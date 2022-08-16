ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Group gathers to rally against Utah's clergy reporting exemption

SALT LAKE CITY — About 300 people gathered Friday evening at the Utah Capitol to call for the state to change a law that allows members of the clergy to be exempt from reporting child abuse if they learn about it during confessionals. Many of the attendees wore the...
What's in store for fall? National outlook calls for warm, dry autumn in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Get ready to break out your sweaters, plan your foliage-viewing trips and pick out a Halloween costume because fall is almost here. Though autumnal equinox is still a month away — Sept. 22 for those curious — meteorological fall is actually only two weeks away. It's close enough that the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center on Thursday released its three-month outlook for September, October and November, which compose the meteorological season.
Intermountain Healthcare names interim president, CEO

SALT LAKE CITY — Lydia Jumonville, former president and CEO at Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth Health System, has been named as the interim president and CEO of Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare, the organization announced Friday. The news comes on the heels of current president and CEO Marc Harrison accepting...
