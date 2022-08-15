Read full article on original website
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
‘We realized that there’s no way we can return’: Russia’s best and brightest are leaving the country in record numbers. 6 young Russians explain why they left
"We realized that there's no way we can return to Russia anytime soon. Once we get in, we might not be able to get out."
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
Nature.com
Strong ground motion data of the 2015 Gorkha Nepal earthquake sequence in the Kathmandu Valley
Strong-motion records of earthquakes are used not only to evaluate the source rupture process, seismic wave propagation and strong ground motion characteristics, but also to provide valuable data for earthquake disaster mitigation. The Kathmandu Valley, Nepal, which is characterised by having soft sediments that have been deposited in an earthquake-prone zone, has experienced numerous earthquakes. We have operated four strong-motion stations in the Kathmandu Valley since 2011. These stations recorded the 2015 magnitude 7.8 Gorkha Nepal earthquake that occurred in the Himalayan continental collision zone. For several months after the mainshock, we deployed four additional temporary stations. Here, we describe the seismic data for 18 earthquakes over magnitude 5.0 collected by this array, including the 2015 magnitude 7.3 Dolakha earthquake of maximum aftershock and three large aftershocks of magnitude 6-class. These data are essential for validating the sedimentary structure of the basin and for evaluating the hazard and risk of future earthquakes in the Kathmandu Valley.
Nature.com
Evaluation of the anti-SARS-CoV-2 properties of essential oils and aromatic extracts
Essential oils and aromatic extracts (oleoresins, absolutes, concretes, resinoids) are often used as food flavorings and constituents of fragrance compositions. The flavor and fragrance industry observed significant growth in the sales of some natural materials during the COVID-19 outbreak. Some companies worldwide are making false claims regarding the effectiveness of their essential oils or blends (or indirectly point toward this conclusion) against coronaviruses, even though the available data on the activity of plant materials against highly pathogenic human coronaviruses are very scarce. Our exploratory study aimed to develop pioneering knowledge and provide the first experimental results on the inhibitory properties of hundreds of flavor and fragrance materials against SARS-CoV-2 main and papain-like proteases and the antiviral potential of the most active protease inhibitors. As essential oils are volatile products, they could provide an interesting therapeutic strategy for subsidiary inhalation in the long term.
Nature.com
After smallpox, can other diseases be eradicated?
Polio and Guinea worm disease are top of the list for eradication, but some targets have been pushed back as campaigns hit myriad challenges. It was not long before cracks of discord began to appear. As the pandemic coronavirus swept across continents, it also sowed division among the ranks of experts tasked with fighting it. At the heart of COVID-19 battle plans was a dilemma familiar to humanity's age-old struggle with disease-causing organisms: should we get rid of the virus completely, or should we suppress and learn to manage with it?
Nature.com
Humanitarian aid must be allowed to enter the besieged Tigray region of Ethiopia
To the Editor - The devastating civil war in the Tigray region of Ethiopia has caused a dire humanitarian crisis and pushed Tigray's health system to the brink of total collapse1. Recent efforts to provide humanitarian aid in Tigray have been subverted by persistent regulatory and security obstacles1,2. This protracted obstruction has underscored the urgent need for advocacy and action to prevent mass human tragedy. The recent unilateral ceasefire by the Ethiopian government has allowed the entry of the first food supply trucks since December 2021, yet the Tigray region remains in desperate need of unfettered humanitarian access. Twenty-one months of conflict have left thousands dead and millions vulnerable to disease and hunger. The total communications blackout in Tigray has exacerbated difficulties in documenting human rights abuses and prevented the population from accessing health-related information during the COVID-19 pandemic1. Furthermore, interruptions of basic services such as electricity and the blockade of humanitarian access to the region have made it almost impossible for health systems and humanitarian services to function adequately.
Nature.com
Cell death responses to acute high light mediated by non-photochemical quenching in the dinoflagellate Karenia brevis
Programmed cell death (PCD)Â can be induced in microalgae by many abiotic challenges via generation of reactive oxygen speciesÂ (ROS). Marine phytoplankton live in a highly variable light environment, yet the potential for excess photosynthetically available radiation to trigger PCD has not been examined. On the other hand, photoprotective non-photochemical quenchingÂ (NPQ) is hypothesized to counteract intracellular ROS, potentially preventing cell death. The main objective of this study is to investigate high-light-induced death processes and their relationship with photosynthesis in bloom-forming dinoflagellate Karenia brevis. Here, we characterized the prevalence of ROS, caspase-like enzyme activity and cell death as well as photosynthetic status under acute irradiance of 500, 750 or 1000Â ÂµmolÂ mâˆ’2Â sâˆ’1. PCD only occurred at the largest light shift. Although depressed photosynthetic capacities and oxidative stress were apparent across the stress gradient, they did not necessarily lead to cell death. NPQ exhibited dose-dependent activation with increasing light stress, which enabled cells to resist or delay PCD. These results highlight the important role of the balance between ROS generation and NPQ activation on determining cell fates in Karenia under acute irradiance stress. This research also provides insights into potential survival strategies and mechanisms of cell loss under a changeable light environment.
Nature.com
Impact of behavioral and psychological symptoms of Alzheimer's disease on caregiver outcomes
This study was to determine the prevalence of behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD) and its association with dementia severity and to explore the association between specific BPSD and caregiver stress, burden, and depression. A cross-sectional study involving the interviewing of the primary caregivers of patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD) was conducted. Multivariable analysis was used to analyze the associations between specific symptoms of BPSD and caregiver outcomes. A total of 102 AD patients (age 79.4"‰Â±"‰7.9Â years, 70.6% female) and their caregivers were included. Nearly 46% had moderate-to-severe AD. Nearly all patients (99.0%) had at least one BPSD. Apathy was among the most common symptoms (74.5%), and hallucination was the only symptom associated with severity of AD (p"‰="‰0.017). After adjustment, agitation was associated with Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) and Zarit Burden Interview (ZBI-22) (p"‰="‰0.021 and 0.007, respectively); sleep disorders were associated with only PHQ-9 (p"‰="‰0.049). In conclusion, the BPSD, especially agitation and sleep disorders, can give rise to difficulties for both patients and their caregivers. The prevalence of BPSD is high (99.0%), and the symptoms can start early. Routine screening of BPSD in all AD patients is advocated.
Nature.com
Author Correction: A HML6 endogenous retrovirus on chromosome 3 is upregulated in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis motor cortex
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93742-3, published online 12 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Funding section. "This work was funded by the Motor Neurone Disease Association (Grant: Jones/Oct15/958-799) and the ALS Association (Grant: 18-LGCA- 394 "HERV-K molecular studies in ALS").Â AAC is an...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Emergence of a mutation in the nucleocapsid gene of SARS-CoV-2 interferes with PCR detection in Canada
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13995-4, published online 27 June 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Allison J. McGeer which was incorrectly given as Alisson J. McGeer. In addition, the author Marc R. Isabel was incorrectly affiliated with "Department of Laboratory...
Nature.com
Science must respect the dignity and rights of all humans
New ethics guidance addresses potential harms for human population groups who do not participate in research but may be harmed by its publication. Although academic freedom is fundamental, it is not unbounded. The same ethical considerations should underlie science about humans as apply to research with human participants. Well-established ethics...
Nature.com
Integrating context for superior cancer prognosis
Weakly supervised deep-learning models for the analysis of whole-slide images from tumour biopsies perform better at prognostic tasks if the models incorporate context from the local microenvironment. Recent developments in deep learning and the common availability of computing resources and digitized tissue slides have enabled the computational analysis of gigapixel...
Nature.com
Janus-Nanojet as an efficient asymmetric photothermal source
The combination of materials with radically different physical properties in the same nanostructure gives rise to the so-called Janus effects, allowing phenomena of a contrasting nature to occur in the same architecture. Interesting advantages can be taken from a thermal Janus effect for photoinduced hyperthermia cancer therapies. Such therapies have limitations associated to the heating control in terms of temperature stability and energy management. Single-material plasmonic nanoheaters have been widely used for cancer therapies, however, they are highly homogeneous sources that heat the surrounding biological medium isotropically, thus equally affecting cancerous and healthy cells. Here, we propose a prototype of a Janus-Nanojet heating unit based on toroidal shaped plasmonic nanoparticles able to efficiently generate and release local heat directionally under typical unpolarized illumination. Based on thermoplasmonic numerical calculations, we demonstrate that these Janus-based nanoheaters possess superior photothermal conversion features (up to \(\Delta T\approx 35\) K) and unique directional heating capacity, being able to channel up over 90% of the total thermal energy onto a target. We discuss the relevance of these innovative nanoheaters in thermoplasmonics, and hyperthermia cancer therapies, which motivate the development of fabrication techniques for nanomaterials.
Nature.com
Impact of mirabegron versus solifenacin on autonomic function and arterial stiffness in female overactive bladder syndrome: a randomized controlled trial
The study aims to elucidate the impact of mirabegron versus solifenacin on autonomic function and peripheral arterial conditions in women with overactive bladder syndrome (OAB). All consecutive women with OAB were randomized to receive 12Â weeks of mirabegron 25Â mg or solifenacin 5Â mg once per day. Heart rate variability, cardio-ankle vascular index, ankle-brachial pressure index, blood pressure, and heart rate were compared between the two groups. There were 87 women (mirabegron, n"‰="‰43; and solifenacin, n"‰="‰44) who completed 12-week treatment and underwent heart rate variability examination. Systolic blood pressure (median: âˆ’Â 4.5 to âˆ’Â 5.5Â mmHg) and diastolic blood pressure (median: âˆ’Â 0.5 to âˆ’Â 3.5Â mmHg) decreased after solifenacin treatment, and heart rate (median:"‰+"‰2Â bpm) increased after mirabegron treatment, despite of no between-group difference. In addition, posttreatment heart rate variability, cardio-ankle vascular index, and ankle-brachial pressure index did not differ compared with baseline; and there were no between-group differences. In conclusion, solifenacin might decrease blood pressure, and mirabegron might increase heart rate. Nonetheless, there were no significant impacts of 12-week mirabegron versus solifenacin treatment on autonomic function and arterial stiffness.
Nature.com
6 years at Heredity
As I approach the end of my six-year term as Editor-in-Chief of Heredity, I thought it would be a good opportunity to go through some of the changes we have made that we hope have improved the experience of authors, reviewers and Associate Editors. First, I would like to welcome Sara Goodacre, who took over as Editor-in-Chief, as of August 1, 2022. Sara is coming back to Heredity after serving as Associate Editor from March 2011 to December 2018. We are also introducing the new role of Co-Editor-in-Chief, which will be taken on by Aurora Ruiz-Herrera, who has been an associate editor at Heredity for the past 10 years. Aurora has already helped me with additional tasks, such as judging student papers for our annual prize competition. Aurora and Sara will decide on how the work will be divided but hopefully this will also make the role of Editor-in-Chief more feasible for future editors. We are also fortunate that Sandra Huettenbuegel, the administrative assistant who started with me, has agreed to continue on with Sara and Aurora. Sandra has helped to make the experience of authors, reviewers and editors more enjoyable (as well as mine!!) because of her highly personalised touch to communication. This was particularly appreciated by all during the pandemic, when we relaxed our normal focus on time and instead tried to help everyone get through the tasks.
Nature.com
Comparison of various indices for predicting sarcopenia and its components in patients receiving peritoneal dialysis
This study aimed to evaluate and compare the usefulness of four indices-arm circumference, thigh circumference, mid-arm muscle circumference (MAMC), and thigh muscle circumference (TMC)-with that of other classical indicators of body composition in the prediction of sarcopenia and two sarcopenia-related components in patients receiving peritoneal dialysis (PD) grouped by sex. The data of all patients receiving PD who visited a tertiary medical center were collected (n"‰="‰214); of them 199 patients undergoing PD were included in the final analyses. Data on baseline characteristics and measurements, including circumferences of appendicular sites, handgrip strength (HGS), and appendicular lean mass (ALM) index, were obtained during a routine peritoneal membrane equilibration test. Body composition was evaluated using dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry. The ALM index (kg/m2) was defined as the sum of lean mass in the upper and lower extremities divided by height squared. Sarcopenia was defined as low HGS and low muscle mass based on the cut-off values in the Asian Working Group for Sarcopenia guideline. The circumferences of the lower extremities showed the greatest association with the ALM index in both sexes. Prediction of HGS was better with the MAMC than with the other indices in the male patients, whereas none of the indices were associated with HGS in the female patients. Moreover, the MAMC in the male patients and TMC in the female patients were the strongest predictors of sarcopenia among the six anthropometric indices. This study showed that the MAMC in male PD patients and TMC in female PD patients might be the best predictors of sarcopenia. However, the TMC was associated with sarcopenia regardless of HGS in the female PD patients. These findings suggest that, in PD patients, different indices should be considered in predicting sarcopenia or its components based on the sex.
Nature.com
Regulatory considerations to keep pace with innovation in digital health products
Rapid innovation and proliferation of software as a medical device have accelerated the clinical use of digital technologies across a wide array of medical conditions. Current regulatory pathways were developed for traditional (hardware) medical devices and offer a useful structure, but the evolution of digital devices requires concomitant innovation in regulatory approaches to maximize the potential benefits of these emerging technologies. A number of specific adaptations could strengthen current regulatory oversight while promoting ongoing innovation.
Nature.com
Long-term variability and change trend of systolic blood pressure and risk of type 2 diabetes mellitus in middle-aged Japanese individuals: findings of the Aichi Workers' Cohort Study
Studies have reported that short-term blood pressure (BP) variability (BPV) is associated with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) incidence, but the association with long-term BPV remains unclear. The present study investigated the associations of long-term BPV as well as the time trend of BP changes over time with the incidence of T2DM. This study followed a cohort of 3017 Japanese individuals (2446 male, 571 female) aged 36"“65 years from 2007 through March 31, 2019. The root-mean-square error (RMSE) and the slope of systolic BP (SBP) change regressed on year were calculated individually using SBP values obtained from 2003 to baseline (2007). A multivariable Cox proportional hazard model was applied to estimate hazard ratios (HRs) and corresponding 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for tertiles of SBP RMSE and continuous SBP slopes adjusted for age, sex, smoking status, regular exercise, sodium intake, family history of diabetes, sleep disorder, body mass index (BMI), SBP, andÂ fasting blood glucose (FBG) at baseline, and BMI slope from 2003 to 2007. The highest RMSE tertile compared to the lowest was associated with a significantly higher incidence of T2DM after adjusting for covariates (HR: 1.79, 95% CI: 1.15, 2.78). The slope was also significantly associated with T2DM incidence until baseline SBP and FBGÂ were adjusted (HR: 1.03, 95% CI: 0.99, 1.07). In conclusion, long-term SBP variability was significantly associated with an increased incidence of T2DM independent of baseline age, sex, BMI, SBP, FBG, lifestyle factors and BMI slope from 2003 until baseline.
