thefastmode.com
DriveNets Secures $262M Funding to Develop Future Technology Solutions
DriveNets, a leader in cloud-native networking solutions, announced it has secured $262 million in a Series C venture capital funding round, considerably increasing the company's valuation over its January 2021 Series B round. The funding from this latest round of investment will be used to develop future technology solutions, pursue...
thefastmode.com
dtac, Partners Start Co-research Initiative on Smart Farming with 5G, IoT & ML
The Chaipattana Foundation, dtac, and the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (NECTEC) inked the second phase of their co-research initiative into Lingzhi mushroom smart farming, brining 5G technology, IoT and machine learning to the project following initial success in growing Lingzhi mushroom in single digit degrees Celsius. The initiative...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
thefastmode.com
Autonomous Networks: CSP’s Opportunity to Unblock $700B in New Revenues
Digital transformation has been accelerating while the new technologies such as 5G, AI, big data, cloud etc. adopted globally. This definitely gives Communication Service Providers (CSPs) the opportunity to unblock at least $700 billion in new revenues from the verticals. As CSPs deployed the 5G networks widely and the number of connected devices will be increased from 13 billion to more than 30 billion by 2025 according to a survey report, the networks become more complex. If CSPs continue to use the manual and labor-intensive methods to operate the networks and services, they will be unable to maintain competitiveness and provide high-quality service for the customer.
thefastmode.com
5GAA, 6G-IA to Collaborate on V2X Technology & CAD
The 5G Automotive Association and the 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA) have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as a result of their mutual interest in strengthening the liaison between EU-funded projects on V2X and Connected and Automated Driving (CAD) with the relevant industry players, along with their wish to ensure the successful exploitation of V2X and CAD EU-funded project results.
thefastmode.com
TVU Networks to Demo its First Cloud-Native Ecosystem for 4K and 5G Live Video
TVU Networks, a market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video production technology, announced that it will showcase its popular TVU Cloud ecosystem at IBC2022. Using fifth generation networks, TVU’s end-to-end solution provides greater bandwidth and resiliency, ultra-low latency, and connectivity with speeds up to 100 times as...
thefastmode.com
Firstlight Media, Google Cloud Team Up to Advance Cloud OTT Capabilities
Firstlight Media announced that it has achieved key milestones in its collaboration with Google Cloud to create the next generation of cloud-native OTT capabilities. Advancing development activities announced at NAB 2022, Firstlight Media will be showcasing at IBC:. - Personalized FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channels running on Google Cloud and...
