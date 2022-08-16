1 Killed, 2 Badly Hurt in Carlsbad Bicycle-Motorcycle Crash Involving Speed, Reckless Riding

A Carlsbad Police Department cruiser. Photo via @CarlsbadPolice Twitter

One person was killed Monday and two others were seriously hurt when a motorcycle crashed into a bicycle on an ocean-front street in Carlsbad, authorities reported.

The fatal collision on Carlsbad Boulevard near Palomar Airport Road occurred about 1 p.m., as the motorcyclist was fleeing to the north from a state parks officer trying to pull him over for speeding and reckless riding, according to police.

The bicyclist, described only as male, died at the scene of the crash.

Paramedics took the 28-year-old man who had been piloting the motorcycle and a 22-year-old woman who had been a passenger aboard it to a hospital for treatment of severe injuries.

The names of the three were not immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this article.