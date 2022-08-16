ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

1 Killed, 2 Badly Hurt in Carlsbad Bicycle-Motorcycle Crash Involving Speed, Reckless Riding

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zyFYu_0hIY0tA400
A Carlsbad Police Department cruiser. Photo via @CarlsbadPolice Twitter

One person was killed Monday and two others were seriously hurt when a motorcycle crashed into a bicycle on an ocean-front street in Carlsbad, authorities reported.

The fatal collision on Carlsbad Boulevard near Palomar Airport Road occurred about 1 p.m., as the motorcyclist was fleeing to the north from a state parks officer trying to pull him over for speeding and reckless riding, according to police.

The bicyclist, described only as male, died at the scene of the crash.

Paramedics took the 28-year-old man who had been piloting the motorcycle and a 22-year-old woman who had been a passenger aboard it to a hospital for treatment of severe injuries.

The names of the three were not immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Teen Dies After Being Ejected From Car in Rollover Crash on I-5 Near Old Town

A 16-year-old was killed Friday after she was ejected from a car that overturned on Interstate 5 near Old Town. At around 1:45 p.m., a white Nissan sport utility vehicle, driven by a 53-year-old woman from Kansas, was traveling northbound on I-5, just south of Rosecrans Street, when, for reasons still unknown, veered off the roadway and overturned ejecting the teen passenger onto the city street level below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Carlsbad, CA
Crime & Safety
Carlsbad, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Carlsbad, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Oceanside man charged with indecent exposure at woman’s Vista home

Vista, CA–Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Oceanside man on suspicion of an indecent exposure incident at a woman’s home in North County, authorities said. Sheriff’s detectives were able to identify the suspect after talking to the woman and becoming aware of surveillance photos that captured the incident.
OCEANSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#City News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
kusi.com

El Cajon man found dead after SWAT team standoff in burning home

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An apparently suicidal man who holed up in a home near Granite Hills High School today following a fire that damaged the residence was found dead following an hours-long law enforcement standoff, authorities said. The blaze in the 700 block of North Fourth Street in...
EL CAJON, CA
Times of San Diego

Four People Arrested At Escondido DUI Checkpoint

Four people were arrested at a DUI checkpoint. Two of the people were allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and or drugs, Escondido Police reported. One was for alleged possession of cocaine and a fourth person for an outstanding Illinois warrant. The checkpoint ran from 6 p.m. Friday to...
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Who Holed Up While El Cajon Garage Burned Is Found Dead: SDSO

Shortly after noon on Friday, law enforcement officials confirmed that a man who holed up in a home adjacent to a burning garage had been found dead. The incident prompted the callout of a SWAT team to a residence in the unincorporated area of El Cajon that burned for hours. Investigators with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said the man died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds in one of the bedrooms.
EL CAJON, CA
HeySoCal

3 drivers hurt, 1 severely, in road-rage attack on Riverside Freeway

A 21-year-old woman who allegedly intentionally rammed a vehicle with her SUV in an attack on the Riverside Freeway and caused two other cars to crash, severely injuring one of the drivers, was released from jail Tuesday after posting a $40,000 bond. Kaylynn Marie Heatley of Yorba Linda was arrested...
KTLA

Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Moreno Valley home

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a home in Moreno Valley. Around 11:15 a.m., deputies responded to the 25000 block of Billie Drive to perform a welfare check. Loved ones alerted authorities that they hadn’t heard from family members at the residence for several weeks. Deputies entered […]
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy