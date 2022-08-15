Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Devour Indy offers 2 weeks of restaurant deals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest is a citywide dining experience that you can only get in Indianapolis. More than 100 participating restaurants are offering three-course, value-priced menus. You can search the impressive list of eateries and menus by side of town — downtown, east, midtown, north, south or...
Fox 59
New cuisine coming to Lucas Oil for 2022-23 Colts season
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures are slowly dropping and fall is right around the corner. You know what that means….FOOTBALL!. Friends, football, fall, and food. Some of Indianapolis’ favorite words when it comes to good ol’ Lucas Oil!. Check out these sneak peeks of the new cuisine Chef...
Indianapolis Recorder
Marble’s restaurant owner dies, leaves legacy of serving good food to city
Lee Marble moved from Delta, Mississippi, to Indianapolis at 17 with a dream, and his oldest daughter, Sheila Buckner, remembers his determination to see it through. “He came here with nothing and made himself into something,” she said. “He would wake up really early in the morning and make sure that food was the best that it could be.”
Fox 59
How a Belgian tradition sparked an Indy food company
INDIANAPOLIS — Shelby Lorch, owner of the Indianapolis-based Walking Waffle Company, said that her company and the food it offers originated in the Belgian city of Liège. On today’s Indy Now segment, Lorch explained that in Liège, people walk around the street eating handheld waffles as if they were cookies. This inspired her to bring this tradition over to the US and Indianapolis in the form of the Walking Waffle Company.
Fox 59
Getting ready for Devour Indy 2022
INDIANAPOLIS – Devour Indy Summerfest is coming up fast! Devour Indy is Monday, August 22 through Sunday, September 4 this year. Over 100 restaurants are participating including some new ones! Menus are available now at devourindy.com/restaurants. There are a ton of carryout options available for both lunch and dinner.
Fox 59
National Sandwich Month with Tanorria Askew
INDIANAPOLIS — Chef and owner of Tanorria’s Table, Tanorria Askew stopped by the studio to share how to bring your sandwich game to the next level!. To learn more visit TanorriasTable.com.
Fox 59
National Rum Day with 8th Day Distillery
INDIANAPOLIS – Today is National Rum Day and Indy Now is celebrating with a local distillery known for its quality spirits and cocktails! 8th Day Distillery creates quality local spirits and then creates delicious craft cocktails with these spirits. They rotate their menu with the seasons and try to utilize other local small businesses when they can.
WIBC.com
This Quaint, Charming Town Is Fondly Dubbed Indiana’s Most Underrated
Sure…you can enjoy Indy, Fort Wayne, South Bend and Evansville. Many people would consider spending the day in the bigger cities for a fun time. However, Indiana is littered with smaller, quaint towns that also have a lot to offer. One Indiana city was recently named as the most underrated in the state.
Fox 59
Bicycle festival in downtown Indianapolis
August 27th & 28th, Downtown Indianapolis will host the IU Health momentum, a bicycle festival. It's built around two races that bring in pro and amateur riders from across the U.S. Pro cyclist, Arielle Coy, talks about the event and the sport of cycling.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Lazy Labs Bakery
Organic, grain-free, preservative-free, dog tested and Labrador approved. Sherman was joined by some furry friends at Lazy Labs Bakery in Fishers to tell us about their healthy, locally-made treats. For more information about Lazy Labs Bakery, click here.
Fox 59
Sweet treats from My Sugar Pie in Zionsville
The story behind My Sugar Pie in Zionsville is almost as good as the pies themselves!. We welcome owner Kelly Maucere and manager Angel Bartholomy to the show to learn all about the pie shop’s signature sweet treats.
Fox 59
Enjoy wine, art, music & microbrews at WAMMfest
If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, consider WAMMfest in Greenwood!. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Craig Park in Greenwood. You’ll find wine and microbrews to sample while enjoying art and music. Find event and ticket information here.
tornadopix.com
Season 7, Episode 6 – Indianapolis Monthly
Greetings from Suburbia, HGTV fans! this week, good bones From urban Indy to the affluent community of Zionville, about half an hour north of town. We — contributing editor Megan Fernandez and art director Kristen Sims — have all the details about the change this week. Two Chicks...
WLFI.com
Opening soon, Malibu Jack's Theme Park is hiring
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - A new indoor theme park is coming to Lafayette next month!. Malibu Jack's Indoor Theme Park will be opening next month at the Tippecanoe Mall. The attraction is currently hiring for many position. According to a press release from the company, Malibu Jack's is a massive...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
Fox 59
Resell Indy: how to thrift shop, gift ideas
INDIANAPOLIS – Resell Indy sells a variety of new items like toys, furniture, housewares, and so much more! They stopped by to talk about National Thrift Shop Day and how to save money on gifts for holidays!. Every Wednesday senior citizens receive 30% off regular-priced purchases. Military personnel receives...
Fox 59
Motown Legends Lyrical Lightning!
INDIANAPOLIS — Today’s Lyrical Lightning theme is Motown Legends. Play along at home and see if you know these songs better than Jillian and Ryan!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the...
Fox 59
Indiana ranks in top 5 for Midwest startups
Indianapolis is now rated the third best Midwest city for startups according to this year’s Midwest Startups City Rankings. https://fox59.com/?p=1480090.
Man injured in fall at Lucas Oil Stadium concert
INDIANAPOLIS — A man attending a star-studded rock concert Tuesday night at Lucas Oil Stadium was hospitalized when he took a serious fall inside the stadium in downtown Indianapolis. The male victim — who police believe was intoxicated — tripped and fell over a balcony railing during the concert headlined by Motley Crue, according to […]
tmpresale.com
Killer Queen – A Tribute to Queen in Indianapolis, IN Oct 11, 2022 – presale password
We have the Killer Queen – A Tribute to Queen presale password!! While this special pre-sale opportunity exists, you can order tickets for Killer Queen – A Tribute to Queen before the public!!!. You might not get another chance to see Killer Queen – A Tribute to Queen’s...
