WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — The start of NASCAR’s Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International on Sunday was being delayed by bad weather. Lightning strikes in the area of the track in New York’s Finger Lakes caused the delay. Rain also was moving toward Watkins Glen, but the series can race in the rain. Chase Elliott was set to start from the pole. He is seeking his eighth career road course win. The regular season ends next Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.

WATKINS GLEN, NY ・ 36 MINUTES AGO