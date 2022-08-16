ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Disagreed With Julius Erving Leaving LeBron James Off His Two Greatest All-Time Teams: "There's No Way On Earth You Can't Have The Second Greatest Player We've Ever Seen... Not Even On One Of The Top 2 Teams."

Perhaps one of the most underrated superstars in the history of the game is Julius Erving, better known as Dr. J. The high-flying dunker was the first to truly capture people's imaginations, and he inspired some of the greatest players ever. Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and even LeBron James have mentioned Erving among their list of influences growing up.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Tim Duncan's Dressing Style: "Those Shoes Ain't 2 Bucks"

Tim Duncan is widely considered to be the greatest Power Forward to have ever played in the NBA. The Big Fundamental was simply unstoppable for the majority of his career, giving opponents fits on both ends of the court. If there is a reason Duncan isn't spoken about more despite all his achievements, it is that he was arguably the quietest superstar in sports history off the court.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?

After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps

Ever since Kyrie Irving opted into his deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, reports state that the enigmatic point guard has been fully committed to the cause in Brooklyn. This doesn’t mean, however, that the Nets have closed their door on a potential blockbuster deal for Kyrie. Irving won’t come for cheap, […] The post RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-No. 1 draft pick signs to play with new team

A former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has signed with a new team. Anthony Bennett has signed to play with the Hsinchu Lioneers in Taiwan’s P. League+. Bennett previously played for the Kaohsiung Steelers in the same league. Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland...
NBA
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Believes There Is No Way The Nets Can Trust Kevin Durant Now: "Didn't KD Just Call For Steve Nash And Sean Marks' Job?... How In The Hell Do You Expect To Make That Work When The Trust Is Not There?"

With the roster that the Brooklyn Nets had last season, the team should have at least made it to the NBA Finals last season. For the start of the season, they had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. James Harden was later replaced by Ben Simmons due to the Beard's trade request.
NBA
FOX Sports

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving likely to run it back with Nets

Not all trade requests in professional sports are granted. And though player empowerment has become a prevalent theme in today's day and age, a team's management is still going to do what it thinks is best for the franchise. That's exactly what's taking place with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn...
BROOKLYN, NY
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
BlueDevilCountry

Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history

In 1999, Corey Maggette became the first Duke basketball one-and-done (defined here as players who turned pro following their freshman campaigns). More than two decades later, Paolo Banchero, AJ Griffin, and Trevor Keels pushed that count to 26 before hearing their names at the 2022 NBA Draft. ...
DURHAM, NC
thecomeback.com

NFL world impressed with Justin Fields' performance vs. Seahawks

A national television audience got to see Justin Fields in action on Thursday, as his Chicago Bears traveled to take on the Seattle Seahawks. The second-year quarterback wasn’t in the game for a long time but his performance generally left people impressed. Fields played in only one series. On...
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

Seahawks get good injury news after scary play

One of the most frightening moments in Thursday’s preseason game between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks came in the first half. Seattle guard Damien Lewis and Chicago linebacker Caleb Johnson were hurt on a play. And while Johnson got up and gingerly walked off of the field under his own power, Lewis was not so fortunate.
SEATTLE, WA

