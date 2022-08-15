Read full article on original website
Walmart is cutting 200 corporate jobs as profits fall with inflation
Walmart is cutting more than 200 corporate jobs as inflation puts strain on the company’s bottom line. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the measure on Wednesday. Walmart, the largest employer in the US, said that Americans are tightening their belts on general merchandise to cover necessities like groceries amid spiking inflation, largely affecting profit.A Walmart spokesperson toldThe New York Times in a statement that the retail giant is “updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future”.The company is reportedly investing in other areas including e-commerce and technology,...
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
Who owns Walmart? It's not China. A look at the biggest shareholders in the company.
Sam Walton founded Walmart in 1962 in Rogers, Arkansas. His family is still the majority shareholders, holding more than half of total shares.
