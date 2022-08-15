ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Walmart is cutting 200 corporate jobs as profits fall with inflation

Walmart is cutting more than 200 corporate jobs as inflation puts strain on the company’s bottom line. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the measure on Wednesday. Walmart, the largest employer in the US, said that Americans are tightening their belts on general merchandise to cover necessities like groceries amid spiking inflation, largely affecting profit.A Walmart spokesperson toldThe New York Times in a statement that the retail giant is “updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future”.The company is reportedly investing in other areas including e-commerce and technology,...
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
Washington Examiner

Lowe's to issue $55 million in bonuses to employees amid inflation

Home improvement store Lowe's will be issuing $55 million in bonuses to its hourly employees this September. Executive Vice President of Stores Joe McFarland said the incremental bonus comes "during this period of high inflation" in a phone call to discuss the company's second-quarter sales and earnings Wednesday. Lowe's employs more than 300,000 people, according to its website.
Motley Fool

This Tech Stock May Plunge Sooner Than Later Following Its Impressive Rally

Qorvo's results and guidance weren't great thanks to the weakness in the smartphone market. The chipmaker's reliance on Chinese smartphone companies is turning out to be a problem. Investors should look for other semiconductor stocks as Qorvo's weakness could bring its rally to an end. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool

Walmart and Home Depot Just Put a Nail In the Bear Market

Walmart and Home Depot both beat estimates in their second-quarter results. Walmart's better-than-expected numbers came just three weeks after it cut its guidance. The results should give investors confidence in the market's recovery. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
The Associated Press

Buffett's firm buys more Apple shares while betting on oil

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company bet more on high-tech darling Apple during the second quarter, while also investing billions in old-school oil producers Occidental Petroleum and Chevron. Berkshire Hathaway detailed all its second-quarter investments Monday in a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wall Street follows Berkshire’s investments closely because of Buffett’s remarkably successful track record over the decades. Berkshire had already disclosed its biggest move in the quarter — investing $1.4 billion in oil producer Occidental Petroleum — because that investment’s size required more immediate updates. Berkshire now owns more than $11 billion worth of Occidental stock, and it controls more than 20% of the company after making several more purchases since the quarter ended on June 30. But Monday’s filing revealed a number of smaller moves Berkshire made during the second quarter, including adding to its stakes in Apple, Chevron, Ally Financial, Activision Blizzard, Paramount Global and several other stocks. Berkshire also trimmed its holdings in General Motors, US Bancorp and Kroger stocks while eliminating a stake in Verizon Communications.
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs, Trade Desk And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond slides after Ryan Cohen files for stake sale

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares nosedived late in the session on Wednesday from a 45% surge earlier after investor and GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen filed for a proposed sale of his stake in the home goods retailer. The shares continued their slide after the bell and were down more...
srnnews.com

Tesla cuts delivery waiting time for Model Y in China to a minimum of 4 weeks

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Electric auto giant Tesla said on Thursday it has slashed the delivery waiting time for its Model 3 and Model Y cars in China as it ramps up output at its Shanghai plant after upgrading production lines. The waiting time for the rear-wheel drive Model Y sport utility...
The Associated Press

Asian stocks follow Wall Street ahead of likely US rate hike

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Wednesday as traders prepared for a possible sharp interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve to cool inflation. Shanghai, Hong Kong and South Korea declined. Tokyo advanced. Oil prices were little changed, staying below $100 per barrel. Wall Street...
