JUNE GARONZI, 94
June Garonzi, 94, Homer City died August 18, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Gertrude (Neale) Smith and was born June 19, 1928, in Ernest, Pennsylvania. June was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish. She is survived by...
DUFF W. MCGILL, 89
Duff W. McGill, 89 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. He was born April 18, 1933 in Sharon , PA, the son of the late Duff S. McGill and Elizabeth (Wilson) McGill. He was a graduate of Blairsville High...
IUP TO HOST ACADEMIC YEAR KICKOFF PROGRAM TODAY
Today, IUP will mark the start of the academic year with a program this morning at Fisher Auditorium. The program will feature remarks from IUP President Michael Driscoll, along with IUP’s APSCUF chapter president Dr. Dennis Frketich, IUP Board of Trustees student member and PASSHE board of governors student member Abigail Hancox and others. This morning’s event also comes on the heels of the “Meet The Hawks” Third Thursday event last night in Downtown Indiana, where community members and new students got the chance to meet.
EMERGENCY CALLS INCLUDE TWO ACCIDENTS
Indiana County’s emergency responders were dispatched for two accidents on Saturday. Tunnelton and Saltsburg were dispatched at 12:58 PM to a crash on Route 286 in Conemaugh Township and Tunnelton set up a landing zone for a medical helicopter. Murrysville EMS also was sent to the scene. Homer City firefighters were later summoned for an accident on Bethel Church Road in Center Township, and Aultman and Coral-Graceton soon joined them.
ONE KILLED IN CRASH ON 422 IN PINE TOWNSHIP
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman, Jr. has identified the victim in a fatal crash that happened yesterday in Strongstown. 19-year-old Alivia Renae Chila of Northern Cambria was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Route 422 and Route 403 in Pine Township. Chila was driving in the right-hand lane of 403 South while the Tri-Axle truck driven by a 75-year-old New Castle man was coming west on 422. The car did not stop at the intersection and while the truck driver tried to swerve to get out of the way, he was unable to avoid hitting the car on the driver’s side.
MILDRED ANN (HOLMES) DECHMAN, 95
Mildred Ann (Holmes) Dechman, 95, of Josephine died at home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, after a brief illness. The daughter of the late Stephen and Anna (Popiesz) Halmes, she was born May 19, 1927, in Coral, PA. Mildred grew up in Coral and then moved to Josephine after marrying...
PLEA AND SENTENCING HEARINGS SET FOR TODAY IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT
Several plea and sentencing hearings are scheduled for today in Indiana County Court. While many of the hearings are for DUI and drug-related cases, there are other cases on the docket. One of those cases is for Joshua Haynes of Blairsville. The 22-year-old man is scheduled to be sentenced today for guilty pleas to charges of accidents involving death or injury, carrying a firearm without a license and a summary vehicle code violation. This is for an incident on August 7th of last year.
SHETLER TRIAL TO BE DELAYED AGAIN
After earlier affirming that the Ray Shetler Jr. trial would be held as scheduled starting last Monday, Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio on Thursday formally granted a motion for continuance, but did not set a new trial date. In June, Shetler demanded that his trial be held as scheduled and threatened legal action if it was not. Nonetheless, the trial was moved to August, and now another request for continuance will delay it once again.
GAS PRICE DESCENT CONTINUES
After seeing gas prices at over $5 a gallon this year, prices have been steadily going down over the second half of the summer. But as we get closer to labor day, that could change. As of this morning, the average cost of a gallon of gas across the United...
CURVE WIN FOURTH STRAIGHT
CURVE, Pa. – Altoona got a brilliant start from Luis Ortiz and banged out ten hits to earn a 7-4 win over Harrisburg in front of 5,827 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday night. With the win, Altoona picked up their fourth straight win over Harrisburg and have now won 9-of-11 games stretching back to August 9.
PIRATES WALK OFF WITH WIN OVER REDS
The Pirates were able to pull off the walk-off win in the series opener against the Cincinatti Reds last night at PNC Park. Listen to Greg Brown’s report below. The Pirates return to action against the Reds tonight and you can hear the game on WCCS starting at 6:40 with the pre-game show.
