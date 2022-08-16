Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a FamilyTravel MavenPennsylvania State
2021 Philadelphia Tattoo ConventionJoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Gary Busey is accused of sexual assault during a New Jersey horror conventionCheryl E PrestonMalibu, CA
Related
Sixers star James Harden looks jacked in latest offseason body transformation photos
A few weeks ago a photo of a skinny James Harden went completely viral. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar looked like he lost a considerable amount of weight during the offseason, as he prepares for his comeback tour with the Sixers in 2022-23. Right now, more photos of the former league...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Disagreed With Julius Erving Leaving LeBron James Off His Two Greatest All-Time Teams: "There's No Way On Earth You Can't Have The Second Greatest Player We've Ever Seen... Not Even On One Of The Top 2 Teams."
Perhaps one of the most underrated superstars in the history of the game is Julius Erving, better known as Dr. J. The high-flying dunker was the first to truly capture people's imaginations, and he inspired some of the greatest players ever. Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and even LeBron James have mentioned Erving among their list of influences growing up.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Tim Duncan's Dressing Style: "Those Shoes Ain't 2 Bucks"
Tim Duncan is widely considered to be the greatest Power Forward to have ever played in the NBA. The Big Fundamental was simply unstoppable for the majority of his career, giving opponents fits on both ends of the court. If there is a reason Duncan isn't spoken about more despite all his achievements, it is that he was arguably the quietest superstar in sports history off the court.
Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?
After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal says Warriors' Stephen Curry is 'by far' the best player in the world: 'I love that kid'
Four-time NBA champion. Eight-time All-NBA. Two-time scoring champ. Two-time NBA MVP, including the only unanimous selection in league history. All-time leader in 3-pointers made. For any other player, this resumé alone would merit significant consideration as the greatest to ever play basketball. But for whatever reason, fans, analysts --...
Brandon Ingram looks almost unrecognizable in new viral photo
Brandon Ingram appears to have gone on sabbatical this NBA offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans forward looked nearly unrecognizable in a new photo of him that made the rounds online this week. Ingram had grown out both the hair on his head as well as his facial hair. Here is...
realitytitbit.com
Draymond and Hazel swap Green for wedding white as couple romantically tie knot
This weekend The Golden State Warriors enjoyed the wedding of the century for their teammate Draymond Green as he tied the knot with his wife, Hazel Renee in a star-studded wedding, where she went from being in white to being a Green!. Many of Green’s NBA colleagues attended the wedding...
76ers Land Donovan Mitchell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Utah Jazz have found themselves still negotiating trade scenarios surrounding NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell ahead of the 2022-23 season. Question: how many star players does it take to fix a lightbulb? Keep in mind that fixing is winning, and a lightbulb is an NBA championship. The answer is at...
RELATED PEOPLE
Amazing News About 10x NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony
According to Nellie Andreeva of Deadline, Carmelo Anthony will produce a docuseries on his life and career. The ten-time NBA All-Star has played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps
Ever since Kyrie Irving opted into his deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, reports state that the enigmatic point guard has been fully committed to the cause in Brooklyn. This doesn’t mean, however, that the Nets have closed their door on a potential blockbuster deal for Kyrie. Irving won’t come for cheap, […] The post RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
NFL・
Ex-No. 1 draft pick signs to play with new team
A former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has signed with a new team. Anthony Bennett has signed to play with the Hsinchu Lioneers in Taiwan’s P. League+. Bennett previously played for the Kaohsiung Steelers in the same league. Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lakers: Insider Reveals Nets New Demands in Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Trade Talks
NBA insider Marc Stein provided the latest on what the Nets are asking from the Lakers in a potential Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving trade.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Believes There Is No Way The Nets Can Trust Kevin Durant Now: "Didn't KD Just Call For Steve Nash And Sean Marks' Job?... How In The Hell Do You Expect To Make That Work When The Trust Is Not There?"
With the roster that the Brooklyn Nets had last season, the team should have at least made it to the NBA Finals last season. For the start of the season, they had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. James Harden was later replaced by Ben Simmons due to the Beard's trade request.
FOX Sports
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving likely to run it back with Nets
Not all trade requests in professional sports are granted. And though player empowerment has become a prevalent theme in today's day and age, a team's management is still going to do what it thinks is best for the franchise. That's exactly what's taking place with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn...
Hidden Gem: Who is Knicks' 'Best-Kept-Secret'?
Bleacher Reports revealed its "best-kept secret" for all 30 teams.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history
In 1999, Corey Maggette became the first Duke basketball one-and-done (defined here as players who turned pro following their freshman campaigns). More than two decades later, Paolo Banchero, AJ Griffin, and Trevor Keels pushed that count to 26 before hearing their names at the 2022 NBA Draft. ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world impressed with Justin Fields’ performance vs. Seahawks
A national television audience got to see Justin Fields in action on Thursday, as his Chicago Bears traveled to take on the Seattle Seahawks. The second-year quarterback wasn’t in the game for a long time but his performance generally left people impressed. Fields played in only one series. On...
NBA Fantasy: Embiid, Harden Rank High Ahead of Training Camp
The Philadelphia 76ers have had a pair of stars who have been valuable to NBA fantasy teams all across the internet over the last few seasons. As Joel Embiid has established himself as one of the league’s most dominant players, his former sidekick Ben Simmons also grew into a multi-time All-Star ...
thecomeback.com
Seahawks get good injury news after scary play
One of the most frightening moments in Thursday’s preseason game between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks came in the first half. Seattle guard Damien Lewis and Chicago linebacker Caleb Johnson were hurt on a play. And while Johnson got up and gingerly walked off of the field under his own power, Lewis was not so fortunate.
Comments / 3