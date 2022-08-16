Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR: Kyle Busch penalized before Watkins Glen race
Kyle Busch will be forced to start Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International at the rear of the field after an engine change. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch was the only Toyota driver to advance from the first round to the second round of qualifying on Saturday afternoon for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, the penultimate race of the 26-race regular season.
Lightning delays start of NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — The start of NASCAR’s Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International on Sunday was being delayed by bad weather. Lightning strikes in the area of the track in New York’s Finger Lakes caused the delay. Rain also was moving toward Watkins Glen, but the series can race in the rain. Chase Elliott was set to start from the pole. He is seeking his eighth career road course win. The regular season ends next Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.
Devon Allen, former Olympian, shows off world-class speed with 55-yard TD catch
Philadelphia Eagles undrafted free agent Devon Allen had yet to make much of an impact during the preseason after signing
Audric Estime Brings Talent - And Hype - To The Notre Dame Backfield
Sophomore running back Audric Estime is a strong hype man for his teammates, but he's also a very talented runner
RELATED PEOPLE
Auburn basketball player preview series: Johni Broome
The Tigers reloaded in the front court with the addition of Morehead State transfer Johni Broome.
Comments / 0