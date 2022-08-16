ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, OH

foodsafetynews.com

A growing cluster of E. coli cases is reported by local health department in Ohio

Ohio’s Wood County is experiencing an uptick in E. coli cases. The Wood County Health Department reports three years of E. coli cases have occurred just during the past week. Health Commissioner Ben Robison told the Wood County Board of Health on Thursday that 16 known cases of E....
13abc.com

Toledo Police investigating three separate shootings Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police had their hands full last night with three separate shootings. The first one happened on Gordon Street near the intersection of Western and Hawley. It happened just after 10 PM. Police on scene tell 13abc that they found a child shot there. No word...
crawfordcountynow.com

Ousted Queen issues statement

BUCYRUS—A familiar face at the Bratwurst Festival opening ceremonies will be missing, particularly the original Queen Abigail Brocwell. Abigail was forced to give up her crown at a special meeting held by the Bratwurst Festival Board on Monday, August 8. According to sources, the turmoil surrounding the Court has...
toledocitypaper.com

50 Years of Charlie’s: Toledo dining favorite prepares for milestone

It was a busy lunch rush at Charlie’s Taverna in Maumee, and owner George Kryikou was still walking from table to table, helping seat customers, engaging with patrons and asking how they were enjoying their meal. George has help in greeting the diners and guests. George’s father Charlie, the...
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion Police Chief placed on leave

GALION—Galion Police Chief Marc Rodriguez was placed on Administrative Leave Wednesday. According to sources, Rodriguez is under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. Crawford County Now contacted Chief Rodriguez, who said he could not comment at this time. Crawford County Now received the following statement from Galion City Communications Director...
WTOL 11

TPD: 15-year-old flees police, crashes vehicle into house in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired as part of an unrelated report on Aug. 12, 2022. A 15-year-old who fled police was arrested Sunday in west Toledo. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Toledo police attempted to stop a vehicle involved in several calls the day before. The driver refused to stop at Harvest and Quast lanes and continued on, police claim.
13abc.com

Toledo bank robbery suspect arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect who police say allegedly robbed a Toledo bank on Tuesday was arrested Wednesday morning. According to TPD, the suspect was identified as Jeffery McNeil. TPD says on Aug. 16 at approximately 11:17 a.m., the PNC Bank located at 6370 Central Ave. was robbed by...
13abc.com

TPD: one person shot on Hamilton St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot Thursday evening. According to our media partner The Blade, the Toledo Police Department responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Hamilton St. just after 6:30 p.m. Neighbors reportedly heard multiple gunshots. At this time neither the victim’s name nor condition...
crawfordcountynow.com

Fatal Crash on State Route 13

MANSFIELD—The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred on State Route 13 between Free Road and Noble Road at around 6:19 AM in the Township of Blooming grove in Richland County. The crash occurred when a northbound 1997 tan Buick LeSabre drove left...
13abc.com

TX murder suspect arrested in Defiance

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect wanted for murder in the Houston area was arrested Monday after being questioned by police during a domestic disturbance. Ricky Thymes, 41, was taken into custody without incident. Defiance police responded to the 1000 block of Grove Street at 8:11 a.m. on a call...
wktn.com

Obituary for Summer Murray

Summer Murray 31, of Kenton passed away Tuesday August 9, 2022. Summer was born to William “Bill” (Cindy) Howe Jr. and Tonya (Gammon)(Todd) Ray on January 25, 1991 they both survived her. She married John Murray III on February 26, 2015 he survives her with their four sons; Kyle Michael, John Peter Michael IV “J”, Jensen Allen, Elijah Cole and daughter; Danicka Faith. She is also survived by her brothers; Billy Howe III of Forest, Gavin Ray of North Carolina, Isaiah Howe of Marion, and Cameron Howe of Marion sisters; Kala Brown of Kenton, Savannah Cannode of Marion. She is preceded in death by her grandfathers’ William “Bill” Howe Sr. and Donald Andrew “Andy” Gammon. Summer was a loving wife and mother. She loved spending time with her family, making hair bows for her daughter and others. She loved the sight of sunflowers. Summer will be truly missed by her family and friends. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm with a service to follow at 1:00 pm at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be in Wolf Creek Cemetery.
13abc.com

Local couple to star in new documentary

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A local couple is set to star in the new documentary “Back to the Drive-In.”. According to Saunders Theater Group, “Back to the Drive-In” explores the resilience of the family-owned businesses by following 11 different drive-in families in eight states as they navigate the challenges of the pandemic.
