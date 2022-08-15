Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Former employee arrested for alleged arson at Hastings implement dealer
WOWT
Nebraska man arrested for arson, damages estimated around $6M
HASTINGS, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Marshal Agency arrested a Hastings man following a fire investigation. Mitchell Linder, 30, was arrested for second-degree arson and is lodged in Adams County Jail. Investigators determined the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement was arson and the damages are estimated to be...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man charged with possessing fake vaccine card
LINCOLN — A Grand Island man is accused in federal court of using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed an indictment against 34-year-old Jason Olderbak on Tuesday. It charges him with fraudulent use of seals of the United States on a vaccination card on July 30. Court documents don’t reveal many details, but say he bought or procured vaccination cards with a fake Center for Disease Control seal.
News Channel Nebraska
Grisly Merrick County crash sends one to hospital
GRAND ISLAND, NE — One person is in a hospital after a grisly crash totaled two vehicles. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle accident around 6:00 Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 30 and Gunbarrel Road, about a mile east of Grand Island. The Sheriff’s Office says a westbound SUV tried to pass a semi truck in dense fog and collided head-on with a pickup. The impact of the crash propelled the SUV to then hit the semi-trailer.
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man arrested on pair of warrants after ex-girlfriend calls him in
HASTINGS, NE — Authorities say a wanted man is now is jail after his ex-girlfriend called him in to police. Grand Island Police say officers responded to a call from a woman claiming her ex-boyfriend was knocking on her door shortly after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found 24-year-old Riley Trambly of Hastings on her front porch and arrested him on a pair of Adams County warrants.
York News-Times
Man who stole York County farmers’ equipment sent to prison
YORK – The man found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of farming equipment from York County producers has been sent to prison. Patrick Sardeson, 64, of Lincoln, was sentenced this week in York County District Court. This case was investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Department...
Kearney Hub
Ex-YRTC resident to prison for punching female staffer
KEARNEY — Punching a female employee at Kearney's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has a Lincoln man serving prison time. Brendan Wubbels, 18, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to four to 12 years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault on Aug. 22, 2021, after he was involved in a fight with another YRTC teen. Earlier he pleaded guilty to the charge.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen returns home to community support
Kearney Hub
Norfolk woman again accused of threatening prosecutor, family
KEARNEY — For the second time in four months, a Norfolk woman is accused of making threats against a deputy Buffalo County attorney and his family. Rachel L. Frazier, 29, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats for statements she allegedly made on Facebook. Frazier was arrested on a warrant Friday.
KSNB Local4
Scam Alert of the Week: Overpayment Scams
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - This week’s Local4 Scam Alert of the Week deals with the virtual marketplace, especially as kids head back to school. Many parents are looking to both sell and buy items that may help their kiddos this fall, but the Better Business Bureau is warning of what they call overpayment scams. Because of the high-time for online shopping, many scammers purposely offer you more money for the item you’re trying to sell in an attempt to give you an offer you can’t refuse.
York News-Times
Geneva man takes plea deal in meth case
YORK – A plea agreement has been reached between the prosecution and Dustin Braddock, 26, of Geneva, in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine. Braddock appeared in York County District Court this past week for a change of plea hearing. The case began in May when deputies with...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen returns home after recovering from spinal cord injury
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Jayda Hayes suffered several spine injuries, including shattered vertebrae, in an accident on a playground in April. After four months of rehab with medical professionals at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln, the 13-year-old girl has not only survived but thrived, and on Thursday she returned to Grand Island.
beckersspine.com
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location
Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
KSNB Local4
Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - According to Fonner Park officials, a temporary casino could be open soon. When the State Fair wraps up on September 5th, Elite Casinos and Fonner Park executives hope to start work on getting a temporary facility built on the Fonner Park concourse. They hope to...
doniphanherald.com
Bigger jet service, American Airlines, arrives in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND -- People heading to Dallas-Ft. Worth from the airport in Grand Island got a little extra with their flight this week. They enjoyed a piece of cake and a beverage. The cake was meant to celebrate American Airlines serving Central Nebraska Regional Airport with bigger jets. As of...
thebestmix1055.com
Ricketts appoints Kracl as judge
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced today that he has appointed Denise Kracl of Schuyler to the County Court, Fifth Judicial District (consisting of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties). Kracl, 48, has served as Colfax County Attorney and the City of Schuyler’s Prosecutor since...
gifamilyradio.com
Grand Island Public Schools Update with Dr. Grover
Dr. Tawana Grover joined KRGI on Thursday, August 18th to give an update on all things happening with Grand Island Public Schools. Some of the items discussed.
Aurora News Register
Car show one of many lasting legacies for Roger Bamesberger
There was one guy missing Friday night in Hampton, but it felt very much like he was there. Roger Bamesberger spent 20 years building up the TDLC Cruise Night, starting from scratch with just a few cars and a relatively small crowd. Over the years he kept rolling out the red carpet (or in typical Hawk Nation style, he would say it had a distinctive purple hue), inviting more people to show up and/or volunteer. It’s pretty hard, most would agree, to say no to Roger Bamesberger when he was leading the way.
York News-Times
Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture
SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
