• The Nebraska volleyball team begins its 2022 campaign with the annual Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. • The match will be streamed online at BTNPlus.com (subscription required). The Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on their radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and the Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 29th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO