t had on Monday nights since Jon Gruden returned to coaching.
DeVonta Smith has brutal response to trash-talking Browns safety
DeVonta Smith was the Philadelphia Eagles’ leading receiver during his rookie season in 2021, and it appears that his game is not the only thing he has been working on over the offseason. During Thursday’s joint practice between the Eagles and Cleveland Browns, things apparently got a little chippy...
Video of Justin Fields constantly under pressure goes viral
If Thursday’s preseason game is any indication, it’s going to be a long season for Justin Fields. Fields’ Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 27-11 in Week 2 of the preseason. Fields started and went 5/7 for 39 yards. He led the Bears on a field-goal drive to start the game, but things did not go smoothly.
