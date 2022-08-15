Read full article on original website
docwirenews.com
Nanobubble Pharmacokinetics can Target PSMA Proteins
A recent study found that nanobubble (NB) pharmacokinetics used in contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) show a phenomenon in which the first pass of the contrast agent bolus is accompanied by a second wave; this effect has not been previously seen in CEUS with microbubbles. When investigating the second wave occurrence, NB...
docwirenews.com
Delays in IMRT Initiation May Contribute to Certain Disparities in Cancer Outcomes
Delays in the initiation of intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT) among non-Hispanic Black, Hispanic, and Asian patients may contribute to the known differences in cancer outcomes, according to a study published in JCO Oncology Practice. “The benefits of IMRT over standard radiotherapy (RT), including decreased acute and late toxicities, improved quality of...
docwirenews.com
Study: Corticosteroids May Increase the Risk of Hospitalization for Pain Crises
Exposure to corticosteroids is significantly associated with increased hospitalization for Vaso-occlusive episodes (VOEs), according to a study published in France. Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is the most common inherited red blood cell disorder in the United States, affecting an estimated 100,000 people. This condition is marked by pain crises, also known as vaso-occlusive episodes (VOE), a major complication in patients with SCD.
