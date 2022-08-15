ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Applied Materials predicts upbeat revenue as chipmakers ramp up capacity

(Reuters) -Semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials Inc on Thursday eased fears of a slowdown with a strong revenue forecast for the fourth quarter, though sticky supply chain snarls pinched its margins. Chipmakers Intel and Micron Technology Inc have recently warned of an inventory build-up and declining spending on electronics, sparking...
Cisco expects revenue growth as supply chain pressures ease

(Reuters) -Cisco Systems Inc gave a positive forecast for first-quarter sales as a COVID-19 recovery in China eases supply chain shortages and helps it meet demand for networking hardware, sending the company’s shares 5% higher in extended trading. The results announced on Wednesday suggest networking equipment makers have started...
Cisco beats quarterly revenue estimates

(Reuters) – Cisco Systems Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday as a COVID-19 recovery in China eased supply chain pressures and helped the company meet demand for its networking hardware. Revenue stood at $13.1 billion, above analysts’ estimates of $12.73 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting...
The Commerce Dept. Says Retail Sales Remain Steady

More evidence that soaring inflation AND rising interest rates are restraining consumer spending:. The Commerce Department reports retail sales were unchanged last month, after rising eight-tenths of a-percent in June. Economists had been expecting a slight uptick in retail sales in July. America’s consumers, whose spending accounts for nearly 70% of U.S. economic activity, have remained mostly resilient –even with year-over-year inflation near a four-decade high, rising economic uncertainties and the surging costs of mortgages and borrowing money. Rich Thomason reporting.
Fed united on need to raise rates, divided over how high

(Reuters) -The Federal Reserve needs to keep raising borrowing costs to bring high inflation under control, a string of U.S. central bank officials said on Thursday, even as they debated how fast and how high to lift them. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who was among the central bank’s...
Argentina’s new economy chief highlights plans to boost reserves

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentina’s latest economy minister, Sergio Massa, stressed the need to boost hard currency reserves on Thursday, pointing to new debt repurchase operations that could help, as well as advances in talks with the country’s key farm sector. President Alberto Fernandez tapped Massa as economy minister...
The Job Market is Steady

The labor market remains a bright spot, as the U.S. economy faces multiple challenges — from inflation to supply chain issues:. Rich Thomason has this report. Slightly fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending August 13 fell 2,000 to 250,000. Hiring in the United States has been remarkably resilient this year in the face of rising interest rates and anemic economic growth. Earlier this month the Labor Department reported employers added 528,000 jobs in July, more than double what forecasters were expecting. Rich Thomason reporting.
Maersk Inks Logistics Fulfillment Deal With Expanding Furniture Giant

Maersk has signed a multi-year global integrated logistics and fulfilment agreement with Castlery, a Singaporean furniture retailer. By leveraging Maersk’s capabilities in managing supply chains amid ongoing disruptions, the partnership will enable Castlery to offer seamless delivery for its customers, reducing wait times for orders to one to two months–about three times faster than the industry average of three to six months. As Castlery expands into international markets, including Australia and the United States, which contributed to 80 percent of the firm’s total revenue, Maersk’s landside facilities and expertise in these markets will create additional values for Castlery to optimize time and...
Denmark to invest $5.5 billion in new warships

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Denmark expects to invest 40 billion Danish crowns ($5.47 billion) in new warships as the NATO member seeks to bolster its maritime security in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Thursday. As part of the investments due over the next 20...
